Around the world each year, over 4.4 million people are killed from some sort of injury according to the World Health Organization . This accounts for over 8% of overall deaths in the world. Personal injuries occur for many reasons, some aren’t that severe and others require the help of a lawyer so the person can have compensation for the injury that has occurred. In this article, we’ll discuss the types of cases personal injury lawyers help with and when they normally get involved.

Car and Truck Accidents

Personal injuries can come from vehicle accidents . Sometimes the accident, depending on the severity, can cause life changing problems which may include but isn’t limited to Paralysis, Amputation, Back problems, Neck problems, Ongoing pain, Nerve damage, and Broken or deformed limbs.

Lawyers are generally called in when a person has been in an accident which wasn’t their own fault. Some main reasons could be, they were hit by another driver, or the car they were in malfunctioned and ran off the road.

Personal injury lawyers like www.injuryattorneyoftexas.com , or those similar in your local area, work with their clients in the cases mentioned above to help fight for compensation for the injury, and determine whether ongoing costs need to be paid for by the person at fault. They help their client gain a fair payout so they can work on the recovery process.

Slip and Falls

Slip and fall accidents occur normally on public grounds or on private property. Slip and falls can cause mild to more severe injuries which can include Broken bones, Torn muscles, Torn ligaments, Damage to the spinal discs, Nerve damage, Bruises, and Cuts.

Slip and fall accidents can be preventable depending on the location. In public for example, wet areas should have signs up to signal the floor is wet. A larger spill should be cordoned off to make sure people don’t walk over the wet patch. Changes in the ground like footpaths where roots are pushing the path up should also be cordoned off or signs around it. When the appropriate measures are taken the risk of having a lawsuit is greatly reduced.

Dog Bites

Dog bites are another common personal injury that can cause impact on those who are bitten. Some of the complications that can occur from dog bites include Disfigurement, Infection, Tetanus, Sepsis, Scars, and Anxiety.

Lawyers generally take on dog bite cases when the dog bite is quite severe and has been caused by a dog that isn’t your own. In many cases dog bites can be prevented by the owner or the victim, such as making sure the dog is secured within the yard, or avoiding dogs you aren’t familiar with. Dog bites account for around 4.5 million injuries per year according to Forbes , with pitbulls accounting for around 22.5% of bites. Mixed breeds were next at 21.2% and german shepherds were third with 17.8% percent of bites. It’s important to remember though that all dogs bite and can cause severe injury on their victims depending on the size and where they bite.

Defective Products

Defective products can also cause personal injuries with consumers. Some of the most common types of injuries that can occur from problem products include, but aren’t limited to eye injuries, bone fractures, cuts and lacerations

A lawyer will generally be called when the product has caused severe injury which affects how a person can work or live their life. Products which are defective need to be brought into the spotlight so the product in question can be recalled for the safety of others who have bought it. A lawyer will also help fight for fair compensation for those who have been affected by a defective product.

Medical Malpractice

Medical malpractice is when a healthcare provider fails in providing a certain level of care for their patient. This failure generally leads to complications in a person’s life. Some signs of medical malpractice include Lack of consent from the patient and the doctor continued anyway; A delay in a diagnosis which ends up being terminal; Making an error in a procedure, including with the anesthesia; Prescribing the wrong medication; Performing a surgery without being properly trained; Injuries to the mother and baby at birth; and Misreading results.

Lawyers are generally called in when a patient feels a medical practitioner is suspected of malpractice. They will generally look over all the evidence and collect as many witness testimonies from other patients under their care to see if it’s a once off or recurring problem. This will determine how the case will go when taken to court.

Endnote

Personal injuries can come in many different forms. The ones mentioned are only five of many others that could occur. If you find you’ve gained a more severe personal injury from an external source, it might be a good idea to call a lawyer to see whether they think it’s worth pursuing a case for.