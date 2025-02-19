Below are some resources for your consideration, including astrology, employment, faith-based listings, services, and more in a bulletin-board-styled format. Welcome to Fort Worth Weekly Classifieds.

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY

INCREMENTAL REVOLUTION

By Rob Brezsny

I am a revolutionary. My desires to fulfill my own personal life goals are strong, but equally strong are my longings to be of service to the greater good. I want to align myself and harmonize my efforts with dear colleagues: people who treasure an empathetic, compassionate, creative way of being in the world.

Lately, I must admit, our efforts have seemed almost impossible. Many of us are understandably anxious about how everything seems upside-down and inside-out. Somehow, we’ve got to figure out how to be both wrathful insurrectionaries and exuberant lovers of life.

We’ve got to cultivate cheerful buoyancy even as we fiercely resist and refute the thousands of delusions that have been carefully crafted and seductively packaged by the know-it-all deceivers. Maybe most importantly, we have to be forcefully and boisterously dedicated to the cause of beauty and truth and love.

My understanding of revolution is different from that of some people, however. They believe “revolution” means a sudden, radical destruction and demise of the sick old order and the rapid, thoroughgoing bloom of a beautiful new order. I have a different perspective.

While I am all in favor of giant, positive transformations, my natural style of revolution is incremental, persistent, and diligent. In my experience, major shifts in how life works are more likely to come about through a measured approach. Same with politics.

And so the revolutionary fervor that my colleagues and I stoke is tenacious, determined, and detail-oriented. The revolution we seek happens gradually, relentlessly, and inexorably.

