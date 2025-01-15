Lake Simons remembers her mother in a lot of ways — “wonderful,” “unique,” a “devoted wife and mother” — but also as a “soulfully loving human being.”

Lake and the entire Fort Worth theatre community are mourning her mother’s passing last week. Co-founder of Hip Pocket Theatre, Mary Diane Simons was 80 years old. The family said she died peacefully after a long battle with dementia. She is survived by husband Johnny Simons, daughters Lake and Lorca, and grandchildren River Barley and Cy Dyer.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Simons moved to Dallas at a young age. She met Johnny at graduate theatre school at TCU. After working at Casa Mañana and the Alley Theatre in Houston in the 1970s, the Simonses partnered with friend Douglas Balentine and launched Hip Pocket in 1976. Simons served as producer and costume designer until she retired several years ago to focus on her health.

Her family describes her as a phenomenal artist who created beautiful costumes out of assorted media, including scraps and other unusual materials. As a costume designer, Simons was the first living artist to have her work exhibited at the Kimbell Art Museum.

In 1988, Simons taught at Duke University, and Lake describes her mother as the perfect guide for young creatives.

“In her college years as a teacher,” Lake said, “she showed young people what it’s like to be a happy, vibrant, sharing, and loving human. I think in the fields of the arts, there are a lot of young people who have a hard time gaining that support from family and friends. Those are important years for young people, and there is something magical in showing art and creativity to them. I hear from so many people the word ‘mentor’ describing her.”

A private memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hip Pocket Theatre in Diane’s memory via HipPocket.org.