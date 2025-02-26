FORT WORTH MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Fort Worth Music Festival is back for a third year. Over three days, more than 30 artists will perform at four venues in the Stockyards, including host venue Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300) and its listening room the Lounge, plus Love Shack (110 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-740-8812) and the White Elephant Saloon (106 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-624-8273).

Headliners include Mike Ryan (Friday) and William Clark Green (Saturday), both celebrated for their powerhouse performances and deep connections to Texas country. But that’s just the start. Here’s who’s playing where and when.

FRIDAY

Tannahill’s: Mike Ryan (10pm), Gary P. Nunn (8pm), Smoked Honey (6:30pm), Nik Parr (5pm). White Elephant: Prophets & Outlaws (11pm), Jamie Richards (9pm), Race Ricketts (7pm), Graycie York (5pm), Ghosts of Hill Country (3pm), Cory Cross (1pm). Love Shack: Two Tons of Steel (8pm), Walt Wilkins (6pm), Beau LePaige (4pm), Sammie Rae (2pm). Tannahill’s Lounge: Davin James (9pm), Courtney Patton (4pm), Terry Rasor (2pm).

SATURDAY

Tannahill’s: William Clark Green (10pm), the Great Divide (8:30pm), Presley Haile, Nick Brumley, Race Ricketts, and Nyles Robakiewica (6pm). White Elephant: Canaan Bryce (11:30pm), Max Stalling (9:30pm), Larry Joe Taylor (7:30pm), Seth Van Dover (6pm), the Tejas Brothers (4pm), Heather Linn (2pm). Love Shack: Squeezebox Bandits (8pm), September Moon (3pm), Kane Alvarado (1pm), Lorena Leigh (11am). Tannahill’s Lounge: Kerri Lick (7:30pm), Meredith Crawford (5pm), Mike Graham (3pm), Mel Garsek (1pm).

SUNDAY

To close out the weekend, the White Elephant Saloon will be the site of a Bloody Mary Brunch (10am) hosted by festival co-founder and country music legend Larry Joe Taylor, who will perform alongside acclaimed singer-songwriter Davin James and some other special friends at noon.

Single-day passes for Friday or Saturday start at $30. There are also two-day Bluebonnet passes that include access to all the venues Fri-Sat for $52 and a three-day Gold pass with all of the above, plus the Sunday brunch show, for $67. As for a VIP experience, the $300 Silver pass grants you admission to all the venues for the entire weekend, plus VIP seating at Tannahill’s, complimentary drinks, a dinner buffet on Friday and Saturday, and access to the Sunday brunch show. Purchase your ticket of choice at FortWorthMusicFestival.com.

LONGHORN JUBILEE

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Longhorn Ballroom (216 Corinth St, Dallas, 214-272-8346) is hosting a series of events to honor the iconic room’s past, present, and future. Dubbed the Longhorn Jubilee, the all-genre-encompassing events will take place in the Ballroom inside and in the Courtyard outside. The inaugural event starts at 3pm Sunday with performances by Fort Worth rockers The Toadies, Austin’s beloved Band of Heathens, Dallas’ Polyphonic Spree, and Longhorn Ballroom royalty Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, plus a DJ set by Pachuco Boogie Sound System. Along with a full day of live music, there will also be food trucks and local vendors on-site. Tickets start at $39.50 on Prekindle.com.

TEXAS INDEPENDENCE JAM

The Fourth Annual Texas Independence Jam at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) is 5:30pm Sun, Mar 9. Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, George Birge, Zach Top, Lee Brice, Warren Zeiders, Koe Wetzel, and Bailey Zimmerman are slated to perform. Doors open at 2pm, so arrive early to have lunch at the Honky Tonk Kitchen and take it all in. While Individual tickets for this show are sold out, there are still a few tables available starting at $243 at Tix.AXS.com.

TEXAS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Larry Joe Taylor, one of the architects of this weekend’s Fort Worth Music Festival, has an annual celebration of his own coming up at Melody Mountain Ranch (4217 CR 423, Stephenville, 254-968-8505) Mon-Sat, Apr 21-26. A partial lineup of Larry Joe Taylor’s 36th Annual Texas Music Festival already includes the likes of Asleep at the Wheel, Casey Donahew, Kevin Fowler, Stoney LaRue, Randy Rogers Band, and many more. There will also be a big announcement on Texas Independence Day this Sunday about more musical guests. For more info and tickets starting at $55, visit LJTFest.com.