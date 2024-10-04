Several political yard signs in the Ridglea area were stolen and replaced with copies of a wild philosophical screed typed and printed out, placed individually in clear plastic baggies, and hung on the empty frames.

Elizabeth Parmer said nearly a dozen public displays of support for the Harris/Walz ticket were targeted. “Trump/Vance” repeatedly escaped the poison pen of this Thomas Aq-whine-us.

“You are encompassing like a coward,” the sign-stealing Socrates writes shroomily. “Certainly, you think you are acting as a hero. Living in and shrouded by a vail [cq] of protected privilege — a lovely and quiet neighborhood … voting for an apparatus that harms your family, your wallet, and your ability to succeed. For just one moment, imagine your family, your life, your existence in any other place other than the United States” — OK, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Sweden, France, Ireland … — “and imagine what that life might look like.” (Pretty awesome!)

A resident of the Ridglea area for 18 years, Parmer has displayed political yard signs before but has never had any stolen or vandalized. She is ordering 15 more Harris/Walz signs at $20 a pop and intends to “non-dangerously boobytrap” them by covering them in glitter and tagging them with geotracking devices.

Parmer thought the prank was humorous.

“Unfortunately,” she continued, “the older residents in my neighborhood who had Harris/Walz signs up did not think it was funny, and I don’t want them to be intimidated.”

Stealing or vandalizing yard signs could be a Class C misdemeanor. Fines can range from $500 to $2,000 plus 30 days in the clink.

“No, I won’t file a police report,” Parmer said. “I feel like the police have better things to do.”

Our Immanuel Kant Help It does not take a side politically but clearly buys into all that alpha-male nonsense so prevalent in the Gravy Seals media bubble.

“You can choose to be a sheep,” our Error-stotle effuses, “or you can choose to be a lion. Do not confuse one for the other. Do better. Think better. Think about your family. Think about your children. Think about your future children.[Writer’s emphasis.] Think about reality over the utopic [cq] feelings of your heart.”

Parmer feels no one she knows is behind the prank. “I have Republican friends. They aren’t thieves.”

Anyone with information on this pilfering Ridglea-region Confuse-us is encouraged to contact Fort Worth police.