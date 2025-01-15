When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, the most popular ones are some variations of the following: eat healthier, work out more, and drink less. For some healthy dining ideas, check out this issue’s ATE DAY8 a Week. If you’d like to dance your way into working out more, read Crosstown Sounds. As for drinking less in #DryJanuary and beyond, keep reading.

JAS, which stands for “juntos a saborear” (Spanish for “savoring together”), is a brand of Texas-made drinks whose CEO, Cecilia Rios Murrieta (featured on this week’s cover), is dedicated to creating alcohol-free beverages that combine the rich culinary heritage of Latin America and Mexico with modern, functional ingredients. “Our mission is to empower consumers to celebrate every moment with joy and mindfulness through our unique beverages.”

She and co-founder Jaymee Mandeville are particularly proud of two flagship products. JAS Paloma Libre — with its refreshing blend of cinnamon, cardamom, grapefruit, and lime, enhanced with Ashwagandha (a natural energy-boosting adaptogen) — is known for its stress-reducing benefits.

“Our newly launched JAS Mojito Fresco also brings a vibrant twist to the traditional mojito by incorporating yerba mate for an energizing boost,” Murrieta said. “These products reflect our commitment to flavor, wellness, and innovation.”

You can get your nonalcoholic party started at home with the JAS Starter Kit ($39.99): four-packs of both varieties above and a complimentary downloadable guide featuring mindfulness and wellness tips to keep you inspired. The kits are on sale for $29.98 for a limited time, plus you can buy one and get another for 50% off — a four-pack of Paloma Libre purchased at regular price enables you to buy a four-pack of Mojito Fresco for half off.

JAS drinks are also available on the menu at Atlas (314 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 682-348-5386), The Sterling (911 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-602-1703), and Tinies Mexican (114 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-255-5425).

Other local bars are joining the mocktail revolution as well.

Located in The Shops at Clearfork, City Works Eatery & Pour House (5288 Monahans Av, Fort Worth, 682-207-1500) is serving the Cucumber Cure (Ritual Gin Alternative, mint, simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer, and soda water), the Mellow Mule (ginger beer with cucumber, honey syrup, mango syrup, and lime juice), the Peaceful Paloma (lime juice, grapefruit juice, honey syrup, soda water, and a salt rim), and the Strawberry Soothe (strawberries, lime juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a splash of lemon-lime soda). While the Cucumber Cure is available only for a limited time, the other three are on the permanent menu.

Fish City Grill, with locations in Burleson (225 E Renfro, Ste 117, 682-250-4757), Flower Mound (2628 Long Prairie Rd, 972-899-1631), and Mansfield (581 W Debbie Ln, 817-225-2094), is rolling out new mocktails from Executive Chef Molly Winkler featuring elevated ingredients meant to keep customers from missing their alcohol-infused counterparts. The Nojito contains mint, lime juice, blood orange, and sparkling water. The Punchline is made with hibiscus tea, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and passion fruit. Finally, the Sparkling Colada has a kick of piña with pineapple juice, coconut, and sparkling water.

One current special at ShipWreck 7th Tiki Lounge (1015 Foch St, Fort Worth, 817-349-8660) is the Hot Buttered Rum, and like many bars, almost all their cocktails can be made alcohol-free, including this one. The weather is perfect for something hot, but if you’re already dreaming of a summer getaway, there are also some alcohol-free tropical treasures available this month at ShipWreck, including the 7th Seas Sling and the Peg Leg.

The 7th Seas Sling is a tropical take on a Singapore Sling and features gin (or a gin substitute), cherry liqueur (or alcohol-free syrup), and bitters with fresh pineapple and lime juices. As for the Peg Leg, a blend of rums and Planterey (or their substitutes) is combined with cinnamon and grenadine syrups and fresh grapefruit and lime juices.

If your New Year’s resolutions include giving up alcohol, being more active, taking up a new hobby, or resolving to get away more, boy, does Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa (4341 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, 469-305-4500) have some news for you. The on-site restaurants of this luxury hotel are celebrating #DryJanuary and sobriety in general with some specialty mocktails. Each of the following restaurants has created craft beverages with the same care and technique as their traditional cocktails.

The Apron Kitchen + Bar (4341 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, 469-305-4620), which serves creative Texas and California fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, is happy to whip up a Hibiscus Fizz with Monin Hibiscus, fresh lime, and Owen’s Ginger Beer, plus a Prickly Pear Limeade with a Monin Desert Pear, fresh lime, Q club soda, and a dehydrated lime wheel.

The Ice House (3255 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, 469-305-4615) has a Little Birdie with pineapple juice, Coco Reál, Monin Vanilla, Q club soda, and a tropical popsicle, plus a Slushie Shirley made with real grenadine Liber & Co. syrup, lemon-lime soda, and a cherry popsicle. Enjoy these delicious-sounding treats while practicing your swing in six live-hitting bays.

The Lookout Lounge & Bar (4341 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, 469-305-4618) offers the Seamless with Monin Vanilla, Passion Fruit Reál, fresh lemon, and Q club soda, and the Silhouette with Seedlip Grove 42, Monin lemongrass, apple-cider vinegar, and orange zest. Enjoy panoramic views while ordering bar bites, small plates, and tapas in an atmosphere high above the rest of the resort.

Enjoy chef-driven dishes in the Topgolf swing suites area at Lounge by Topgolf (3255 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, 469-305-4630). For #DryJanuary, they are featuring the Pa-No-Ma, which is Clean T, fresh lime, jalapeño simple syrup, and Owen’s Rio Red Grapefruit, and the Tea Box, a house-brewed iced tea with fresh lemon, mint, Reàl peach puree, sweet tea simple syrup, and a dehydrated lemon wheel.

Ryder Cup Grille (3725 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, 469-888-5850) is serving Raspberry Hibiscus Lemonade made with Barmalade raspberry-hibiscus, lemonade, and Q club soda. Enjoy your drink in a relaxed atmosphere with a fireplace, too!

Finally, Trick Rider (4341 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, 469-305-4610), which specializes in great cocktails, vegetarian dishes, and live music, has three nonalcoholic offerings to enjoy. Choose from the Back in the Saddle featuring Peach Reál, white balsamic vinegar, and Q club soda; the Fit to be Tied with Clean G, fresh grapefruit juice, Monin candied orange, and Owen’s Rio red grapefruit; or the Trixie with Clean V, fresh lime, raspberries, and Monin Strawberry Rose.