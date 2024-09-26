Art Gallery

Readers’ Choice: Artspace111, 111 Hampton St, Fort Worth, 817-692-3228

Critic’s Choice: Bale Creek Allen Gallery, 120 St. Louis Av, Ste 149, Fort Worth, 512-633-0545

Bale Creek Allen’s past few shows have bowled us over with their power and imaginativeness. The South Main Village-area gallery also has been doing right by women in a scene dominated by far too many one-man shows. (Props also to Fort Works Art and J. Peeler Howell Fine Art for not losing sight of equal representation.) With its past few exhibits, Bale Creek Allen has managed to expertly navigate that bloody crossroads where progressive contemporary art and decorativeness meet. Visit BaleCreekAllenGallery.com.

Art Gallery Exhibit

Readers’ Choice: Affirmations, A Fort Worth Art Collective member show curated by Ariel Davis. Gallery 440, 440 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-335-0100

Critic’s Choice (Top 5): Dos Frenchies, Bale Creek Allen Gallery; Honkytonk Lagoon, Fort Works Art; Seriously?!, Fort Works Art; When I Was a Riot of Spring, Bale Creek Allen Gallery; Wild Thyme, J. Peeler Howell Fine Art

At Bale Creek Allen, Dos Frenchies presented the sublime, trippy, op-art-esque work of painters Eddie Ruscha and Francesca Gabbiani. Muted palettes ruled. Ruscha’s circular, logo-like icons meshed effortlessly with Gabbiani’s waves of hues to combine for a dizzying effect that lingers. … Perhaps the biggest solo show of the year was also the most hotly anticipated. We’ve been big fans of Clay Stinnett since he was designing concert flyers and album covers all over North Texas. His trademarked nervous, colorful, cartoonish style finally got its due at Fort Works Art, and whether you’re a classicist or postmodernist, you could not complain with the sheer vibrancy and power of his muscular, often humorous canvases. … Fort Works Art was also the site of another fantastic show. The group effort Seriously?! set out to limn the funny or satirical in “serious” art and teased out a couple LOL moments from us. … One artist whose work would have gone over splendidly at Seriously?!, Georganne Deen’s When I Was a Riot of Spring at Bale Creek Allen gathered dozens of her whimsical, quiet paintings of fantastical creatures and — are they plants? ghosts? plates of pasta? — to shatter the difference between academic and outsider once and for all. … Driven by the diversity of South Africa, the Philippines, Texas, and the Atlantic coast, five women artists explored their respective cultural backgrounds in Wild Thyme at J. Peeler Howell. Subtle depictions of the nature of the self, nature itself, travel, and childhood came together in one big, brilliant, eye-opening group show.

Artist

Readers’ Choice: Bethany Joseph, @BJoFineArt

Critic’s Choice: Carol Benson

She finished last year with a wondrous contribution to an all-woman group show at her home base, Artspace111, and while she’s been at it for decades, she just keeps getting more interesting, experimenting with color and technique and pushing the boundaries of how we see the natural world through her mostly abstracted floral canvases.

Arts and Crafts Event

Readers’ Choice: Queer Craft Night at The Welman Project, 3950 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-924-4000

Critic’s Choice: Arts Goggle

For 20 years now, the Near Southside event has showcased thousands of local artisans, crafters, and other creatives by turning West Magnolia into a multi-block vendor crawl every autumn. This family-friendly event has something for everyone, and even if you don’t find something new to liven up your living space, you’ll still enjoy a nice stroll full of friends, food, drink, and live music.

Burlesque

Readers’ Choice: Nightshade Burlesque at The Cicada, 1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @NightShadeBurlesque

Critic’s Choice: Nightshade Burlesque

Almost as awesome as Nightshade’s gothic-themed shows (every first Friday at The Cicada) is the troupe’s devotion to inclusion, acceptance, and safety.

Concert

Readers’ Choice: Quaker City Night Hawks at Tulips FTW

Critic’s Choice: AJR at Dickies Arena

The three New York brothers rocked Dickies with their upbeat catalog and bubbly vibe. It’s increasingly rare for uncensored music to be child-friendly, but AJR had something for everyone. Fans of upbeat jams and production connoisseurs could both delight as the spectacle of a mini Super Bowl halftime show traveled to our increasingly popular local venue.

Culinary Event

Readers’ Choice: Dumpling Class at Pantry on Magnolia, 713 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-2381

Critic’s Choice: Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation Night Market, 395 Purcey St, FWFWF.com

Your ticket to the Night Market comes with a wonderful evening of food and drink provided by an eclectic collection of the city’s top restaurants and cocktail purveyors, each serving out of individually decorated pop-up booths. Filling up on these flavors is the name of the game — so come hungry and get a ride home — but hobnobbing with your fellow gourmands makes for a great social outing. The combination of culinary excellence and fun socializing makes the Night Market a don’t-miss-it Fort Worth event.

Cultural Event

Readers’ Choice: Main Street Arts Festival

Critic’s Choice: Arts Goggle

Every October, Near Southside Inc. puts on a very ambitious neighborhood-wide arts and music event that spans a 21-block area. Thanks to Trinity Metro for shuttling people around to see as many of the 50 bands and 1,000-plus artists and vendors as possible. And it’s free.

Dance Troupe

Readers’ Choice: Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth

Critic’s Choice: Texas Ballet Theater

When it comes to classical ballet in North Texas, the biggest troupe is also the best. Now that the spellbinding Cinderella has just wrapped up, TBT moves on to its winter seasonal staple. From Fri, Dec 13, thru Sun, Dec 29, the troupe will perform Ben Stevenson’s lavish production of The Nutcracker at Bass Performance Hall. Tickets are $25-150.

Day Trip

Readers’ Choice: Hico, Texas (VisitHicoTexas.com)

Critic’s Choice: Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, 2299 Country Road 2008, Glen Rose, 254-897-2960

About an hour’s drive south out of Fort Worth, Fossil Rim is great for nature nerds and newbies alike. And it’s not just all fun. The center is also dedicated to educating the public, conserving species in peril, conducting scientific research, training professionals, and maintaining stewardship of natural resources.

Dog Park

Readers’ Choice: ZBonz Dog Park, 6950 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, @ZBonzFW

Critic’s Choice: Fort Woof at Gateway Park, 751 Beach St, Fort Worth, 972-941-2275

Dog owners and their howling friends can let their inner beasts run wild at Fort Worth’s first off-leash dog park. Inside Gateway Park, Fort Woof has two large fenced areas, one for big dogs and the other for the little boys and girls. The park is open daily from 5am to 11:30pm, but there are also special events. Check out FortWoof.org for the (poop) scoop.

Drag Performer

Readers’ Choice: Salem Moon

Critic’s Choice: Vivienne Vermuth

Vivienne Vermuth has been a burlesque performer for 15 years but got into drag about eight years ago, starting out as a drag king. As a nonbinary performer who’s AFAB (Assigned Female at Birth), Vermuth is the perfect combination of sultry, athletic, and theatrical — her incredible, stylized makeup is always on point. You can catch her performing with and co-hosting fellow Best Of winners Nightshade Burlesque at The Cicada every first Friday. “We are a fiercely queer group,” Vermuth said. “It’s important to us that people know we are safe, inclusive, and accepting.”

Drag Show

Readers’ Choice: Moondance Drag Brunch, various locations, SalemMoon.com, @SalemMoonDrag

Critic’s Choice: Drag with Me: The Show by Patrick Mikyles Presents at Club Reflection, 604 S Jennings Av, Fort Worth, 432-212-5854, @DragWithMe.TheShow

The only constant in life is change. Case in point: Patrick Mikyles and all he presents. A perennial favorite with our readers and critics alike, Drag with Me made two location moves this year but has landed firmly at Club Reflection (sometimes called Reflections 2.0). Of course, Mikyles produces stellar show all over North Texas, but to catch his next home show at the place where he is currently the entertainment director, attend the second annual Drag Show Fundraiser at Reflection 6pm Sun, Oct 19. Keep on keeping on, Patrick.

Entertainment Spot

Readers’ Choice (Top 3): Electric Starship Arcade, 5620 Denton Hwy, Haltom City, 817-479-6366; Free Play, 1311 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-242-8487; Game Theory Restaurant + Bar, 804 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-717-6443

Critic’s Choice: The Cicada, 1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW

Beyond the booze and the bands, the folks at The Cicada know how to keep you entertained. From plant get-togethers and markets in the parking lot to Jean-Claude Van Damme nights on Mondays, there’s always something fun to do. Sometime in October, there will even be a pumpkin-carving contest. Keep an eye on their socials.

Festival

Readers’ Choice: Main Street Arts Festival

Critic’s Choice: Lone Star Film Festival

Now in its 18th year, the Lone Star Film Festival gives cinephiles on either side of the camera a chance to enjoy independent films from a wide range of genres, run times, and perspectives as well as the odd cult favorite and some forgotten classics — last year’s “Oh, yeah, I remember that movie” pick was the Willie Nelson-starring, Bill Witliffe-helmed Red Headed Stranger from 1986 — and given that Fort Worth’s role in TV and film production continues to expand, LSFF’s cultural cachet is sure to grow as well.

Haunted Attraction

Readers’ Choice: Cutting Edge Haunted House, 1701 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-348-8444

Critic’s Choice: Miss Molly’s Hotel, 109 W Exchange Blvd, 817-626-1522

The former brothel-turned-boutique-hotel is probably the best known of the Stockyards’ various haunted locales, in part because of the alleged regularity of resident spirits Jake the Cowboy, the Mysterious Madame, and the Tipping Ghost. Whether you experience anything supernatural or not, Miss Molly’s makes for a hair-raising, eerily enjoyable evening.

Kids’ Activity

Readers’ Choice: Benbrook Stables, 10001 Benbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-249-1001

Critic’s Choice: Pioneer Youth Baseball/Softball Association (PYBSA)

Out in Saginaw is one of the best-run kids’ organizations in all of North Texas. PYBSA teaches youngsters the basics and more about America’s Pastime in a fun, family-friendly, competitive-but-not-annoyingly-so environment. You’re not always going to have great coaches, but at PYBSA, they’re still there for the little ones, selflessly instructing them on everything from how to catch a fly ball to how to handle a strikeout without melting down (too much). The fields are pristine, and the overall vibe on game day is just as good as what you’d find at Globe Life Field or any other MLB stadium. Play ball!

Place To Take Kids

Readers’ Choice: Fort Worth Zoo, 1989 Colonial Pkwy, Fort Worth, 817-759-7555

Critic’s Choice: Alley Cats Entertainment and Putt-Putt Golf Center, 609 NE Loop 820, Hurst, 817-589-0523

With two additional locations (Burleson, Arlington), this Hurst Alley Cats is essentially a mini Six Flags. There are no skyscraping coasters, but there are fun, dippy track rides, plus bumper cars, laser tag, putt-putt, batting cages, and so much more. And this is not even counting all the arcade games, pizza and burgers, bowling, and brews inside. Just a wonderful way to spend a sweltering Texas afternoon with the tykes.

Place To See Movies

Readers’ Choice: AMC Dine-In Clearfork, 5015 Trailhead Bend Wy, Fort Worth, 817-769-6762

Critic’s Choice: AMC Dine-In Clearfork

Fort Worth is full of movie theaters. There’s a Cinemark on seemingly every corner. Without our own arthouse or properly located Alamo Drafthouse, the choices are tough for something that stands out as “Best.” Thankfully, AMC Dine-In Clearfork 8 does a fine job of filling this gap. The location is rife with great restaurants and places to grab a drink before or after showtime, and if you want to avoid the extra stop, AMC has you covered with the dine-in experience. It also happens to be one of the only options for Dolby screenings — look out, IMAX.

Museum Exhibit

Readers’ Choice: Surrealism and Us, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Art and War in the Renaissance: The Battle of Pavia Tapestries, the Kimbell Art Museum; Moving Pictures: Karl Struss and the Rise of Hollywood, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art; Surrealism and Us, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

For the first time ever in the United States, the Kimbell collected seven large-scale historical tapestries for Art and War in the Renaissance: The Battle of Pavia Tapestries. The result was alternately powerful and stunning. Depicting Emperor Charles V’s decisive victory over French King Francis I that ended the 16th-century Italian Wars, the monumental pieces, all told in fine wool, silk, and metal-wrapped thread, were designed by court artist Bernard van Orley and woven in Brussels by Willem and Jan Dermoyen. … Capturing the lost art of Hollywood photography, Moving Pictures: Karl Struss and the Rise of Hollywood was a gorgeous multimedia retrospective of the groundbreaking titular photographer/cinematographer and his huge influence on the Golden Age of American cinema, with archival materials, films, and more than 100 photographs from the Amon Carter’s vast Struss Artist Archive. … The Modern’s Surrealism and Us explored the genre in mostly the Caribbean but also Africa via more than 80 paintings, sculptures, drawings, videos, and installations from the 1940s until today, interrogating the notions of the Afrosurreal and Afrofuturism in the United States by playing on totemic imagery and vibes from the diaspora, including slavery, religion, and voodoo.

Music Lessons

Readers’ Choice (tie): Arlington School of Music, 3100 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-459-1444; Critic’s Choice: Music Junkie Studios

For aspiring musicians of all ages, you can’t beat Music Junkie Studios. Offering lessons in piano, guitar, bass, drums, violin, ukulele, songwriting, and home recording, Music Junkie’s individualized approach to instruction emphasizes discovery and joy. Whether you want to get good enough to play in a band or just want a new hobby to explore, Music Junkie has an instructor and learning path for you.

New Mural

Readers’ Choice: “Ostara” by Sarah Ayala, 2707 Race St, Fort Worth

Critic’s Choice: “Mr. Wild Acre” by Chelsea Miller, Wild Acre Restaurant & Beer Garden, 1734 E El Paso St, Ste 190, Fort Worth, 817-271-1659

A psycho-hypnotic collage of images and text with a colorfully saturated skeleton figure toasting a mug of beer, this recently completed mural at Wild Acre by Houstonian Chelsea Miller is fun but unobtrusive, adding a much-needed pop to the environs.

Nonprofit Organization

Readers’ Choice (Top 3): BEE the Change, 10640 N Riverside Dr, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-431-9000; Finn’s Place, 5860 I-20 Service Rd, Fort Worth, 469-826-9721; LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S, 1959 Sandy Ln, Fort Worth, @LGBTQSaves

Critic’s Choice: Don’t Forget To Feed Me, 5825 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-334-0727

When you fall on hard times, so do your pets. Thankfully, the team at DFTFM supplies pet food to local agencies to support pet owners while educating the public about pet-food insecurity. By helping those in need during challenging financial times and increasing awareness, DFTFM is an alternative to surrendering — or, worse, abandoning — a beloved family member. DFTFM is the only pet-food bank in North Texas, and we are lucky to have them here in Fort Woof.

Park

Readers’ Choice: Trinity Park, 2401 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-392-5700

Critic’s Choice: Gateway Park, 751 Beach St, Fort Worth, 972-941-2275

At 791.5 acres, Gateway has several amenities, including a baseball/softball field, dog park, parking lighting, and much more. Perhaps most notably, Gateway has two new 18-hole disc-golf courses.

Podcast

Readers’ Choice: Fort Worth Roots, FortWorthRoots.com, @FortWorthRoots

Critic’s Choice: 817 Podcast — Fort Worth’s Monday Morning Show, @817pod

This is a meaty podcast, tackling the big issues facing the city in a head-on, mostly progressive way. Voter suppression, jail deaths, lowering taxes while funding services adequately, development, tourism, and the presidential election have all come under the microscope of diverse guests and the co-hosts, local tech entrepreneur EJ Carrion and Ann Zadeh, former beloved city councilmember and the Director of Community Design Fort Worth. “How we respond to political friction, wealth inequality, and social injustice in our communities can make or break our national reputation.” Idea for a segment? Email EJSpeaks@gmail.com.

Theater Production

Readers’ Choice: The Raft Project, Hip Pocket Theatre

Critic’s Choice: Marjorie Prime, Stage West

In a town with a strong theater scene, saying one show is “best” is highly subjective and difficult. On any given night, all the local troupes put on stellar performances. In this crowded space, though, one has stuck out. Directed by Sasha Maya Ada, Stage West’s Marjorie Prime was moving and creative. As an in-depth portrayal of an elderly woman battling both memory loss and her family’s reactions to it, the play came with the added twist of AI — a hologram facilitated Marjorie’s care along with treating her emotionally. The staging was deftly executed, the acting top notch, and the imaginative finale was moving.

Theater Troupe

Readers’ Choice: Four Day Weekend at Stage West, 821 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-784-9378

Critic’s Choice: Stage West

Stage West has had a stellar past 365 days. From starting the year with strong productions to welcoming the adrift Four Day Weekend, the venerable Near Southside troupe does everything well and progressive-mindedly — along with hosting First Tuesdays (ever-changing entertainment), adult and kid classes, and summer camps, Stage West is also the new home of the Fort Worth Film Club.