There are too-many-to-list entertainment options on New Year’s Eve (Tue, Dec 31), so I’ve lined up some food-oriented ones for those looking for a nice dinner. As for NYE shows up in #ThaClub, meet us back here next week to check out Crosstown Sounds and see which local bands are playing where.

If you’re hosting your own NYE party, a festive dessert is a must. SusieCakes (1621 River Run, Ste 151, Fort Worth, 817-813-2253) is whipping up New Year’s Eve desserts such as a Cheers to 2025 cake, New Year’s sprinkles-decorated cakes, mimosa cupcakes, champagne cupcakes, New Year’s frosted sugar cookies, and more from Sat, Dec 28, thru Tue, Dec 31. Prices vary. Call to order. For more info, visit SusieCakes.com.

There are several local hotel experiences if you want to make a night of it. At the Blue Room at The Crescent Hotel (3300 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-661-1788), Executive Chef Preston Paine is offering a five-course prix fixe menu at your choice of two seating times (6pm or 9pm). Along with live music, highlights include the shiso-cured black bass paired with uni and fermented gooseberries or the filet or butter-poached lobster tail with coal-roasted squash and black truffle, plus a glass of Krug Champagne to toast to 2025. The price is $250 per person, and reservations can be made at Resy.com.

As the Worthington Renaissance Downtown Hotel (200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-870-1000) is located in the center of town, all of Fort Worth is visible in every direction from the roof, so special packages include a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine to enjoy while watching the fireworks display light up the night sky. With the promotional code EVE, you can take advantage of a late (2pm) checkout and receive $50 credit toward breakfast on-site at Hacienda, ensuring you start the New Year refreshed and relaxed. This promotion is valid for stay dates from Sat, Dec 28, thru Thu, Jan 2 — book now at bit.ly/WorthingtonFWNYE.

Feeling less party and more mystery? From 7:30pm to 10:30pm, Keith & Margo’s Killer New Year’s Eve is dinner and a 360-degree theatrical experience at Aloft Hotel (334 W 3rd St, Fort Worth, 817-885-7999). Incognito pro actors will surround you as imposters, making you part of the action both as an investigator and as a homicide suspect. The cost of $95 per person includes appetizers, a three-course dinner, Champagne toast, NYE party favors, and dinner gratuities. (Please tip the actors separately.) A cash bar will be available for alcoholic beverages. To see the full menu and purchase tickets, visit MurderMysteryTexas.com.

For dinner plans, Malai Kitchen serves Vietnamese and Thai cuisine at four North Texas spots, including Fort Worth (5289 Monahans Av, 682-707-3959) and Southlake (161 E Southlake Blvd, Ste 220, 817-251-9141). The Dallas location is offering specialty dishes for New Year’s Eve in addition to the regular menu. Limited-time items include crispy lamb “money bag” dumplings, chicken murtabak, golden lobster, Burmese beef short ribs, and more. Malai also has special drinks for the occasion, like an apricot Old Fashioned and a passionfruit fizz. You can also join them on New Year’s Day for a special brunch featuring their usual favorites, plus banh mi French toast, Thai chicken and waffles, congee with chicken and egg, and egg banh mi with ham. For more info or reservations, visit MalaiKitchen.com.

Or celebrate New Year’s Eve at Toro Toro (200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-975-9895) with a five-course dinner. A first course of mango-and-papaya salad (jicama, peanut, aguaymanto, shiso, guajillo, tamarind dressing) will be followed by a second course of lobster tacos (lobster tail bites, black bean purée, chile de árbol sauce, avocado, lime), a third course of hamachi maracuya tiradito (fresh hamachi, passionfruit leche de tigre, cancha corn, red onion pico de gallo, cilantro-infused oil, black salt), and, for the main course, your choice of mignon steak or wood-grilled halibut. The cost is $150 per guest. Wine pairing add-ons are $40 per guest. Seatings are available from 5pm to 10:30pm. Reservations are recommended at OpenTable.com.

For drinks, dining, and gaming, Monaco Restaurant (5238 N O’Connor Blvd, Ste 134, Las Colinas) presents a Monte Carlo-themed NYE party. Starting at 9pm, this “night of sophistication, glamour, and casino thrills” showcases an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, and a Champagne toast at midnight, all while you test your luck at the casino tables with complimentary blackjack, craps, and roulette. Dress to impress. Tickets are $149.77-$277.14 per person on EventBrite.com.

Whatever you do for NYE, start the first day of the year with great food the next day. Blue Mesa (612 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6372) is hosting a New Year’s Day Buffet Brunch from 9am to 4pm with prime rib, smoked brisket, red chile salmon, shrimp and grits, black-eyed peas, and greens, plus other favorites from the restaurant’s usual signature buffet. The price is $40 for adults, $12 for kids 6-11, and no cost for children 5 and under. For reservations, call the restaurant or book a time slot on OpenTable.com.