Place To Adopt Pets

Readers’ Choice: Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-4768

Critic’s Choice: Humane Society of North Texas

With locations all across North Texas (you can usually find them at Petco and PetSmart), HSNT strives to find homes for all the abandoned animals in their care. To qualify as a “no-kill,” shelters must have a 90% successful “live release” rate, and the Humane Society of North Texas’ 2023 score was 97%. Before you go to a breeder, see what furry pals are awaiting your hugs and pets at a Humane Society event. Rescuing abandoned fur babies will improve your life as much as theirs.

Animal Rescue Group

Readers’ Choice: Saving Hope Rescue, 420 Throckmorton St, Ste 550, Fort Worth, @SavingHopeTX

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Apollo Support & Rescue, 1170 Dove Hill Rd, Justin, 817-658-9738, ApolloSupportandRescue.org; Fort Worth Abandoned Animal Alliance, FWAbandoned.org; Saving Hope

Rescuing unhoused pets is a labor of love, but doing right by these furry friends requires a high level of professional care and organization. Apollo, Animal Alliance, and Saving Hope truly put the pets first, providing care and rehabilitation for abandoned creatures, and their assiduous work in rehoming these pups, kitties, and other relinquished animals are made possible by dedicated volunteers and foster families.

Apartment Community

Readers’ Choices (tie): Luxia River East, 336 Oakhurst Scenic Dr, Fort Worth, 817-790-9153; Mercantile River District, 4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, 817-859-7458

Critic’s Choice: Everly Plaza, 1801 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-924-0377

When contemplating uses for the nonresidential space on the ground floor of Everly Plaza, co-owners Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries decided to open a 2,400-square-foot community art space called The Pool, something much needed in that part of the Near Southside. Tenants can dive into art experiences without leaving home, and we think that’s a beautiful thing.

Athlete (College)

Readers’ Choice: Josh Hoover, TCU

Critics’ Choice: Hailey Van Lith, TCU

This women’s baller is debuting for TCU as a graduate student this season, but the former Louisville and LSU point guard possesses a career resume that rivals anyone else in the sport. Fresh back from the Paris Olympics with bronze around her neck for hoops, the transfer Frog was the only college baller — man or woman — chosen to represent the United States at this summer’s games. Van Lith has been to the Elite 8 four times and has more than 1,900 career college points, 500 rebounds, and 350 assists. It’s also worth mentioning the five FIBA gold medals in her trophy case. Established popularity is also a valid consideration. Van Lith has 1.2 million followers on IG and will likely increase her team’s media presence and recognition more than any other single collegiate athlete in the region will for theirs.

Athlete (Professional)

Reader’s Choice: Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Critic’s Choice: Luka Dončić

The 2023-24 season was a career year for the Slovenian Superstar. His 50 (!!) 30-point games (a career-high 73-point affair among them) helped snag him the NBA scoring title, the first in Mavericks franchise history. His 33.9/9.2/9.8 stat line had him damn near average a 30-point triple-double over the 70 games he played on the way to his fifth straight NBA All-Star team and fifth straight All-NBA First Team selection. As if more evidence was needed to conclude that Dončić is inarguably the best pro athlete in town, to follow up his career-best regular season, Lucky 77 led all of the 2024 NBA playoffs in total points, rebounds, assists, steals, minutes, attempts, field goals, 3-pointers, defensive win share (wha-???), and VORP (Value Over Replacement Player) and secured Western Conference Finals MVP honors while leading the Dallas Mavericks to their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years. Despite just six NBA seasons, he’s already considered among the best European players of all time. Given his current trajectory, the “European” qualifier on that statement will eventually be dropped. Mavs training camp kicks off in just two weeks, so let’s hope his incredible 2024 springboards The Don into leading his team to finishing the job in 2025.

Camp for Kids

Readers’ Choice: Benbrook Stables, 10001 Benbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-249-1001

Critic’s Choice: Young Chefs Academy, 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 260, Fort Worth, 817-989-2433

One of the best parts of picking up our little one after a day of camp at Young Chefs Academy was the food! That little bugger would always save some for his mom and dad, and we were beyond thankful he did — not because we were starved or anything but because, dang, what he, his classmates, and their teachers whipped up always amazed. Pasta, cookies, pizzas, sandwiches, cakes — you’d be surprised what your little ones are capable of in the kitchen under the watchful guidance of YCA’s expert chefs. Just as meaningful as the food is the fun.

City Councilmember

Readers’ Choice: Elizabeth Beck, District 9

Critic’s Choice: Elizabeth Beck

When you picture elected officials who are veterans of the U.S. armed services, you wouldn’t necessarily picture Beck. The lifelong Fort Worth resident joined the Army Reserve after graduation from Southwest High School. She served stateside in the 223 Maintenance Company in Grand Prairie and deployed as a sergeant to Iraq in 2005. She bucked the expectations of her family with her time in the Army Reserve. When an elder told her that “nice Jewish girls don’t join the Army,” Beck’s response was, “I’m not nice.” During her tenure, Beck has reached across the political aisle to work with fellow veteran Charlie Lauersdorf on behalf of the 40,000-plus veterans in Fort Worth by creating a city position to liaise with them. Beck is a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and in June when the entire City Council declined to support a resolution for Pride Month, Beck worked with the city to draft certificates of recognition for LGBTQ+-serving groups and agencies. She joined Mayor Mattie Parker and fellow councilmembers Gyna Bivens, Jeanette Martinez, Chris Nettles, Jared Williams, and Carlos Florez in proclaiming that, in Fort Worth, y’all means all.

Dentist

Readers’ Choice: Just for Grins Family Dentistry, 466 N Main St, Keller, 817-741-4455

Critic’s Choice: Jefferson Dental Stockyards, 301 NW 28th St, Ste 113, Fort Worth, 682-747-5000

As with all Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics offices, the Stockyards location offers affordable dentistry services and helps patients find flexible financing programs if insurance doesn’t cover their needs. But this particular office stands out for more than just stellar care for less. Their friendly, dedicated staff is 99% female. From the front office to the hygienists to the dentist herself, these ladies have it going on. The one dude who works there (as best we can tell) is pretty great, too. Is this female-driven team assembled by design or by coincidence? Who knows, but we dig it.

Doctor

Readers’ Choice: Don White DC, River Oaks Chiropractic Clinic, 1141 Long Av, River Oaks, 817-625-1165

Critic’s Choice: Allison Barrett PT/DPT, Beelieve [cq] Pediatric Therapy, 10640 N Riverside Dr, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-431-9000

While physical therapists aren’t technically doctors in the medical sense, many of the staff at Beelieve hold doctorate degrees, including Dr. Barrett PT/DPT, their physical therapy director. Along with the rest of The Hive, this UTA graduate helps children with developmental delays, genetic conditions, neurodevelopment diagnoses, and more and is well-loved by the community. Unlike many in their field, this practice encourages engagement through social media so they can be a 24/7 resource to North Texas. Follow Barrett and her happy crew @BeelievePediatric.

Dog Groomer

Readers’ Choice: Motown Mutts, 601 S Cherry Ln, White Settlement, 817-965-8929

Critic’s Choice: Glamour Paws, 3000 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, 817-923-9828

Got a fussy dog that can hardly stand getting a bath, let alone having a stranger trim the fur on his toes? See how he does at Glamour Paws, where the staffers are as dedicated to putting your pooch at ease as they are making him or her look their best. In addition to canine spa treatments, Glamour Paws will also brush your dog’s teeth and clean their ears, paint their nails, and even dye their hair. And when your furry friend is all fresh and clean, you can schedule a photo session to remind you how they look the next time you catch them rolling around in a patch of dirt.

Facebook Group

Readers’ Choice: Fort Worth Girl Gang, @FWGirlGang

Critic’s Choice: DFW Witchy Shit, Facebook.com/Groups/1508056039255815

With the fear and hate sometimes experienced by the pagan community, like what Higher Purpose Emporium went through recently with their insurance carrier, it’s nice to know that they have a large community out there supporting them. The DFW Witchy Shit group aims to connect like-minded individuals in North Texas and has some very simple rules: Do no harm, be careful with your words, contribute with an open heart and mind, only post stuff for sale on Mondays, and keep the content to, well, witchy shit only. Those who stay attuned to the cycles of the earth, sun, moon, and stars and want to learn and grow can find their tribe here.

Hospital

Readers’ Choice: Texas Health Harris Methodist, 1301 Pennsylvania Av, Fort Worth, 817-250-2000

Critic’s Choice: Children’s Health Specialty Center, 2020 W Hwy 114, Ste 100, Grapevine, 214-867-6600

Not to sound like foxes in a hen house, but advertising works. The marketing team at the North Texas-based Children’s Health system launched TV commercials not too long ago featuring emotional renditions of popular songs like “Total Eclipse of The Heart,” and, yes, we’re gonna need you tonight. The campaign’s executive creative director, Dustin Black, said that the song’s lyrics worked well with the images of hospital staff caring for children. He also said that the tune’s emotional power was evident when he listened to the lyrics closely. We agree. We like what Children’s does for children, and we like their bright-eyed style.

Lawyer

Readers’ Choice: Jennifer Lovelace PC, Lovelace Law, 1601 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-953-9656

Critic’s Choice: Fathers for Equal Rights, 1500 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-870-4880

Dads dealing with child support issues, visitation trouble, civil rights violations, and more have a local ally in Fathers for Equal Rights. At Fathers4Kids.com, you can find resources, including tips for representing yourself and a list of volunteer lawyers who can help in case the former is more than you can handle.

Local Celebrity

Readers’ Choice: Jack “Jackdaw” Russell

Critic’s Choice: “Big” Mike Richardson

Everybody knows Big Mike, probably because wherever live music is welcome, he’s there, either playing (often playing) or being a super-fan. Making a livin’ off giggin’, this human jukebox celebrates some of the greatest music ever written, classic rock, by performing it as close to perfectly as possible. And he’s always quick with a smile and a friendly word. He may never be Leon Bridges-big, but in the Fort Worth scene, he’s royalty supreme.

Local Olympian

Critic’s Choice: Jasmine Moore

While you were watching Texans Sha’Carri and Simone take over Paris, you might have missed one local, understated, classy powerhouse. Raised in Grand Prairie and having attended Mansfield schools, Jasmine Moore didn’t participate in track and field until seventh grade. During high school, she set nine state UIL records (some of which still stand). After a humbling year at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when she didn’t place, Moore scored big this year in the triple jump and the long jump, becoming the first American woman to place in both. Flying through the air with the greatest of ease, Moore took the bronze in both events.

Place To Meet Locals

Readers’ Choice: The Rabbit Hole Pub, 3237 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, 817-744-7160

Critic’s Choice: The Chat Room Pub, 1263 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth

This is a cozy longtime dive where you take your out-of-town friends for a real slice of Fort Worth livin’ and yokels (i.e., Chat Rats for Life). There’s not much to the Chat, just four walls, a patio, a bartop, some TVs, desktops, and games, and an internet juke, but everyone feels safe here and wanted, no doubt due to the artsy, equality-minded clientele and the friendly, crack, no-b.s. bartenders.

Nurse

Readers’ Choice: Crystal Baker, ICU (Texas Health)/Tattoo Artist (Dark Age Tattoo Studio)

Critic’s Choice: Lauren Mittenthal, Cook Children’s Medical Center-Fort Worth

A pediatric nurse at our region’s premier children’s hospital, Washington transplant Mittenthal was summa cum laude from her TCU nursing program and spends what downtime she has with her puppy and planning an upcoming wedding. Mittenthal is also a Daisy Award nominee, a large honor based on her delicate and comforting bedside manner.

Photographer

Readers’ Choice: Dynamite Dames Photography Studio, 3915 Benbrook Blvd, Ste C, Fort Worth, 817-319-1588

Critic’s Choice: Nancy Farrar, Nancy Farrar Photography

Whether it’s shooting luscious pictures of food, beverages, and chefs for the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival or capturing headshots of up-and-comers or multigenerational family photos, Farrar has a deft touch with people, color, and light. But she launched her photography business doing what she loves best — taking pictures of food. And that’s still the Fort Worth native’s, uh, bread and butter.

Radio Personality

Readers’ Choice: Hal Jay, WBAP

Critic’s Choice: Paul Slavens, The Paul Slavens Show, 8pm Sun 91.7 KXT

An accomplished musician/performer and composer, Paul Slavens is also North Texas’ biggest champion of true eclecticism. By spinning wild sounds on public radio these past 20 years, the Dentonite broadcasts the notion that every genre is beautiful and that mixing them together is even sweeter. Jazz, pop, Afrobeat, classical, krautrock, funk, noise, country, hip-hop, trip-trap-blues (just made that up), the list goes on — what unites all these disparate elements is quality. As long as they’re good, you’ll hear them on The Paul Slavens Show every Sunday night.

Realtor

Readers’ Choice: Lindsay Anderson, Century 21 Alliance Properties, 120 W McLeroy Blvd, Saginaw, 817-232-9550

Critic’s Choice: Sara Huffman, Real Brokerage, LLC, 817-727-1637, Sara@HomewithHuffman.com

Not much in life is more stressful than selling and/or purchasing a home, so it’s paramount to find an experienced real estate agent who can help guide you through the process from start to finish. Realtor/Broker Sara Huffman has become an expert in the North Texas market over the last decade, using the latest technology at her disposal to find single folks, couples, and families the best deal, even if that means making phone calls late into the night, writing letters on behalf of her clients who may not have the highest offer, or setting up food trucks outside of open houses. Her refusal to give up on her clients no matter how many houses they ask to see is just one reason for her perfect 5.0 rating on Google.

Social Influencer

Readers’ Choice: Michelle Miles, Fort Worth Woman, @FortWorthWoman

Critic’s Choice: Go Yayo, @hoodfamegoyayo, YouTube.com/@GoYayo

With 88.7K subscribers on YT and 279K followers on IG, as far as local influencers go, they don’t get much bigger than this Fort Worth trap rapper who lives the thug life that he boasts and toasts about in his music. Like Mike Jones before him, Go Yayo also avails himself to all. His cell number (682-247-1138) is right there on his IG page. Maybe ask him if that fancy house, those fancy cars, and all those stacks of money in his video for his new track “7 Days” are real. Or maybe just say hi. We’re sure he’d just love to chat.

Tattoo Artist

Readers’ Choice: Aaron Stevens, Just Inkd, 6201 Sunset Dr, Unit 650, Ste 138, Fort Worth, 214-621-0174

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Trey English, @TreyEnglish; Melody Moon, @MelodyMoonArt; Scott Prather, @PratherTattoos

Hand of God Tattoo owner Trey English offers highly detailed color and portraiture, and his horror-themed tattoos will haunt your dreams with their intricate realism. … Melody Moon, one of Spider Lily’s resident artists, leans hard into bright colors that make her anime- and cartoon-inspired pieces pop like they’re on TV. … Scott Prather, who is now dabbling in comic book covers and full-body anesthesia tattoos, is a perennial favorite for his eye-catching color and portrait work.

Teacher

Readers’ Choice: Amanda Lynn Sullivan, FWISD

Critic’s Choice: Stephen Pierce, South Hills High School, 817-754-0170

Serving more than 20 years as a South Hills Scorpion, this TCU graduate stayed local after college and runs a successful tennis program at the majority-minority institution, introducing his athletes to the grit and work ethic needed to be successful both on the court and in life. In addition to head coaching and teaching professional communication and financial literacy, Pierce moonlights as an athletic trainer for major sporting events throughout Fort Worth and the surrounding area. Beloved by his athletes, Pierce is always excited to talk about anything Frog-sports-related or how to constructively improve the city with a nod toward public works.

Television Personality

Readers’ Choice: Lauren Przybyl, FOX 4 DFW

Critic’s Choice: Newy Scruggs, NBC 5

For almost a quarter-century, sports anchor Newy “NewDawg” Scruggs has walked and talked DFW sports fans through the highs and lows of fandom with a blend of wryness and the enthusiasm of a funny uncle. Even when the news is grim, Scruggs manages to find the silver lining beneath those Cowboys’ blues.

Urban Farm

Readers’ Choice: Opal’s Farm, 2500 Lasalle St, Fort Worth, 817-333-8367

Critic’s Choice: Mind Your Garden, 3815 S Timberline Dr, Fort Worth

Owner-founders Steve and Ursula Nunez specialize in landscape and urban design, along with growing food for a farm stand in one of Fort Worth’s produce deserts. The husband-and-wife team walk their talk –– they have transcended the historic, comfort food-cooking habits of their Hispanic families and are unabashedly plant-forward and meat- and alcohol-free. They promote access to healthy food and education through their classes and cultivate a community of wellness. To that end, the couple host Healthy Hours in the garden, and you can find the recipes and cooking techniques on their social media.

Veterinarian

Readers’ Choice: Trista Thinnes DVM, The PARC, 4801 W Fwy, Fort Worth, 817-731-3733

Critic’s Choice: Dr. Kathryn Heinrichs, Westcliff Animal Hospital, 4413 Trail Lake Dr, Fort Worth, 817-922-8022

A second-generation veterinarian (her mother, Dr. Carol Cass, founded their TCU-area practice), Dr. Kathryn Heinrichs is everything a good veterinarian should be: knowledgeable, patient, and gentle, both with her four-legged charges and the humans who bring them. Keeping your pet healthy and happy is her top priority, and she is kind and conscientious when it comes to the often-weighty decisions you have to make regarding your pet’s well-being.

Place To Work

Readers’ Choice: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, 999 Lockheed Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-777-2000

Critic’s Choice: Texas Coalition for Animal Protection, multiple locations

With five of its eight centers located within our circulation area, TCAP is not only the go-to for low-cost pet (and feral cat) spays, neuters, and vaccinations, but it could also be your next employer. Pet Lovers across North Texas are invited to join the team in its mission to end animal overpopulation. Along with some professional positions, there are also opportunities for those with a high-school diploma or GED who are willing to train for a new career. Benefits include medical insurance, paid vacations, and a company-matched 401(k) program. For more on why TCAP is the best, visit TexasforThem.org/Careers.

Place To Work Out

Readers’ Choice: Anytime Fitness, 1714 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-207-0900

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Body Machine Fitness, 2300 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-657-2923; The Castle Metroflex Gym-Fort Worth, 5501 Thelin St, Ste 125, Fort Worth, 817-891-6261; CrossFit Westwood, 608 S Jennings Av, Fort Worth, 682-331-9466

Body Machine really matches the area. The West 7th gym feels nice, clean, and new. The concept isn’t especially groundbreaking but is executed well. Akin to F45 or Orange Theory, Body Machine provides group fitness classes, but they’re performed in studios that remind us of cycling classes with pulsating music and lighting that give them a dance-club vibe. … If you believe machines are cheating, iron weights are heavier than rubber ones, and chalk should be a required amenity, Castle Metroflex has you covered. It’s a lifter’s gym more in the style of strongman and old-school bodybuilding. There are lots of squat racks, lifting platforms, and implements you won’t find at the big boxes or CrossFit gyms. Castle Metroflex members are as nice and approachable as can be, but the space itself has that edgy feel that oozes, “Come be badass with us.” … Westwood: a CrossFit Gym without the typical grime. As far as functional fitness goes, this spot has the best and newest equipment in the business. The space is well thought out, has a premium feel, and is climate-controlled — not a given among CrossFit boxes. This premium spot on the Near Southside also offers a turfed area outside and a bustling membership of super-fit folks of all ages.