Nothing about Mardi Gras is predictable, not even the date. Unlike Christmas or the Fourth of July, which always fall on the same calendar day, the only thing you can count on for sure is that Fat Tuesday will fall on, well, a Tuesday. Plus, we all know it’s the day before Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent, and that the celebrations will include drinking, feasting, and reveling. While this event is huge in New Orleans, it’s a pretty big deal in the old Fort as well. Eight cases in point …

SATURDAY, MARCH 1, 2025

Today is the day of the South Main Bar Crawl. Starting at 4pm, meet up at Southside Cellar (125 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-703-2184), and from there, you will head to the Bearded Lady (300 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-349-9832), The Coupe (14 S Main St, Ste 110, Fort Worth, 817-455-9808), then finally Atlas Bar (314 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 682-348-5386). You will spend about an hour at each location. You can join the party at any time. Costumes are encouraged. A limited amount of T-shirts will be available for $20 each. There is no cost to attend.

Studio Eighty (500 Taylor St, Fort Worth, 817-332-4833) is hosting what it predicts will be Fort Worth’s biggest Mardi Gras Party as well. Join the fun 7pm-2am for a night of nonstop dancing and throwback jams, complete with complimentary beads. The main room will be an ’80s dance floor with the DJ spinning all the hits from that era, and the Fashion Lounge room will belong to hip-hop from the ’90s to the aughts. There is also a bar on the second floor where you can just chill out and watch the party below. Call the club for reservations.

TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025

Tulane’s (2708 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 817-615-9980), the New Orleans-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant in the Foundry District, hosts its Fifth Annual Mardi Gras Party. The Nitty Gritty Jazz Band (8pm-11pm) and Jeremy Young (5pm-7pm) will perform, and Savannah Romero will read tarot cards from 6pm to 9pm. There is no cost to attend.

Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-2116) invites you to its dog-friendly, heated patio for the free Beads, Booze & Bling event. Starting at 3pm, there will be happy-hour specials and craft cocktails. The kitchen serves food until 9pm, and the bar closes at 10pm.

Finn MacCool’s (1700 8th Ave, Fort Worth, 817-923-2121) is starting the Fat Tuesday party at 8pm. There will be lots of drink specials and live music by Sam & The Snakes, who will play covers of dance, honkytonk, and rock classics.

SATURDAY, MARCH 8, 2025

Rusty Nickel IceHouse (2836 Stanley Av, Fort Worth, 817-528-1682) is hosting Beads & Boil Fest: A Texas-Style Mardi Gras Party 11am-2am featuring a crawfish boil contest with $1,000 in cash prizes, live music by Legacy 4, food vendors like Big Dawg’s and Lil Star Cafe, and more. Mardi Gras-inspired drink specials include $4 Modelo Especials, $5 Captain Morgans, and $8 frozen Hurricanes. This event is for all ages until 8pm. There is no cost to attend. To participate in the boil contest, sign up at RustyNicelIceHouse.com.

Acre Distillery (1309 Calhoun St, Fort Worth, 817-632-7722) is celebrating the season with a beignet pairing event. At 1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm, or 5:30pm, taste seven Acre spirits and four Dusty Biscuit Beignet treats, including the Bananas Foster, the Boudin Ball, the Bourbon Street, and the King Cake. Tickets are $25 at the door, but you’ll need to reserve your time slot now at AcreDistilling.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 15, 2025

The community service organization Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington Inc. is hosting a Mardi Gras talent show at Club Reflection (604 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, 817-819-5277) at 8pm. The show will feature comedy, dancing, drag, juggling, singing, and more. There is no cost to attend.