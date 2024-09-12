Fall is the perfect time to shop for a new wardrobe. In Texas, this can mean deals on summer, fall, or winter items — if you don’t like the weather, just wait (right?). With Thrift for Good®, you can give back to your community with your shopping trip, as the company donates 25% of its proceeds to local DFW charities. Who doesn’t love shopping for a good cause?
Shoppers can see which charities benefit from every item right on the tag. Nonprofits can use this as a fundraising opportunity by asking their members to shop at Thrift for Good. Since opening its doors just a few years ago, Thrift for Good has donated over $240,000 to charities.
Thrift for Good is revolutionizing thrifting with its bright lighting, helpful staff, and beautiful selection of items arranged in an easy-to-shop department store layout. Items are reasonably priced at $5-$20.
Thrifting isn’t just good for your wallet; it’s also good for the environment. Twenty percent of clothing purchased never gets worn, meaning many items at Thrift for Good are brand-new, brand-name items! Consumers can reduce their carbon footprint by a whopping 80% just by thrifting.
Thrift for Good knows that the thrifting world can be overwhelming and wants customers to find items they love. Private styling appointments are free with a $75 purchase. Personal stylists select all sorts of treasures in your size, style, and colors and have them waiting for you at your appointment. They’re not just shopping the store; they’re shopping the warehouse with 10,000+ items, making one appointment as effective as visiting 30 thrift stores. It’s perfect for busy shoppers!
With locations in Denton (1131 E McKinney St, 940-373-0182) and Hurst (120 W Bedford Euless Rd, 682-292-8355) — and a Cleburne location set to open in February
To find out which organizations they support, go to Thrift4Good.com and click "for charities."