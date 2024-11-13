Good Grub and On the Town were two of our most extensive sections in our recent Best Of 2024 edition, so it’s no surprise that we still have snapshots to show you of even more happy award winners. Here are the latest food and booze inductees into our Winners’ Circle.

Big Laugh Comedy Club (604 Main St, Fort Worth, 512-817-9535) was our critic’s choice for best place to see comedy. Along with the variety of comedy showcases, you can try out your chops every week at the club’s open-mic nights on Mondays.

Buffalo Bros has two awards to celebrate this year. The location in Sundance Square (415 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 817-887-9533) won Readers’ Choice for best sports bar. Meanwhile, the sister location at TCU (3015 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-386-9601) grabbed our readers’ attention for best wings. See for yourself Friday while watching the Tyson/Paul fight at either location starting at 7pm.

Del Campo Empanadas (10724 N Beach St, Fort Worth, 817-562-5888) is the place to be for these mostly savory filled snacks. Our critic and readers’ both declared Del Campo this year’s best empanadas. The wide selection of traditional meat-and-cheese-filled, unique/seasonal, and authentic Argentinian empanadas are all baked instead of fried, which is a bonus.

Eduardo’s Pastry Kitchen (5950 River Oaks Blvd, Fort Worth, 214-531-4830) was this year’s readers’ choice winner for best bakery. This off-the-beaten-path selection might reflect that Eduardo is serving sweets at some big cultural events around town. Maybe some of you discovered his goodies at Bass Hall. Who knows. Either way, you should put in your orders for the holidays pronto as he’s a very busy boy.

Along with Grounds & Gold (4130 S Bowen Rd, Arlington, 682-252-4633) and Crude Coffee Bar (804 Main St, Ste 120, Fort Worth, 682-224-5541), Hustle Blendz (120 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-875-6663) made our critic’s Top 3 for best coffeeshop. While all three offer stellar choices for your caffeine consumption, Hustle Blendz has its famous Million Dollar White Mocha that our critic thinks you should try — now.

Do you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain? While Jackie O’s Cocktail Lounge (609 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, @JackieOs.FTW) did win both the readers’ and critic’s choices for best LGBTQIA+ bar, I can attest to the fact that they have a dang good frozen piña colada if you do.

Fort Worth and our surrounding areas have several food deserts, meaning residents can’t easily access fresh produce and other grocery supplies in their neighborhood. Mind Your Garden (3815 S Timberline Dr, Fort Worth, @MindYourGardenFW), winner of a unique critic’s choice award for best urban garden, is trying to change that. Along with being a resource for fresh foods, they provide recipes and cooking techniques on their socials.

Along with great drinks and the occasional corny dog, Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) consistently serves up great live music. From local album release parties to national tour stops, there is something to see every week. Our readers think so, too, and chose Tulips for best concert (greasy Fort Worth rockers the Quaker City Night Hawks). Kudos!

To be featured in future Winners’ Circle promotional features, email your winning photos to Marketing@FWWeekly.com.