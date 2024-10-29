Whether Paige is making you laugh with her jokes or sharing space with people like Eddie Murphy, it’s evident that she means business. Taylour Paige movies and TV shows showcase her acting range as she is comfortable in her skin in front of Hollywood heavyweights, and how she’s gone from indie darling in Zola to playing Axel Foley’s daughter in Beverly Hills Cop 4. Paige continues to surprise and impress by showing her terrific capabilities in front of the camera. With her performance as Jane Saunders in Beverly Hills Cop 4, she’s proven she can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the business.

Zola was where Taylour Paige had her first breakout in 2020, where she played the social media influencer in one wild and funny black comedy movie. That is how she played Zola – a stripper who goes on a crazy road trip to Florida, completely spins the floor, and grounds the spectators.

It’s safe to say that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is a game-changer for Taylour Paige. And given her ability, it is only a question of time before she gets to star in even bigger projects than this one. Paige is already set to appear in upcoming films like Brothers and The Trainer, which promise to further showcase her versatility as an actress.

FILM FINDS

Conclave: Election Season

Go cardinals! The Christian film of the year is this political thriller. “Well, why don’t they make more movies about electing a pope? The procedure involves a small number of powerful men from all corners of the world gathering in one room — the Sistine Chapel, at that — to select a pontiff from amongst themselves. What other world leader is chosen this way? (Okay, the U.N. Secretary General, but that doesn’t have as much cachet as the papacy.) The whole setup lends itself to cinematic treatment, and Nanni Moretti made it into his shaggily charming 2012 comedy We Have a Pope. Robert Harris’ page-turning novel Conclave seems to have been written with a movie adaptation in mind, and now that film arrives this week as the year’s best political thriller and its best Christian film, one that will sweep you up in its storytelling even if you have no interest in the workings of the Catholic Church…” {Read more here .}

Lone Star Film Festival

It’s time for the 18th annual Lone Star Film Festival. From Friday thru Monday, you have the opportunity to see 59 films, 29 of which were filmed in Texas, in Fort Worth’s Cultural District. Screening tickets are $10 per film and all-access weekend passes are on sale thru Thursday for $300 per person at LoneStarFilmFestival.com ..

Miss Molly’s in Your Haunted Holiday on YouTube

If you enjoy traveling and checking out paranormal experiences, Your Haunted Holiday ( @YourHauntedHoliday5985 ) is worth a listen. Hosted by twin sisters Lisa and Lindsay Estes, this podcast specializes in travel reviews with a paranormal spin. New episodes come out every Sunday wherever you stream podcasts and on YourHauntedHoliday.com. Miss Molly’s Hotel (109 W Exchange Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-626-1522), this year’s critic’s choice for Best Haunted Attraction, is featured in Episode 33.

My Favorite Films at the Modern

Not only is the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) an annual winner of various Best Of awards, but they also have some winning movie choices for October. As part of their My Favorite Films series, several Halloween favorites are screening at 2pm Wednesdays in the auditorium, including Parasite (2019) on Wed, Oct 30. There’s also Dracula (1931) at 7:30pm Thu, Oct 31. Tickets are $5 or free for Modern members at the front desk or via TheModern.org .

HAVE A LITTLE FAITH

CELEBRATION COMMUNITY CHURCH

Located at 908 Pennsylvania Av (817-335-3222), CCC has services on Sundays at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube ( @CelebrationCommunityChurch130 ).

POTTER’S HOUSE

Join the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) for Sunday Service at 8am and Wednesday Bible Study at 7pm. For more info, visit us online at www.TPHFW.org .

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Employers Providing Health Travel

According to the New York Times, the following companies have said they would cover travel expenses for employees who need reproductive health services not available in Texas: Airbnb, DoorDash, JP Morgan Chase, Levi Strauss & Co, Netflix, Patagonia, Reddit, Starbucks, Tesla, and Yelp. Additionally, NowThis has listed the following companies also offering the same assistance to employees: Amazon, Apple, BuzzFeed, Citigroup, Comcast, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lyft, Mastercard, Meta, Microsoft, Paramount, Sony, Tesla, Walt Disney Co, Vox Media, and Zillow. (JMB, FWW)

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas

We’re not going anywhere. We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now, but we are here with you, and we will not stop fighting for YOU. See six ways you can join the #BansOffOurBodies fight on FB @PPGreaterTX. For more info, go to PPGreaterTX.org .

HOME RESOURCES

MIND / BODY / SPIRIT

Higher Purpose Emporium

HP is the premiere and critically acclaimed store in DFW for all things spiritual and holistic. Looking for an ethical and genuine place to help you make some changes to your life and spirituality? Well, look no further! Get the scoop at HigherPurposeEmporium.com.

PUBLIC NOTICES

TDLR Complaints

Any Texans who may be concerned that an unlicensed massage business may be in operation near them, or believe nail salon employees may be human trafficking victims, may now report those concerns directly to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) by emailing ReportHT@TDLR.Texas.gov.

SERVICES

