Fort Worth’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale is marking its 8th year as the city’s premier open-air monthly vintage and art market. Over nearly a decade, this beloved event has evolved from its modest beginnings at Lola’s Trailer Park to its current vibrant location at South Main Micro Park (105 South Main Street) and the adjoining parking lot. Coordinated by Tiffany and Blake Parish of Honeysuckle Rose Events, the market continues to bring together local musicians, artists, makers, and small businesses in a celebration of Fort Worth’s unique cultural and arts scene.

This month, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale will debut its new Volt Micro Park Stage, showcasing live performances by local acts Trees Marie, Generational Wealth, and Ben C Jones.

In addition to the fantastic live music, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale features over 70 vendors offering a variety of vintage goods and artisanal crafts. Foodies can enjoy delicious options from Tinie’s Mexican Cuisine and outdoor bar, Cafe x Jose, Leo’s Churro Bar, Delicias De Guerrero, Sweet D’s Lemonade, and Nothing Bundt Cakes, among others. Families will appreciate the dedicated children’s play area at South Main Micro Park’s Sandbox.

Don’t miss out on this incredible market experience! Join us for a day of great music, unique finds, and community fun at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale would like to thank the following sponsors: Live Music Sponsor- Blackstone Recording Studio, Presenting Sponsor- Felicia Barber of Redfin Realty, Community Partners- Printed Threads, Lightbridge Academy, South Main District Salon, Topo Chico and Arrt Dept.

For more information and updates please visit www.linktree.com/honeysuckleroseevents

