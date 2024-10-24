SHARE
Atlas (314 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 682-348-5386), one of our critics’ Top 3 winners for best craft cocktail this year, is an “otherworldly cocktail bar” on the Near Southside. Courtesy Fort Worth Weekly

Our popular Best Of 2024 edition, which came out late last month, is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s much more fun for our sales team to pass out award plaques to happy winners than to break the news about a bad review. (If our critics don’t like your tacos, they don’t like your tacos. Sorry, friend.) With eight being one of our favorite numbers, we thought we’d show you the smiling faces of precisely that many winning businesses who are now part of our Winners’ Circle. Congratulations to all!

Chef Dena Shaskan has spent more than two decades introducing us to interesting food and wines, so it’s no wonder that her shop Wines From a Broad (317 Houston St, Fort Worth, 682-224-0056) in Sundance Square won the critic’s choice this year for best place to buy wine.
Courtesy Fort Worth Weekly
Southside Cellar (125 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-703-2184) won the critic’s choice for best beer selection: “Shawn Howell’s quaint shop/bar is a great place to learn about beer.”
Courtesy Fort Worth Weekly
Next time you’re at Pouring Glory (1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 682-707-5441), know that you can rely on the best waitstaff to make a recommendation on the bar’s best beer selection. Two wins!
Courtesy Fort Worth Weekly
Now that it’s patio weather, stop by Maggie’s R&R (1264 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-255-5442). Our readers this year said it has the best restaurant bar and thought it also has the best patio.
Courtesy Fort Worth Weekly
Buena Vida Taqueria (314 S Main St, Ste 120, Fort Worth, 817-386-5334), our critic’s choice for the best street tacos award this year, serves up delicious trompo pastor, carne asada, and barbacoa tacos, to name a few.
Courtesy Fort Worth Weekly
Atlas (314 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 682-348-5386), one of our critics’ Top 3 winners for best craft cocktail this year, is an “otherworldly cocktail bar” on the Near Southside.
Courtesy Fort Worth Weekly
You can never go wrong with a bowl or cup of zesty, hearty gumbo with some blackened shrimp at J&J’s Oyster Bar (612 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-367-9792), recipient of this year’s critic’s choice award for best Cajun food.
Courtesy Fort Worth Weekly
Not only did Don Artemio (3268 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-470-1439) win the critic’s choice award for best restaurant this year, but it also made the critics’ Top 3 for best Mexican food.
Courtesy Fort Worth Weekly

 

To be featured in future Winners’ Circle promotional features, email your winning photos to Marketing@FWWeekly.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY