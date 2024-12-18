Below are some resources for your consideration, including Free Will Astrology and info from faith-based organizations, health and wellness providers, mind-body-spirit businesses, home resources, and more. Welcome to Fort Worth Weekly Classifieds.

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

You are discouraged from pursuing trivial tasks that have zero power to advance your long-term dreams — phase out minor longings that distract you from your major longings. Shed frivolous obsessions that waste energy you should instead devote to passionate fascinations. This counsel is always applicable, but especially heed it in the coming months.

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

In 1951, minister and author Norman Vincent Peale was working on a new book. As he wrote, he would regularly read passages to his wife, Ruth. She liked it a lot, but he was far less confident in its worth, got discouraged, and threw the manuscript in the trash. Ruth secretly retrieved it and stealthily showed it to her husband’s publisher, who loved it. The book went on to sell five million copies. Its title? The Power of Positive Thinking. In 2025, find your Ruth! You need fervent supporters.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 20)

I love how colorfully the creek next to my house expresses itself. This magnificent body of water has been a fascinating and delightful teacher for me. In 2025, commune regularly with equally inspiring phenomena. Extra beauty should be on your agenda!

CANCERIAN (Jun 21-Jul 22)

The part of me that loves to be a creative artist receives much of my enthusiasm, while the part of me that enjoys socializing gets little juice. How about you, Cancerian? Explore this theme in the coming weeks and months. Take steps to achieve greater parity between the parts of you that get all they need and the parts of you that don’t.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 22)

Anthropologist Robin Dunbar theorizes that most of us have limits to our social connections. Typically, our closest circle includes about five loved ones, 15 good friends, 50 fond allies, 150 meaningful contacts, and 1500 people we know. Expand these spheres in the coming months, or focus on deepening the relationships you already have.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

You are potentially capable of achieving dual success in the coming months. Generate accomplishments that are personally gratifying even as they perform a good service for the world.

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Grow in 2025. Add to your current skills and expertise. Expand your understanding of what exactly you are doing here on planet Earth. Dissolve shrunken expectations, transcend limitations, and learn many new lessons. Embrace every challenge that interests you.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

in the coming months, you may have to be extra resourceful and resilient as you find ways to carry out your best work. I have faith that you can do it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Purge your soul of expectations and assumptions as you cruise into 2025. May you nurture a freewheeling voracity for novel adventures and fresh experiences.

CAPRICORN (Decr 22-Jan 19)

Deepen your devotion to taking good care of yourself. Learn the secrets to mental and physical health. The creative repertoire of self-care that you cultivate in the coming months will serve you well.

EXPANDED HOROSCOPES

