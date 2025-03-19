Below are some resources for your consideration, including those in astrology, faith, health & wellness, mind/body/spirit products, services, and more in a bulletin-board-styled format. Welcome to Fort Worth Weekly Classifieds.

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

Now is a fantastic time to unleash a flood of gratitude and appreciation that takes very practical forms. Don’t just beam warm and fuzzy feelings toward your favorite people and animals, in other words. Offer tangible blessings that will actually enhance their lives.

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Identify the experience, substance, or feeling you really, really want more of, and then resolve to get as much of it as you really, really want.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 20)

You are gaining access to new ways to read and understand your environment. Subtleties that weren’t previously clear to you are becoming so. Your perceptual powers seem to be growing, and so is your sensitivity to clues from below the visible surface of things. Your intuition is synergizing with your logical mind.

CANCERIAN (Jun 21-Jul 22)

It’s possible that your abilities may be underestimated, even by you. Hidden potentials and unexpressed capacities may be close to ripening, but they will need your full confidence and boldness. Don’t let skepticism, either from your inner critic or others, hold you back.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 22)

Now is also a good time for you Leos to seek valuable information from adventures you began years ago. Even if those past experiences have not yielded relevant revelations recently, they may soon do so. Be alert for ways to harvest new riches from old memories.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Maintaining high standards is always crucial for your long-term success. Others may be tempted to cut corners, but your natural integrity is one of your superpowers. Please redouble your commitment to providing highest value, Virgo. And ask for it from others, too.

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Research the power of pauses. Rather than filling up every gap, allow space for pregnant blankness. Trust that in being open to vacancy, you will make room for unexpected riches.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Collaborate to create beauty with energies that aren’t entirely manageable. Undertake projects that require both careful preparation and a willingness to adapt to shifting conditions. Engage with opportunities that will have the best outcomes if you relinquish some control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Solicit the feedback of allies who have insight into your nature, but I urge you to rely heavily on your private investigations. How can you deepen your knowledge of the reasons you are here on earth? Who are you, exactly?

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Respond to an apparent scarcity or deficiency by calling on earthy alternatives. May you adjust to a problem by deepening your reliance on your natural self.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20- Feb 18)

Your response to tests and trials will define your success. As you encounter obstacles, you will treat them as opportunities to showcase your resourcefulness and adaptability. You will inspire others to summon resiliency, and you will bring out their best as together you engage in creative problem-solving. Trials will become triumphs.

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Your instincts for self-love are at a peak. Your ability to see your best possible future is lucid and strong. Your commitment to gracefully serving all that gracefully serves you is passionate and rigorous.

EXPANDED HOROSCOPES

For unabridged versions of the horoscopes above by Rob Brezsny, go to FreeWillAstrology.com .

HAVE A LITTLE FAITH

CELEBRATION COMMUNITY CHURCH

Located at 908 Pennsylvania Av (817-335-3222), CCC has services on Sundays at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube ( @CelebrationCommunityChurch130) .

POTTER’S HOUSE

Join the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) for Sunday Service at 8am and Wednesday Bible Study at 7pm. For more info, visit us online at www.TPHFW.org.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

DENTAL INSURANCE

LIFE LINE SCREENINGS

PLANNED PARENTHOOD

We’re not going anywhere. We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now, but we are here with you and we will not stop fighting for YOU. See 6 ways you can join the #BansOffOurBodies fight on FB @PPGreaterTX or visit PPGreaterTX.org .

THE LOCAL LIST

CATTLE BARN FLEA MARKET

Your favorite vendors will be there. Come find some treasures! Located at 4445 River Oaks Blvd, open Saturday & Sunday 9a-5p.

COWTOWN ROVER

With our handy pick-up and drop-off services, having your car checked out could not be easier. Cowtown Rover is located at 2958 Vickery (817-731-3223). See more at www.CowtownRover.com .

FREE SPAY / NEUTER

Need a FREE Spay/Neuter? Texas Coalition for Animal Protection has clinics near you. Schedule an appointment today by visiting TexasForThem.org or calling 1-833-636-1757.

GOT A STORY TO TELL?

We work with guest contributors to publish SEO articles and press releases. For details, email Marketing@fwweekly.com.

HISTORIC RIDGLEA THEATER

THE RIDGLEA is three great venues within one historic Fort Worth landmark. RIDGLEA THEATER has been restored to its authentic allure, recovering unique Spanish-Mediterranean elements. It is ideal for large audiences and special events. RIDGLEA ROOM and RIDGLEA LOUNGE have been making some of their own history, as connected adjuncts to RIDGLEA THEATER, or hosting their own smaller shows and gatherings. More at theRidglea.com .

NEED A FRIEND?

Ronnie D. Long Bail Bonds can help with Immediate Jail Release 24 Hour Service. City, County, State and Federal Bonds. Located Minutes from Courts. 6004 Airport Freeway. Call 817-834-9894 or go to

RonnieDLongBailBonds.com .

NEXTHOME

Open The Door To Yours Today! Call Sarah Niehoff, Realtor, at 817-714-7956.

PHYSICAL MEDIA ROCKS!

Looking for Cassettes, CDs, DVDs & Vinyl? Come dig around, we have TONS! The Published Page Bookstop (10 E Chambers St, Cleburne, 817-349-6366) is open 10am-6pm Wed-Sat and 1pm-6pm Sun. An authentic “Old School” bookstore on the courthouse square of Historic Downtown Cleburne, TX, just 20 minutes south of FW, it’s a true Texas treasure. For more info, visit PublishedPage.com or find us on Facebook (@BiblioTreasures).

REX’S BAR & GRILL

Come check out our express lunch menu, happy hour specials, and late-night dining! Visit Chef Brian Olenjack’s new home kitchen. We are open from 11am to midnight, 7 days a week. Watch the BIG GAME with us at 1501 S University Dr FWTX ( 817-207-4741, RexsFTW.com ).

MIND-BODY-SPIRIT

THE AURA CLINIC

Full-service wellness, holistic, metaphysical, and psychic sanctuary. New location coming soon! Visit online at MyAuraClinic.com .

HIGHER PURPOSE EMPORIUM

Everyone has a higher purpose. Find yours. Visit us at 505 W Northside Dr, FWTX or online at HigherPurposeEmporium.com , (682-207-5351).

MASSAGE: Hannah in Hurst

Professional Therapeutic Massage from light to deep techniques. No outcalls, flexible schedule. (mt4797). Call 817-590-2257.

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

DIRECTV

DREAM BATHROOM

HEATER WORKING?

LIFE INSURANCE

NO MORE GUTTER CLEANING!

PREPARE FOR POWER OUTAGES

