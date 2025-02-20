Have you heard of EGO Tequila? Currently owned and operated by Rikki Kelly, a Black woman who launched the brand in Texas in 2023, Ego has some great tips for National Margarita Day.

There are numerous ways to enjoy tequila at home, depending on your preferences and the occasion. Kelly loves to pair it with a cold-pressed mixer like Tepetan Mixers or Fresh Victor Cocktails. Another option she chooses is a reposado over ice with pineapple juice. Here are some other recommendations for those who value comfort and relaxation at home.

The EGO Repo-Rita

For the perfect margarita at home, add 1.5 ounces of Ego Reposado, 1 ounce of lime juice, and 3/4 ounces of agave syrup to a shaker tin and vigorously shake. Strain into rocks glasses rimmed with kosher salt. If you’re feeling fancy, garnish with a lime wheel.

Sipping Neat

Quality products are made to embody the true essence of tequila, meaning they can be enjoyed sipped over ice or without ice.

Curate a Cocktail!

There are a plethora of cocktails you can curate. Go for batch cocktails — because you’ll go back for another glass — plus fresh ingredients and simplicity. If you don’t have time to get crafty with fresh ingredients, then try some recipes that are still simple to make with ingredients you can pick up at your neighborhood market.

The Perfect Paloma

Mix your favorite tequila with grapefruit soda (such as Jarritos or Squirt), lime juice, and a pinch of salt.

Mojito Much?

A great mojito can be made with just tequila, fresh mint leaves, lime juice, simple syrup, and soda water.

Tequila Old Fashioned

Yes. You can also make an old fashioned with tequila, agave nectar or simple syrup, bitters, and an orange twist.

Tequila Tastings

This is perfect for those who host social gatherings at home and want to get their guests engaged. Purchase a few kinds of tequila and compare their flavors, aromas, and finishes. Use Fresh Mozzarella in between tastings as a palate cleanser.

Tequila Infusions

Infuse your tequila with different flavors to create unique blends. Some popular infusion ideas include jalapeño, pineapple, cucumber, or strawberry. Simply add your desired ingredients to a bottle of tequila and let it infuse for a few days to a week, then strain out the solids. EGO recommends their Blanco for this, as it is unaged and can provide more flexibility in infusions.

Tequila Meets Meat

Use tequila as a base for marinades for meats like chicken, steak, or shrimp to add flavor and tenderness. This is perfect for the at-home chef!

Watch for great things from Ego Tequila. While currently not in distribution, they have plans to expand distribution beyond Texas in the near future. Meanwhile, have a safe and happy National Margarita Day!

