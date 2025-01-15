The recent removal of Sally Mann’s photographs from the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, following allegations of pornography by County Judge Tim O’Hare, is deeply concerning. This decision undermines the integrity of the arts and raises troubling questions about censorship and artistic freedom.

Sally Mann is an internationally acclaimed artist whose works have been exhibited in institutions like the Smithsonian and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her photographs explore themes of family, memory, and time, offering profound emotional and intellectual depth. To dismiss them as pornography disregards their artistic value and diminishes our community’s cultural intelligence.

Art is inherently subjective, inviting diverse interpretations and emotions. Censorship dictated by a narrow ideological lens stifles creativity and intellectual growth. History warns us of the dangers of such actions, from the Nazi suppression of “degenerate art” to the censorship faced by groundbreaking artists like Robert Mapplethorpe. Today, their works are celebrated as vital contributions to cultural history.

Moreover, the Supreme Court has established that works with serious artistic value cannot be deemed obscene. Sally Mann’s art clearly meets this standard. Labeling it otherwise ignores legal protections for artistic expression. The silence of Fort Worth’s leadership, including City Council and Mayor Mattie Parker, paired with their repeated decisions to place religious freedom above all other constitutional freedoms, is alarming. The role of government is to uphold the Constitution, including artistic freedom. Not to act as an arbiter of taste. Museums are curated spaces, often with clear guidance about content, as is the case in this particular exhibit. Parents already have the power to decide what is appropriate for their children. If protecting children is the goal, let’s empower families rather than censor art for everyone.

Our community is not a monolith. The beauty of Fort Worth lies in its diversity. To cater only to one perspective undermines our values. Art is meant to challenge, provoke, and inspire, not merely reflect what we already know and agree upon.

Fort Worth’s reputation as a cultural hub is at stake. Our thriving art community brings in millions of dollars to our city, driving economic growth and enriching our lives. Actions like this risk alienating artists and audiences, undermining both our economy and our identity as a city that values creativity. If we only support art that offends no one, we risk losing art that truly inspires.

Notably, this is not the first time a small contingent has pressured one of our local museums to remove artwork. Continuing to allow censorship and acquiesce to bullies threatens our valuable investment.

This is not just about Sally Mann’s work. We can ensure Fort Worth remains a beacon of freedom and artistic expression. I urge the community to reject censorship and defend the integrity of our cultural institutions. More importantly, City Council should demand that Tim O’Hare refocus his attention on more pressing matters, like the 70 county jail deaths since 2017, affordable housing, and his obligation to the taxpayers of Tarrant County.

Sabrina Ball,

Fort Worth