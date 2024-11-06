I’m going on vacation and think you should, too. My husband Spicoli has been out roadie-ing for Lilian Axe, whose drummer is his best friend, Wayne Stokely. After I fly out to meet the tour, Spicoli and I will take a road trip across Texas to bring the gear back home. We’ll probably see a whole lot of nothing, but I have high hopes. While I’m away, here are some things to do here in North Texas.

Saturday, November 9, 2024

If you’re intrigued by the paranormal and creatures of the night, Waxahachie is the place to be for Chautauqua Day. The Waxahachie Chautauqua Society, a group that meets socially to create cultural experiences in historic settings, presents the inaugural Paranormal Symposium at Getzendaner Park (400 S Grand St, 469-309-4271) featuring a birds-of-prey show, demonstrations, speakers, and oddity vendors. Speakers include The Lake Worth Monster author Lyle Blackburn, cryptozoologist Ken Gerhard from the History Channel’s Missing in Alaska, the Klinge Brothers from Ghost Lab on the Discovery Channel, and more. There is no cost to attend.

Saturday – Sunday, November 9-10, 2024

Go to Dallas. They have cats. While it is no Panther City, it is the location of this year’s Catstravaganza. From 10am to 4pm, learn about different breeds, see competitions, and meet pets available for adoption at Dallas Market Center (2100 N Stemmons Frwy, 214-655-6100). You can even schedule a 15-minute personal session to meet internet sensation Steven Meserve, founder of Loving Cats Worldwide, an organization that aims to educate people about the overwhelming homeless cat population while “preserving our breeds and protecting our ethical breeders.” Flex tickets that enable you to come on either or both days are $35 per person at LCWWGroup.us.

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Starting Sunday, you can tour the Netherlands right here in Fort Worth. Well, you can at least check out some Dutch art. Today thru Sun, Feb 9, Dutch Art in a Global Age will be on view at the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451), featuring paintings by Rembrandt, Frans Hals, Gerrit Dou, Jacob van Ruisdael, Maria Schalcken, and other celebrated Dutch artists on loan from the renowned Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Tickets are $18 at KimbellArt.org.

All Weekend

Dive into Greek culture, including food, music, and vendors, at the 56th Annual Fort Worth Greek Festival at St. Demetrios Greek Church (2020 NW 21st St, Fort Worth, 817-626-5578) 10am-10pm Fri-Sat and 11am-3pm Sun. See the full menu of Greek goodies like baklava, gyros, spanakopita, and more at FortWorthGreekFestival.com. Admission and parking are free.

Did you know that parts of Grand Prairie are in Tarrant, Dallas, and Ellis counties? GP has its own distinct identity, so when Chef Tiffany Derry went on the talk show Sherri a few weeks ago and announced she was bringing a new major food-and-wine event to “Dallas,” I talked back to the TV: “Oh, are you now?” Hmph. The inaugural Shef Food+Wine Festival will take place on the Grand Lawn of The Epic (2960 Epic Place, Grand Prairie, 972-339-3742). Along with the food and wine, there’ll be whiskey tastings, celebrity chefs, and panel discussions with chefs from across the country at the main event 5pm Sat. Tickets are $175 at ShefFoodandWine.com.

Additional Shef Food+Wine events include the weekend kick-off at 6:30pm Fri with the Tiffany Derry & Friends Restaurant Takeover at Radici Wood Fired Grill (12990 Bee St, Farmers Branch, 214-550-7900), featuring a four-course dinner by Derry and Michael Voltaggio. On Sunday, enjoy mimosas and a matinee performance of Chef Carla Hall’s one-woman show at noon. Check the website for ticket pricing on these and other add-on events.