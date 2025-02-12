My husband is in Europe all month touring as the tech for Girlschool, who have the primary support slot for his favorite band in the whole world: Saxon. So, don’t feel sorry for us that we are apart on Valentine’s Day. He’s having the time of his life, and me? Well, like most days that end in “Y,” I’ll be doing as I please. Boys, step aside. There’s plenty for the ladies to do without you, including this stuff. Happy Galentine’s Day!

Thursday, February 13, 2025

At 5pm, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) hosts an evening of cocktails, conversation, and live music. The theme of this month’s Second Thursdays at the Carter is Love & Libations. Head to the Lounge from 5pm to 8pm to create your own “wild about you” felt pin, color in sheets inspired by the artwork in the museum’s collection, listen to love-inspired songs from the band Autumn, and visit with fortune teller Laura E. West to find out what your future holds regarding love. Cupid cocktails will be available for purchase in the atrium. RSVP for free at CarterMuseum.com.

Friday, February 14, 2025

The stars have aligned, and Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year. Welcome to Amateur Night. Should you decide to venture out to dinner with your significant other this evening, I highly recommend making reservations. Others of you need couples therapy. To those, I say, have a good laugh. Comedian Jesse Peyton is touring with his Couples Therapy: A Relationship-Themed Comedy Show, the longest-tenured standup performance in the country, and will be at Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, Arlington, 817-226-4400) at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $26 on Eventbrite.com. For more info, visit CouplesTherapyLive.com.

Friday – Saturday, February 14-15, 2025

A legendary love story, Swan Lake comes to us this Valentine’s Day weekend. Ballet Frontier will perform the Tchaikovsky classic at IM Terrell Auditorium (1900 IM Terrell Way, Fort Worth, 817-852-6887) 7:30pm Sat or 2pm Sun. Tickets start at $55 at BalletFrontier.org.

Saturday, February 15, 2025

If I were single, I’d be tempted to check out Jigsaw Dating, a new monthly happy-hour dating experience for singles ages 25-45 at Hoppin’ (2616 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 682-224-0621) 7pm-9pm. Besides drinking, activities include Jigsaw Bingo with prizes for the first five winners and custom conversation cards for breaking the ice. Jigsaw app members will receive one complimentary drink. Tickets are $22.99 on Eventbrite.com. The Jigsaw Dating app is free to download, but using the full functionality requires a subscription starting at $4.99.

Sunday, February 16, 2025

With all this love in the air, I might need an out-of-town adventure. My best gal pal and I are headed to Cassaro Winery (704 W Main St, Ovilla, 214-433-1190) — a 30-minute jaunt southeast of Mansfield — for True Crime & Wine S3E4: The Gameshow Killer. Winery owner John Matthews also happens to be a 40-year law enforcement veteran and the author of seven true-crime books over the past 25 years. As an analyst for CNN and Fox News and a guest on BBC and Good Morning America, Matthews has many stories to tell. Today will be an in-depth look into the life and crimes of Rodney Alcala, the serial killer whose charm won him a spot on The Dating Game in the 1970s. By that time, he had already murdered several women. After his appearance, the killings continued, as portrayed in the recent Netflix movie Woman of the Hour. Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite.com.

All Weekend

Along with enjoying all of the above this Valentine’s weekend, it is also prime time for a televised party decades in the making: the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. Being a smart-ass comedy nerd myself, I’m down for it. Oddly, no part of it will be broadcast live on Saturday. Go figure.

On Friday, NBC is airing SNL50: The Homecoming Concert live via streaming on the Peacock app at 7pm, two nights ahead of the main comedy celebration. This show at Radio City Music Hall will feature a massive lineup of past SNL musical guests, including Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, and The Roots.

Without a new regular episode of SNL on Saturday night, there are two streaming options to consider. You can watch the four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night or the 50 Years of SNL Music documentary directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson on (surprise) Peacock.

Then, on Sunday, there’s the main event. SNL50: The Anniversary Special will air on NBC at 7pm and stream at the same time on Peacock. The iconic variety show is expected to run 3.5 hours and will feature an all-star roster of their most famous cast members, including Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, and more.