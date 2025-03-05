Fort Worth is a working-class city. Built by people who put in the hours, who keep our neighborhoods strong, who make this city what it is. But right now, too many of our leaders are more interested in serving developers and big-money interests than the people who actually live here. That needs to change.

I’m running for Fort Worth City Council because I believe in a city that puts families before special interests, neighborhoods before reckless development, and working people before political games. I believe we can have a city where economic growth doesn’t mean pricing people out of their own homes, where public safety is about investment in first responders and in the communities they serve, and where local government does the hard work of listening to the people, not just the loudest voices or the deepest pockets in the room.

Service isn’t a talking point for me. It’s who I am. My father spent 25 years in city law enforcement. My mother has spent nearly two decades shaping young minds in our public schools. They taught me that leadership is about showing up, fighting for people, and never backing down.

I put that belief into action when I stepped up to serve on the Marfa City Council. I fought for real tangible solutions, securing critical funding for the fire department, strengthening protections for homeowners against predatory real estate investors, and making sure city budgets reflected the needs of the people, not just the powerful.

Now, I’m ready to bring that fight to Fort Worth. But I can’t do this alone. This campaign is about fighting for the people who wake up early, put in the work, and want a city that works for them, too.

This race won’t be decided on May 3. It’ll be decided by what we do today. By how many doors we knock, how many voters we reach, and how much momentum we build in the next 60 days.

Grassroots support can win this race.

In the fight,

Jason Ballmann

Candidate for Fort Worth City Council, D3

Political Ad Paid for by Jason Ballmann for Fort Worth City Council, 5204 Lovell Ave Fort Worth, TX 76107