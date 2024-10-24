Our popular Best Of 2024 edition, which came out late last month, is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s much more fun for our sales team to pass out award plaques to happy winners than to break the news about a bad review. (If our critics don’t like your tacos, they don’t like your tacos. Sorry, friend.) With eight being one of our favorite numbers, we thought we’d show you the smiling faces of precisely that many winning businesses who are now part of our Winners’ Circle. Congratulations to all!

To be featured in future Winners’ Circle promotional features, email your winning photos to Marketing@FWWeekly.com.