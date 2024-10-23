Inspired by a recent trip to Goodwill, where I found shopping bags, figurines, and plush toys from The Nightmare Before Christmas in the new goods section, I worked on this week’s column while streaming the 1993 Tim Burton classic on Disney Plus. What started as a recognizance mission to scope out costumes became the laziest of home decor ideas. Halloween right on through Christmas will be all Oogie Boogie, Jack, and Sally for me this year. For other Halloween film selections from a Best-Of-winner perspective, check out last week’s Big Ticket on FWWeekly.com. As for hitting some bars with spooky vibes, don’t miss our Eats & Drinks article in this week’s issue. When it comes to info on local happenings, you can always count on us at the Weekly. #HumbleBrag

ALL WEEKEND

The ever-popular annual Boo at the Zoo event at the Fort Worth Zoo (1989 Colonial Pkwy, 817-759-7555) is 9am-4pm Fri and 9am-5pm Sat-Sun. Enjoy animal shows, live entertainment, and Halloween treat stations. While costumes are encouraged, anyone over 13 must keep their face visible, identifiable, and free from any heavy makeup or full-faced costume masks for safety purposes. As this is a very busy time at the zoo, consider utilizing public transportation. The Southside ZIPZONE service stops just outside the entrance, and Trinity Metro bus No. 53 stops a short walking distance away. (You can find more information at RideTrinityMetro.org.) This daytime event is included with your admission, which is $19 for adults or $15 for children (ages 3-12) and seniors (age 65+) at FortWorthZoo.org.

Friday, October 25, 2024

Grapevine Vintage Railroad hosts a Witches’ Brew Train at the Cotton Belt Railroad Historic District (705 S Main S, 817-410-3185) at 7:25pm. Tickets to this adults-only ride are $42 at GVRR.com. Texas craft beer and wine will be available for purchase. There’s a kid-friendly event on Sunday, too.

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, Fort Worth, 682-207-5351) is hosting its annual Pride Halloween Party with family fun from noon to 5pm followed by an adults-only party 6pm-9pm. Enjoy creation stations, raffles, readings of various kinds, a vendor market, and witchy demos, plus a costume contest with prizes. The family-friendly daytime fun is a free community event. Tickets for the after-hours adult party (18+) are $10 per person at HigherPurposeEmporium.com.

Did you know that Fort Worth has its own legendary monster? From 10am to 3pm, celebrate at the 55th Annual Lake Worth Monster Fest at the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge (9601 Fossil Ridge Rd, 817-392-7410). This family-friendly event will include canoe paddling, a hayride, a nature hike at Greer Island (the home of the creature), a tire toss contest, music, and presentations from cryptozoologists, including local author Lyle Blackburn. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for kids.

Saturday-Sunday, October 26-27, 2024

This weekend, the North Fort Worth Historical Society presents the 17th Annual Saints and Sinners Tour at Oakwood Cemetery (701 Grand Av, 817-625-5082) at 1pm and 3:30pm Sat and Sun. Admission for this walking tour is $15 for adults and $10 for children and students, paid at the gate. In the event of rain, the tours will be on Sat-Sun, Nov 2-3, instead.

Sunday, October 27, 2024

Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, 817-533-1972) is hosting its inaugural Halloween Festival noon-4pm. Guests will be invited directly onto the field at the home of the Texas Rangers to enjoy various family activities. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and bring their own trick-or-treat bags/containers for the trick-or-treat stations. There will also be costume parades, playing on the field (including pitching in the bullpen, playing wiffle ball, taking photos in the dugouts, and running the bases), and face painting, plus guided ballpark tours to see some of the players and visit the clubhouses. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids 4-14, and free for kids 3 and younger at GlobeLifeField.com/Halloween.

Grapevine Vintage Railroad is hosting two styles of rides for the young’uns today at the Cotton Belt Railroad Historic District (705 S Main S, 817-410-3185). The Trick ’R Treat Train Excursions, running at 11:50am and 1:50pm, will include prepackaged bags of treats, as well as Halloween songs and stories. Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes. Tickets are $20 per person at GVRR.com.

Those of you whose kids are really into Harry Potter might consider the Wizard Train leaving the station at 5:30pm and 7:30pm. There will be festively decorated train cars, magic tricks, puppet pets, and a real toad during the ride. Wizard sweets and treats from the British Emporium will be sold onboard from a trolley. Costumes are highly encouraged. Tickets are $30 per person at GVRR.com, with proceeds benefiting Friends of the Grapevine Library.

Thursday, October 31, 2024

You basically have two choices tonight. Embrace the trick-or-treaters at your door or go out and find some adult fun. Besides the bars covered in this very issue, I have another idea. At least once a month, art installation destination Meow Wolf: The Real Unreal (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Ste 253, Grapevine, 866-636-9969) hosts an adults-only party. From 6pm to 10pm, the Cosmic Howl Adulti-Verse includes adult beverages for purchase and a costume contest — Meow Wolf says to “summon your strangest and most unique self.” Tickets are $45 at MeowWolf.com.

For those staying in, please be kind to the teenagers. With or without a costume, they chose to participate in a childhood tradition one last time over God knows what else. Also, can we be kind to the animals when choosing which candy to buy? The harvesting of palm oils used in most confections is a problem for the animal kingdom as habitats are destroyed in the process. Choosing to put your money behind companies that use certified sustainable palm oil helps make a difference for wild orangutans and other endangered species. The following candies/brands are made by companies with membership in the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil and are committed to making a difference: Almond Joy, Crunch, Dove Chocolate, Good & Plenty, Haribo, Hershey, Jolly Rancher, LifeSavers, M&Ms, Reese’s, Skittles, Snickers, and Twizzlers. Learn more at AudubonZoo.com/boo.