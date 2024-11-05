Offering a quick path to a nursing career, accelerated nursing programs take a cohesive approach to help streamline the process. This is a great option for those with a non-nursing bachelor’s degree or others who are simply looking to make a career change.

There are plenty of core subjects you can expect to study, and you can even find online learning solutions for them as well. On top of this, Fort Worth has had a growing need for nurses and medical professionals for years .

Nevertheless, accelerated nursing programs help students develop the career-ready skills they need to land a job. This article will highlight the curriculum of online accelerated nursing programs to show what makes them unique.

Core Coursework

First and foremost, you’re bound to encounter the foundational coursework that’s commonly found in the nursing program curriculum. While there are a variety of subjects that can play into nursing education , base-level coursework remains pretty much the same.

Courses you can expect to see in an accelerated nursing program include:Physiology, Microbiology, Anatomy, and Pharmacology

While these are important pillars in nursing education, they are far from the limit. Between clinical skills, health assessment training, and real-world applications, accelerated nursing programs do more than just cover the basics.

Clinical Experience

While clinical experience can be a pretty broad term, it still focuses on a few key areas. Whether in person or online, clinical training focuses on hands-on applications or virtual simulations. It’s also pretty common to be segued into local opportunities for in-person clinical rotations or shadowing with active nursing professionals. A balanced approach is crucial with the curriculum, especially if this is in the scope of online education.

Specialized Training

For those on the outside, it might look like nurses focus on the same thing every day. While some aspects of the job are routine, it’s equally important for nurses to come with a variety of specialized training.

This can include training in areas of medicine such as mental health, critical care, pediatrics, and much more. Not only does this help to align your trajectory with your nursing career, but it’ll also give you a competitive advantage in an uncertain economy .

Program Outcomes

Accelerated nursing programs aren’t hard to find nowadays, and this is partly due to efficiencies in technology. Whether it’s California, New York, or Texas, you shouldn’t have much trouble finding a program that works for you. This can span from in-person education in Los Angeles down to online accelerated nursing programs in Dallas Fort Worth .

Regardless of where you find your foundation in nursing, you’re looking at a future with vast career options. From hospitals to clinics and specialized long-term care, nurses will always be needed.

