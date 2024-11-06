OPENING

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo (NR) This Telugu-language film stars Nikhil Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik, Satya, Sriram Reddy Polasane, and Rukmini Vasanth. (Opens Friday at Cinemark Tinseltown Grapevine)

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (PG) Judy Greer provides the only note of astringency or liveliness in this rote, muddy-looking adaptation of Barbara Robinson’s beloved novel. The treasured character actress stars a full-time mother who takes over directing her church’s Christmas pageant just in time for the neighborhood’s worst-behaved family of kids to assume the main roles. The book was written back in the 1970s, and the movie unfortunately feels trapped in period amber, as the unparented kids’ antics seem too tame by half. The movie’s religious message is muffled amid the family-friendly cutesiness. Also with Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, Beatrice Schneider, Matthew Lamb, Mason D. Nelligan, Essek Moore, Ewan Wood, Kynlee Heiman, Lorelei Olivia Mote, Danielle Hoetmer, Daina Leitold, Stephanie Sy, and Lauren Graham. (Opens Friday)

Blitz (PG-13) Steve McQueen’s latest film stars Saoirse Ronan as an Englishwoman who’s separated from her son (Elliott Heffernan) during the Nazi bombing of London. Also with Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clémentine, Stephen Graham, Paul Weller, Kathy Burke, Erin Kellyman, Hayley Squires, Alex Jennings, Leigh Gill, and Fraser Holmes. (Opens Friday at Cinemark North East Mall)

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (PG-13) This comedy stars Elsie Fisher as a teenager who goes out for a night of partying while her family gathers for a reunion. Also with Michael Cera, Maria Dizzia, Ben Shenkman, Francesca Scorsese, Sawyer Spielberg, and Caveh Zahedi. (Opens Friday)

La Cocina (NR) Alonso Ruizpalacios’ dramedy is about the people working at a high-profile new restaurant in New York City. Starring Rooney Mara, Raúl Briones, Anna Díaz, Motell Foster, Laura Gómez, Eduardo Olmos, James Waterston, Lee Sellars, and Oded Fehr. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Elevation (R) Set in a post-alien invasion where humans can only survive above 8,000 feet, this science-fiction thriller stars Anthony Mackie as a man who must take a job below the altitude to save his ill son. Also with Morena Baccarin, Maddie Hasson, Hunter Boyd Jr., and Shauna Earp. (Opens Friday)

Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey (PG-13) Richard Hull and Justin Roberts’ documentary is about the recovery of a U.S. Army chaplain’s remains after 70 years. (Opens Friday)

Home Education (NR) Lydia Page stars in this horror film as a teenage girl whose mother (Julia Ormond) brings her up in the ways of a religious cult. Also with Rocco Fasano and Alessandra Silipo. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Meanwhile on Earth (R) Jérémy Clapin (I Lost My Body) directs this live-action feature about a woman (Megan Northam) who contacts a celestial being who might be able to bring her astronaut brother safely back to Earth. Also with Catherine Salée, Sam Louwyck, Roman Williams, Sofia Lesaffre, Nicolas Avinée, and Arcadi Radeff. Voices by Dimitri Doré and Sébastien Pouderoux. (Opens Friday)

One Direction: This Is Us (PG-13) This 2013 concert documentary is being re-released due to the untimely death of Liam Payne. Too bad director Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me) doesn’t just fill the movie with the boy band’s songs until his ears bleed. Instead, this teen pop documentary is more or less indistinguishable from all the others. Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson are depicted as a bunch of fun-loving lads who miss their mums when they’re on tour. There’s a funny interlude with a neuroscientist explaining why teenage girls go insane over the band, and some bits where the band members go undercover and mingle with their fans while wearing silly disguises. (Opens Friday at Look Cinemas Arlington)

100 Yards (PG-13) This Chinese martial arts comedy set in the 1920s is about two top fighters who challenge each other for leadership of a dead master’s kung fu academy. Starring Jacky Heung, Andy On, Bea Hayden Kuo, Tang Shiyi, Li Yuan, and Kevin Lee. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom (R) This third film in the anime series features numerous erstwhile enemies teaming up to defeat a demon emperor. Voices by Satoshi Hino, Yumi Hara, Masayuki Katō, Asami Seto, Yoshino Aoyama, Hitomi Nabatame, Saori Hayami, and Haruka Tomatsu. (Opens Friday)

The Piano Lesson (PG-13) The third film from August Wilson’s Pittsburgh cycle, this movie is about a Black family in the 1930s deciding what to do with a hand-carved piano. Starring John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Corey Hawkins, Michael Potts, Stephan James, Isaiah Gunn, Erykah Badu, and Samuel L. Jackson. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Purna Bahadur ko Sarangi (NR) This Nepalese drama stars Bijay Baral as a struggling musician who’s left to raise his son by himself. Also with Maotse Gurung, Buddhi Tamang, Binod Neupane, Desh Bhakta Khanal, and Mukun Bhusal. (Opens Friday at Cinemark North East Mall)

Small Things Like These (PG-13) Adapted from Claire Keegan’s novel, this drama stars Cillian Murphy as an Irish father who discovers his local convent employing single mothers as slave labor. Also with Eileen Walsh, Clare Dunne, Peter Claffey, Ian O’Reilly, Patrick Ryan, and Emily Watson. (Opens Friday)

Stockholm Bloodbath (R) This film stars Sophie Cookson and Alba August as 16th-century Swedish sisters who travel to Stockholm to take revenge on the men who murdered their family. Also with Emily Beecham, Claes Bang, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Matias Varela, Jakob Oftebro, Wilf Scolding, Kate Ashfield, and Ulrich Thomsen. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The Trophy Bride (NR) This Vietnamese comedy is about a family pretending to be richer than they are to secure a good marriage for their daughter. Starring Kieu Minh Tuan, Uyen An, Thu Trang, Le Giang, Hong Van, and Samuel An. (Opens Friday)

The Unseen Sister (NR) Zhao Liying stars in this Chinese drama as a famous actress whose long-lost sister (Xin Zhilei) suddenly resurfaces in her life. Also with Dong Baoshi and Huang Jue. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

Weekend in Taipei (R) Luke Evans tries to become Jason Statham, and the results are a lot of meh. He portrays a DEA agent who flies to Taiwan for evidence that will take down a Korean drug kingpin (Sung Kang), only to be unexpectedly reunited with his ex-girlfriend (Gwei Lun-Mei) who’s now married to the kingpin. Evans has been funny in the past, but here he’s about the consistency of cold congee, and his character’s skills as a pastry chef don’t add anything to the proceedings. Director George Huang stages the fistfights and car chases without any sort of energy or creativity. Even the setting of the subtropical island nation doesn’t yield anything distinctive. Also with Wyatt Yang, Lu Yi-ching, and Pernell Walker. (Opens Friday)

NOW PLAYING

Absolution (R) Liam Neeson stars in this thriller as a gangster trying to reconcile with his estranged children. Also with Ron Perlman, Frankie Shaw, Daniel Diemer, and Javier Molina.

Amaran (NR) This Tamil-language war film stars Sivakarthikeyan as a real-life army major who takes part in an operation in the Kashmir in 2014. Also with Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan.

Anora (R) This wild sex comedy won the Golden Palm at Cannes, and is it ever a blast. Mikey Madison plays a Russian-speaking stripper in New York City who’s introduced to a Russian oligarch’s 21-year-old son (Mark Eydelshteyn), who becomes so infatuated with her that he proposes marriage to her so that he won’t have to return to Russia. Writer-director Sean Baker displays some old-school filmmaking chops to go with his oft-remarked-on non-judgmental view of the sex trade, and he executes a great comic set piece where the oligarch’s goons are reduced to helplessness by this tiny woman who’s throwing heavy glass ornaments. I don’t buy the idea that the stripper actually falls in love with her new husband, or that he might ever stand up to the parents who are paying for his partying. Yura Borisov puts in a nicely turned performance as a Russian thug who’s the only man who tries to treat Anora decently, and Madison looks like a new star. Also with Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Vincent Radwinsky, Darya Ekamasova, and Aleksey Serebryakov.

The Apprentice (R) Neither the movie that Trump-lovers or Trump-haters will want, this isn’t much of anything at all. Sebastian Stan portrays young Donald Trump in the 1970s through the 1980s as he’s mentored in the way of public relations by cobra-like lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). The central relationship isn’t colored in well enough to shed much light on Trump and his continuing hold on one major political party and millions of voters. Maria Bakalova is inspired casting as Ivana Trump, but she flits in and out of the proceedings with so little logic that it makes little impact when Donald rapes her. Director Ali Abbasi (Border) captures the decadent atmosphere of 1980s New York well enough, but the movie struggles so much to be evenhanded that it winds up with no point of view, only concepts of a plan. Also with Martin Donovan, Catherine McNally, Charlie Carrick, and Mark Rendall.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (PG-13) Oddly comforting. Among many reprising their roles from Tim Burton’s 1988 film, Winona Ryder plays the grown-up Lydia Deetz who’s back in Connecticut to go through her deceased father’s things when her teenage daughter (Jenna Ortega) gets dragged into the afterlife, and Lydia has to enlist Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to get her back. There are even more subplots that cause this movie to run all over the place, although tight plotting was never what we went to Burton’s movies for. None of the actors in this heavyweight cast seem to quite bring their best, either, but the macabre comedy bits hit at an agreeable pace, especially with the waiting room for dead people and a flashback that parodies Mario Bava’s 1960s horror movies. It’s enough to make this return trip to Burton’s old stomping grounds worth taking. Also with Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, Santiago Cabrera, Amy Nuttall, Danny DeVito, and Willem Dafoe.

Behuli From Meghauli (NR) This Nepalese comedy stars Bijay Baral as a father looking for a husband for his daughter. Also with Nischal Basnet, Basundhara Bhusal, Siru Bista, Amir Gautam, and Abhishek Khadka.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (NR) The latest in the horror-comedy series stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, and Vijay Raaz.

Conclave (PG) They really should make more movies about electing a pope. Ralph Fiennes portrays a Catholic cardinal who’s tasked with running the election for a new pontiff after the previous one passes away. Director Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) revels in the little details about this infrequent occasion, and the script pretty faithfully follows Robert Harris’ novel with its artfully placed bombshells. The supporting characters are nicely acted by the supporting cast, and Fiennes is in excellent form as a man full of private religious doubts while performing this administrative duty. The setting is so faithfully re-created that you’ll swear the filmmakers snuck the actors and cameras into the Vatican itself. This is the year’s best Christian film, and its best political thriller. Also with Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Sergio Castellitto, Brían F. O’Byrne, Jacek Koman, Carlos Diehz, Merab Ninidze, and Isabella Rossellini.

Here (PG-13) Robert Zemeckis tries to make his own version of The Tree of Life, and that’s what this is, for better and worse. He keeps the camera largely in the same spot in Pennsylvania from the age of dinosaurs to the present day, as a house is built on that spot for generations of families, including a CGI de-aged Tom Hanks and Robin Wright from their teen years to old age. Telling the story like this is an interesting technical achievement, but the movie looks muddy and Zemeckis’ syrupy script means that this is well short of the meditation on the passage of time that it wants to be. The thing is more watchable than some of Zemeckis’ worse efforts, but he lets the storytelling gimmick overwhelm the story. Also with Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, Gwilym Lee, Ophelia Lovibond, Jemima Rooper, Lauren McQueen, Daniel Betts, Zsa Zsa Zemeckis, Joel Oulette, Dannie McCallum, Harry Marcus, Nicholas Pinnock, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Michelle Dockery.

Hitpig (PG) Berkeley Breathed’s satiric, scatological sense of humor for older kids is denatured in this animated adaptation of his children’s book. Jason Sudeikis provides the voice of a pig who makes a living capturing escaped animals and returning them to their owners. When he’s hired to capture a circus elephant (voiced by Lilly Singh) with an abusive owner (voiced by Rainn Wilson), he’s forced into a crisis of conscience. It’s all done professionally, and Hannah Gadsby is well cast as the world’s least cuddly koala. Even so, the material just isn’t funny enough to keep this kids’ movie afloat. Additional voices by RuPaul, Charlie Adler, Anitta, Flavor Flav, and Andy Serkis.

KA (NR) Kiran Abbavaram stars in this Telugu-language action thriller as a man who wakes up in police custody with no memory of his previous life. Also with Redin Kingsley, Nayan Sarika, Achyuth Kumar, and Tanvi Raam.

Lucky Baskhar (NR) This Indian crime thriller set in the 1980s stars Dulquer Salmaan as a banker who must save himself from a criminal plot. Also with Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Hyper Aadi, Surya Sreenivas, and Sachin Khedekar.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next (PG-13) This one’s only for the fans of the anime series, I’m afraid. After All Might (voiced by Kenta Miyake in the Japanese version and Christopher Sabat in the English version) gives away his power, a fascist demagogue calling himself Dark Might (also voiced by Miyake and Sabat) rises up to take his place. He’s the front for a European crime family, so the heroes have to band together to stop him. Newcomers to the series will be lost, and the flashbacks that give backstory to the characters aren’t engaging enough to make the movie stand on its own. Also with Mamoru Miyano, Mauricio Ortiz-Segura, Meru Nukumi, Kaylii Mills, Yȗki Kaji, and Daiki Yamashita.

Saturday Night (R) Jason Reitman too often forgets the punchline in this backstage drama about the chaos leading up to the first episode of Saturday Night Live. Gabriel LaBelle portrays Lorne Michaels as he tries to wrangle an unruly cast and crew while convincing TV executives that his idea about a live comedy show is going to work. Unfortunately, Reitman and Gil Kenan’s script cuts off after the first sketch of the first episode, so we don’t get the glorious moments that made the program into such a hit. Instead, the movie darts from one subplot to another without giving us anything to hold on to. Some of the young cast do worthy impressions of the original Not Ready for Prime Time Players, but this movie is considerably less illuminating than the myriad oral and written histories about the comedy institution. Also with Rachel Sennott, Willem Dafoe, Cooper Hoffman, Cory Michael Smith, Matt Wood, Dylan O’Brien, Ella Hunt, Lamorne Morris, Emily Fairn, Kim Matula, Jon Batiste, Paul Rust, Nicolas Braun, Andrew Barth Feldman, Nicholas Podany, Tommy Dewey, Matthew Rhys, Tracy Letts, Finn Wolfhard, Kaia Gerber, and J.K. Simmons.

Singham Again (NR) The sequel to Singham Returns stars Ajay Devgn as a cop whose wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is kidnapped by a terrorist (Arjun Kapoor). Also with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty, and Salman Khan.

Smile 2 (R) Setting this in the world of pop music does all sorts of good things for the sequel to the 2022 horror hit. Naomi Scott portrays a Grammy-winning music star who witnesses her drug dealer (Lukas Gage) fall victim to the smile curse and then starts experiencing terrifying hallucinations herself. Scott is credible as a pop star, and the setup allows writer-director Parker Finn to film some dance numbers and make a heroine who’s more isolated because of her fame than the one in the original film. For all that, the movie falls apart in the last 20 minutes or so, as basic storytelling logic goes out the window and Finn seems uninterested in the issues that he raises with his setup. This is better than the original movie, but it could have been a great horror film. Also with Rosemarie DeWitt, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Dylan Gelula, Ray Nicholson, Peter Jacobson, Iván Carlo, Raúl Castillo, Kyle Gallner, and Drew Barrymore.

Speak No Evil (R) Fine, as long as you’re not expecting it to stick to the 2022 Danish film that it’s based on. This remake is about an American expat family in London who visit a British family in the countryside only to realize that they’re very wrong. James McAvoy is pretty well the right shade of uncomfortable as the British father who bullies both his guests and his 10-year-old mute son (Dan Hough) — his performance generates the queasy feeling that you get when you see a Karen berating a service employee, when you don’t know if intervening might make the situation worse. Still, more interesting stuff in this remake comes with the treatment of the ineffectual American father (Scoot McNairy), who blows two good chances of killing people threatening his family and is full of repressed anger over his family situation. It all makes for a flawed but effective piece of entertainment. Also with Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Motaz Malhees, and Kris Hitchen.

The Substance (R) The culmination of Demi Moore’s career. She stars as an aging Hollywood star who receives word of a black-market beauty product and uses it to transform into a younger, hotter self (Margaret Qualley). French writer-director Coralie Fargeat (Revenge) keeps both actresses naked for much of the time as a way of illustrating that while our protagonist has a physique that many 60-year-olds would envy, she can’t resist wanting to stay in the younger body. Qualley, who usually plays self-possessed types, comes memorably unhinged as she takes out her rage on her older alter ego, and Moore also seems to be tapping into a deep well of anger as she turns into a reclusive monster full of anger at herself and the culture that leaves her behind. It all plays like David Cronenberg meets The Picture of Dorian Gray from a female perspective, and that’s something we haven’t seen. Also with Dennis Quaid, Oscar Lesage, Hugo Diego Garcia, and Joseph Balderrama.

Terrifier 3 (NR) Not near as good as the last movie, I’m afraid. Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) returns for this Christmas-themed installment to wreak havoc once again on the traumatized heroine (Lauren LaVera). Unlike other horror movie series, this one works better the more the killer is onscreen. Unfortunately, this film spends too much time with the heroine who’s hallucinating about her murdered friends and randomly lashing out at the people around her. Art does kill a department store Santa Claus (Daniel Roebuck), but this movie sorely needed the wit of Terrifier 2. Also with Jason Patric, Elliott Fullam, Antonella Rose, Samantha Scaffidi, Jon Abrahams, and Chris Jericho.

Transformers One (PG) The irreverent tone of this animated origin story is just about right for little kids. Too bad the writing isn’t sharp enough for the grown-ups. The story goes back to when Optimus Prime and Megatron (voiced by Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry) are menial labor robots on Cybertron who acquire the power to transform into vehicles just as they discover that their leader (voiced by Jon Hamm) is a fraud who’s actually working for their sworn enemies. Director Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) makes sure that the thing doesn’t drag and the whole story bears an uncanny resemblance to Lucifer’s rebellion against God, but the thing just isn’t funny or distinctive enough to stick in the mind. Additional voices by Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, James Remar, Jon Bailey, Steve Buscemi, and Laurence Fishburne.

Venom: The Last Dance (PG-13) As implied by the subtitle, this looks to be the last installment of the series with Tom Hardy, though a couple of spinoff possibilities present themselves. Now a fugitive from justice, his Eddie Brock tries out a typically half-baked plan to fly across the country to clear his name, only to get sidetracked. As long as he and Venom are on the screen, the film is reasonably entertaining, with Eddie running into an itinerant hippie family and pining for the life they lead, and also stopping in Las Vegas to mess with tourists and play the slots. The rest of the plot is a mess, unfortunately. First-time director Kelly Marcel loses the whole thread of the story in the climax at Area 51, and wastes a rather stacked supporting cast. It really is time for Hardy to get out of this series while he’s ahead. Also with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Alanna Ubach, Cristo Fernández, Hala Finley, Dash McCloud, Peggy Lu, Stephen Graham, and Andy Serkis.

We Live in Time (R) The acting is phenomenal in this overly complicated British weeper. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh portray a couple over 10 years of their relationship as they meet, date, get married, have a kid, see her become a Michelin-starred chef, and die of ovarian cancer. The movie intentionally tells its story out of order for reasons that are unclear. It didn’t need to; the best parts of this movie are stand-alone set pieces, like a funny and harrowing scene where she gives birth in a gas-station bathroom, and when she represents Britain in the Bocuse d’Or competition. Still, you should see this film for the acting, as Garfield is excellent and Pugh delivers yet another great performance as someone who jeopardizes her health so her daughter can see her do something tremendous. The leads lift this above the dross of melodramas at the multiplex. Also with Lee Braithwaite, Grace Delaney, Aoife Hinds, Adam James, Niamh Cusack, and Douglas Hodge.

White Bird (PG-13) In this low-energy, Holocaust-themed spinoff of Wonder, the original film’s school bully (Bryce Gheisar) tries to hack it in a new school when his French Jewish grandmother (Helen Mirren) tells him the story of how her younger self (Ariella Glaser) was saved from the Nazis by a polio-crippled boy (Orlando Schwerdt) and his parents on a farm. Despite the talent on display here, the drama is about as washed-out as the movie’s color palette. The filmmakers’ mandate for making this story kid-friendly winds up defanging the genocide. This Holocaust drama doesn’t have the guts to offend, and so it’s indistinguishable from all the others. Also with Gillian Anderson, Olivia Ross, Ishai Golan, and Priya Ghotane.

The Wild Robot (PG) Not as good as the hype, but still good. Chris Sanders’ animated film is about a helper robot (voiced by Lupita Nyong’o) that activates on an island devoid of humans and learns to communicate with the animals. The film is adapted from Peter Brown’s illustrated novel, and the animators do well to translate Brown’s simple drawings into a world of riotous colors and a robot that can change shape depending on the situation. The plot here has the robot having to take care of a baby gosling (voiced by Kit Connor), and on a story level, it doesn’t compare with either WALL-E or Big Hero 6 as a movie about a robot becoming more human by interacting with our world. Additional voices by Pedro Pascal, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, Ving Rhames, Stephanie Hsu, and Bill Nighy.

Your Monster (R) Melissa Barrera is magnificent in this shambles of a movie as a Broadway actress/singer whose songwriter boyfriend (Edmund Donovan) breaks up with her while she’s undergoing cancer treatment. She moves back into her childhood home, where the monster who haunted her (Tommy Dewey) reappears and counsels her to stand up for herself, try out for the boyfriend’s show, and possibly murder him. First-time filmmaker Caroline Lindy doesn’t have the material to handle the implications of this story, but Barrera gives it everything no matter how silly the lines get. She also sings “A Song for You” and some original songs by The Lazours, who do a good job with their first time writing Broadway-style numbers. The movie needed to be either a lot darker or a lot lighter. Also with Meghann Fahy, Lana Young, Brandon Victor Dixon, Megan Masako Haley, Kasey Bella Suarez, and Kayla Foster.

NOW PLAYING IN DALLAS

Aftermath (NR) This thriller stars Dylan Sprouse as a PTSD-suffering war veteran who is caught up in a terrorist plot in Boston. Also with Mason Gooding, Dichen Lachman, Megan Stott, and Kevin Chapman.

Cellar Door (R) This horror film stars Scott Speedman and Jordana Brewster as a married couple who are given a house for free on condition that they never open the cellar door. Also with Katie O’Grady, Chris Conner, Randy Sean Schulman, and Laurence Fishburne.

Director’s Cut (R) This horror movie is about a punk rock band shooting their first music video in a secluded forest, unaware that their director (Louis Lombardi) is a serial killer. Also with Lucy Hart, Danielle Kotch, Tyler Ivey, Haley Cassidy, and Darrin Hickok.

The Eye of the Salamander (NR) Nick Karner stars in this science fiction-comedy as an archeology professor who digs up the wrong Aztec artifact. Also with Seth Honzik.

Godless (R) This drama is about a Catholic governor (Ana Ortiz) who is excommunicated by her church for her liberal politics. Also with Harry Lennix, Patrick Breen, Dan Grimaldi, Thomas G. Waites, Clifton Dunn, and Sarah Wharton.

Juror #2 (PG-13) Clint Eastwood’s latest thriller stars Nicholas Hoult as a man who serves on the jury of a high-profile murder trial. Also with Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Zoey Deutch, Chris Messina, Leslie Bibb, Francesca Eastwood, Gabriel Basso, Amy Aquino, and Kiefer Sutherland.

72 Hours (NR) Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell star as estranged brothers who must work together to save their family from a criminal gang. Also with Nicky Whelan, Laneya Grace, Pierson Fode, Jessica Serfaty, and Jana Kramer.