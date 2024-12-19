Bringing a new depth of flavor to any dish or type of cuisine, Bel Air Ranch Herb & Spice Co. has just launched a full line of six NEW seasoning blends exclusively at Central Market. Fort Worth-based serial entrepreneur Justin Anderson introduced his brand in 2021, offering home cooks a way to elevate everyday meals with bold, distinctly Texan flavors. His signature sugar-free blend, crafted with a unique combination of purple shallots, green peppercorns, and smoky Korean red pepper, quickly gained popularity, becoming a top-selling item at Central Market.

Learn to Cook Prime Rib

Just in time for Christmas dinner planning, Bel Air Ranch has partnered with Hartley Ranch, a Texas producer of grass-fed, organic, and conventional Angus beef, to host holiday demonstrations and tastings in selected Central Market stores in Texas. Learn how to make a whole rack choice bone-in prime rib and enjoy tastings served with traditional sides of creamed spinach and mashed potatoes with prime rib au jus on 1pm-6pm Sun, Dec 22 in Fort Worth (4651 West Fwy, PHONE), or 2pm-6:30pm Mon, Dec 23 in Dallas (4349 W Northwest Hwy, PHONE).

Along with the Fort Worth and Dallas store hosting the special events, Bel Air Ranch Herb & Spice can be found in the meat department at all Texas Central Market stores, including Southlake (1425 E Southlake Blvd, 817-310-5600). All flavors are packaged in resealable 2 oz. bags retailing for only $5.99, making them great stocking stuffers for the grill master in your life or fodder for gift baskets.

Flavors include Bel Air Bird (13 Secret Herbs & Spices), Bel Air Blackening (Oriental Hot Mustard, Cayenne, Oregano), Bel Air Brisket BBQ, Bel Air Mediterranean (Greek herbs, Lemon, Red Pepper), Bel Air Smokey (Chipotle, Coriander, Oregano, Cayenne), and Bel Air Steak & Prime Rib (Black Pepper, Thyme, Garlic, Rosemary). For more information and tips, visit EatBelAir.com.

Cherry Red is Christmas Red

Add a splash of color to your holiday side-dish game with Bel Air Ranch Tomatoes. When shopping for tomatoes in the winter, look for smaller varieties like cherry or grape tomatoes. Slice and sprinkle with Bel Air Ranch. Eat them as-is, add to your favorite salad or roast in the oven to make a tomato soup.

About Central Market

A division of H-E-B, Central Market opened its doors in 1994 and now has ten store locations across North Texas. A bountiful produce department with unmatched quality and variety, an 80-foot seafood case, hundreds of cheeses, 2,500 wine labels, and extensive specialty grocery aisles make the Central Market experience unique. For more information, follow us on Instagram (@central_market), Twitter (@centralmarket), or visit us at CentralMarket.com. #CentralMarket #ReallyIntoFood.