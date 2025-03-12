SATURDAY

Depending on your perspective, Dallas is either where it’s at today or the place to avoid at all costs. The annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Day Parade (DallasStPP.com) on Greenville Avenue is the biggest nonsporting event in North Texas. It is followed by an epic after-party all up and down the lower and lowest parts of the avenue as part of the Lower Greenville Block Party (LowerGreenvilleBlockParty.com). If you want to check it out, I have two words for you: Take DART!

For a different sort of street party, the British Emporium (140 N Main St, Grapevine, 817-421-2311) launches its inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Car Show and Corgi Parade 11am-2pm. The pups will strut their stuff and show off their costumes at 1pm. This event is free to spectators and participants, but they do ask that you bring a canned food donation for local food pantry GRACE Grapevine.

Pub-crawl group 101Media is hosting the St. Paddy’s Bar Crawl in the Stockyards noon-5pm. Photo ops, themed decor, live entertainment, and discounted drink specials are all part of the $15 ticket price on Eventbrite.com. Three of the eight participating bars have been announced, and you’ll find out about the rest on the day of the event via a digital brochure. The meet-up spot is Second Rodeo (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 340, Fort Worth, 877-517-7548) at noon, then you’ll also visit Paloma Suerte (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 280, Fort Worth, 682-267-0414), Sidesaddle Saloon (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 240, Fort Worth, 817-862-7952), and more.

While J. Gilligan’s has its main event on Monday (see: below), another pub group, PubCrawls.com, wants to take you there today as part of its Arlington St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl. Check in at 4pm at Hooligan’s, then from there hit up J. Gilligan’s (400 E Abram St, Arlington, 817-274-8561), On Tap (200 N Mesquite St, Ste 105, Arlington, 682-323-5561), Old School Pizza Tavern (603 W Abram St, Arlington, 682-282-0886), and Division Brewing Pizza Kitchen (513 E Abram St, Arlington, 682-259-7011). Tickets are $14.99 on Eventbrite.com and include exclusive food and drink specials at each venue, helpful pub-crawl staff, and a chance to sing karaoke with your new lifelong drunk friends at an afterparty at, you guessed it, J. Gilligan’s.

The City of Lewisville is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and Texas Independence Day in one event again this year at St. Paddy’s Texas Style at Wayne Ferguson Plaza (150 W Church St, Lewisville, 972-219-3401) noon-7pm Sat. Admission and most activities are free, including carnival-type games, live entertainment, and mini train rides, while food truck eats, beer, and face-painting sessions will be available for purchase. The entertainment kicks off at 1pm with the McTeggart Irish Dancers, followed by live music until 8pm, including The Blaggards with J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed, plus Beyond the Pale, Dustin Perkins Band, Late to the Station, Pride in the Name of U2, and Reel Treble. There will also be lucha libre wrestling throughout the day. For performance times and parking info, visit bit.ly/StPaddysTexasStyle.

SATURDAY – SUNDAY

One of North Texas’ oldest bars, Plaza Pub (1605 New York Av, Arlington, 682-276-3188), is celebrating its 70th anniversary on St. Patrick’s Day weekend with two days of live music, potato-leek soup with corned beef, shepherd’s pie, cabbage, and soda bread. Gypsy is playing on Saturday night (time TBD) and Whiskey Dick on Sun, Mar 16, at 3pm. No cover.

SUNDAY

For #SundayFunDay, I’ll be swinging past the Rusty Nickel (2836 Stanley Av, Fort Worth, 817-528-1682) for the free Shamrockin’ St. Patrick’s Day Party with perennial Music Awards winners Poo Live Crew. The party starts at 3pm with live music at 5pm. Drink specials include $6 Deep Eddy Vodka, $6 Surfside Green Tea + Vodka, $5 Coors Light (green beer on draft), and $5 Jameson Irish Whiskey. Big Dawg’s food truck will be on-site for snacks. Hot dog!

Three Links (2704 Elm St, Dallas, 214-484-6011) is hosting Punks & Painters, a local art market and music showcase, 7pm-2am. The headliner ¿Everything is Temporary? goes on at midnight and will be preceded by A Dangerous Affair, Justin Cashion, Spike Polite, Stailmate, and Wayside Motel. Meanwhile, on the back patio, there will be vendors selling art, food, and Delta 8. Tickets are $12 on TicketWeb.com.

MONDAY

It just wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day if we weren’t talking about J. Gilligan’s (400 E Abram St, Arlington, 817-274-8561). After all, they’ve been hosting a free block party annually for 46 years now, and they do have those Irish nachos. The party starts at 11am, rain or shine. Throughout the day, there will be green beer, Irish nachos, live music inside and out, and DJs.