All Weekend

Now thru Sunday, the touring production of the 1970 Broadway hit Company will barrel into Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280). It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, Why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And Isn’t it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st century could drive a person crazy. The musical features Stephen Sondheim’s award-winning songs “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side by Side,” and the iconic “Being Alive.” Tickets start at $44 at BassHall.com.

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Downtown Arlington is launching a new monthly evening event called First Thursdays: Where the Arts & Community Gather. For the first installment at 5pm, Salsa at the Gardens at City Center Plaza (100 S Center St, Ste 327, Arlington, 817-459-6900) will hosts free dance lessons; on the sidewalks in front of Park Place (325 S Mesquite St, Arlington, 682-367-1850), alt singer-songwriters will perform as part of Cy Tea; and so much more. For the full rundown, visit DowntownArlington.org/Events/FirstThursdays.

Friday, October 4, 2024

Along with funnel cakes, midway rides, and pig races, the State Fair of Texas (3809 Grand Av, Dallas, 214-670-8400) presents great live music daily through Sun, Oct 20. If you’re headed to the fairgrounds today, self-avowed “Texas Gentleman” Shakey Graves (the performance moniker of Austin’s Alejandro Rose-Garcia) will take the Chevrolet main stage at 8:30pm, preceded at 5:30pm by the Cameron Sacky Band. The shows are complimentary with your $15 admission tickets. For the full music lineup, visit BigTex.com/Chevrolet-Main-Stage.

Saturday, October 5, 2024

But wait! There’s more Oktoberfest-ing to do! Rusty Nickel Icehouse (2836 Stanley Av, Fort Worth, 817-528-1682) invites you to loosen your lederhosen for a Texas-style beer festival 3pm-10pm. Beer and shot specials, a bratwurst-eating contest, football watching, local eats, stein hoisting, and weenie dog races await. Tickets start at $30 per person on Eventbrite.com and include your food and beer.

Now thru January

Jonah Freeman and Justin Lowe create architectural installations that physically and psychologically immerse viewers in expansive alternate universes. For their latest work, “Sunset Corridor,” the duo took inspiration from The Year 2000. In the 1967 book, co-authors Herman Kahn and Anthony Weiner predicted that by the turn of the 21st century, San Diego and San Francisco would merge into one giant metropolis called San San. Up now thru Jan 5 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215), “Sunset Corridor” is “an adjacent world that parallels modern-day reality and illuminates our society’s relationships to technology, music, drugs, subcultures, and politics.” Tickets are $16 daily, except for Fridays, which are free, at TheModern.org.

Monday, October 7, 2024

Did you enjoy all the amazing stories in last week’s Best Of 2024 edition? Likewise! Now that it’s a new month, the best *wink* thing you can do between now and Mon, Oct 7, is to make sure you’re registered to vote. Do a quick check now at VoteTexas.gov. For more on this topic, check out the voter guide in this week’s Metropolis section.