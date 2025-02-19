What better time than now to celebrate Black history. As the federal government goes about dismantling social programs aimed at bettering the lives of Black Americans of all classes, the time is right to push back. Never stop pushing back, because all those little acts of rebellion are adding up. Not that we want to be (too) nasty now. This is a celebration, so let’s celebrate. Step inside. On pg. 17, food critic Laurie James highlights several Black-owned restaurants worth a visit if you haven’t been already, while on pg. 23, our music writers compile a playlist of and chat with some of Fort Worth’s best Black talents now and then. There’s also a closeup look at the recent MLK Day Parade (pg. 5), and as I go for a metaphoric ride along a new public artwork fabricated from a vintage public bus on pg. 15, Madelyn Edwards profiles North Texas’ oldest and arguably only Black troupe, Jubilee Theatre. All this and so much more. The time is now. Let’s roll. — Anthony Mariani, editor