This holiday season, the historic town of Gruene is transforming into a winter wonderland with an exciting lineup of events and activities for all ages, including a brand-new ice-skating rink. Nestled above the scenic banks of the Guadalupe River, Gruene will be aglow with more Christmas lights and festive decorations than ever, creating a perfect backdrop for holiday memories.

“Holidays in Gruene are always a special time,” said Ryan Weinbrandt, CEO of Molak Corporation, owner of several local businesses, including Gruene Hall, “This year, we’ve added even more to the experience with new decorations and attractions, like the ice-skating rink. We hope folks will come out to enjoy everything Gruene has to offer— great food and drinks, shopping, and live music — all while embracing the holiday spirit.”

Gruene for a Texas Holiday

Experience the season’s magic with ice skating, twinkling lights, and classic Gruene charm. Below are some of the happenings this holiday season. For more details, visit GrueneTexas.com or follow them on social media.

Amid holiday lights and other timeless traditions, the town is hosting its inaugural Ice Skating in Gruene. New this year, the 100-by-40 feet Gruene Ice Rink opened in late November and will operate daily 10am-10pm thru Sun, Jan 5. With skate rentals starting at $18, there’s also hot cocoa, cookies, and Gruene merchandise for purchase. Ticket reservations are strongly encouraged and can be purchased at GrueneTexas.com/Rink.

This Saturday, it’s time for the 23rd Annual Pony Express Ride, which kicks off the season at 10am. Later in the day, enjoy the annual town lighting ceremony, with live music, festive refreshments, and a special appearance by Gruene’s iconic Cowboy Kringle on horseback to officially illuminate the town. During select dates, you can capture holiday memories and take advantage of Insta-worthy photo ops with him, which include Dec 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22.

You can also shop local crafts, art, and unique gifts at Old Gruene Market Days Sat-Sun. On Sat, Dec 14, the 32nd Annual Jingle Bell Run — a family-friendly 5K run, walk, and kids’ K event — includes a holiday costume contest and will benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

Gruene for Texas Music

Usually a summertime favorite, rockabilly masters Two Tons of Steel will be back in Gruene on Tue, Dec 17, to play at the Two-Ton Tuesday Holiday Show, closing the holiday season at Gruene Hall (1281 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, 830-606-128). Grab your dancing partner and get ready for a rockin’ night with swing dance lessons 6pm-7pm and the band taking the stage at 8:30pm. Tickets are $12 at the door. Before and after, the hall is hosting a variety of concerts to enjoy during your visit.

Austin Americana band Jamestown Revival is hosting its inaugural Tiki Christmas Show at the hall this Thursday at 8pm. The band will perform holiday classics from their 2022 album Songs That Sleigh, including “O Christmas Tree” with the full band plus Nick Bearden, Ed Benrock, Fort Worth’s own Robert Ellis, and Will Van Horn. (Ellis has his own new album that he’s promoting, by the way. Read all about it in our Gift Guide.)

On Friday from 4pm to 7pm, the hall hosts its final date of the 26th Annual free Friday Afternoon Club, where “hipsters, oldsters, suits, locals, and drifters mix it up to start their weekend off rite (pun intended)!” The event features great beer prices, prize giveaways, and Texas tunes broadcast live by KNBT 92.1-FM Radio New Braunfels. Every week, special guests stop by for interviews. Delbert McClinton, Steve Earle, Hayes Carll, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Radney Foster, and Ray Benson have been known to stop by. Afterward, stick around for alt-country favorites American Aquarium (who were just at Tannahill’s) with opener Lou Hazel starting at 8pm. If you can find tickets, that is. This show is almost sold out! You can always go back on Saturday for An Evening of Jerry Jeff Walker music featuring Django Walker & the Jerry Jeff Walker Band. Those tickets are aplenty and are $37.50 at GrueneHall.com.

Along with the other amazing December shows that include Kaitlin Butts (Thu, Dec 12), Wade Bowen (Fri-Sat, Dec 13-14), Paul Cauthen (Thu-Fri, Dec 19-20), Carson Jeffrey (Sat, Dec 21), Asleep at the Wheel (Sun, Dec 22), Hudson Westbrook (Sat, Dec 28), Cory Morrow (Fri, Dec 27), and Max Stalling (Sat, Dec 28), there will be two New Year’s Eve Shows with Pat Green on Tue, Dec 31. That’s a lot of Texas music!