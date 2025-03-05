While you don’t need a special occasion to visit these woman-owned (or co-owned) businesses, some must-attend events are happening soon at several of them. Save the date(s)!

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Fool’s Kava House (200 N Mesquite St, Ste 119, Arlington), a tarot-themed nonalcoholic bar where a beverage made from the roots of the kava plant reigns supreme, is celebrating its first anniversary and recent sale with a grand reopening event. New owners Mary Elaine and Ashley B. Benton make Fool’s Kava House the first woman- and queer-owned kava bar in Texas. From 11am to 2am, there will be raffles, free food, and all-day happy hour drink prices.

Sunday, March 9, 2025

In creating Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine (six area locations), co-founder Vanderleia Mallman married the pizzeria and Brazilian steakhouse concepts to serve wood-fired pizzas rodizio-style, in which servers bring slices to diners’ tables. #BroadsWhoBrunch (yeah, I just made that up) may want to give Delucca a try on Sundays. For $25.95 per person, Sunday Brunch includes endless brunch pizzas, craftcore pizza selections, Wagyu beef meatballs with San Marzano tomato sauce, lobster bisque, arugula salad with lemon-honey vinaigrette, and dessert pizzas. During this month’s Mimosa Madness promotion, each full-price brunch purchased will include a complimentary mimosa or mocktail noon-3pm today and Sundays Mar 16, 23, and 30. Make your reservation at Delucca.com.

Monday, March 10, 2025

Get crafty with bar owner Tyler Stevens at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) at another one of her arts-and-crafts nights. At 8pm, create your own prism-bead hanging succulent plant — a stunning mix of beads that catch the light beautifully, wire, and a tiny pot. Tickets are $40 on Eventbrite.com and include all materials as well as one drink ticket to imbibe while you craft.

Sunday, March 16, 2025

During the pandemic, we almost lost From Across the Pond (1101 Cheek-Sparger Rd, Ste 110, Colleyville, 469-884-2987), but the upgrades and notoriety of being on an episode of Restaurant Impossible brought new life to the place. Check out the gastropub for yourself at the St. Patrick’s Day Party, 3pm-6pm, featuring live music by Irish “fiddlin’ folk rockers” River Driver. (For more St. Paddy’s Day events, see next week’s column.)

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Fort Worth’s first woman-owned and -operated coffee producer, Ostara Coffee Roasters (208 E Broadway Av, @OstaraCoffeeFW) is celebrating the new season at Spring Equinox at Ostara from 10am to 2pm. This free event will feature food and drink specials and a vendor market.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

It’s moving day. Dreamboat Vegan Donuts & Scoops is moving in with neighboring/sister business Spiral Diner & Bakery (1314 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-8834). This change means that all your favorite treats will be under one roof. Donuts will be available 7am-1pm Tue-Sun. Sweet!

Every Sunday

Wines From a Broad (317 Houston St, Fort Worth, 682-224-0056) is more than just a clever play on words. Chef Dena Shaskan’s wine bar in Sundance Square literally features female-made wines specifically. Their hours are 1pm-7pm Sun, 5pm-10pm Wed-Thu, and 4pm-11pm Fri-Sat. If you’re not sure what you like, come on Sundays and take advantage of the $5 specials to try some new wines.

Third Sundays

Erika Ramos and husband Patrick Lai built their concept on the belief that everyone should be able to enjoy board game night all year long. Along with providing customers with a curated game library, Game Theory Restaurant + Bar (804 South Main St, Fort Worth, 817-717-6443) serves craft beverages and scratch-kitchen food seven days a week. For those with a competitive streak, assemble a team of four and test your problem-solving skills as you compete against other puzzle enthusiasts at the next monthly Puzzle Race Competition 5pm-7pm Sun, Mar 16. Tables are $30 on Eventbrite.com and include a 500-piece puzzle to take home, appetizers, and soft drinks or tea for all team members.

The horrors persist, but so do local business owners, to the benefit of all. Read about it in Raising the Bar in Eats & Drinks.