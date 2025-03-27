If case you and the crew are looking to check out any of the bars or restaurants that advertised with us in Zest 2024, we’ve alphabetized them in this handy, dandy section. From broccoli to bratwurst, visit these places soon, and tell them who sent you!

Bearded Lady (300 S Main Street Fort Worth, 817-349-9832) is open for dine-in and to-go orders. Located in South Main Village, it provides scratch-made pub-style food, wine, cocktails, 25 rotating taps for crazy, fun craft beers, and a huge selection of canned and bottled beers from all over!

The Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av, Ste 8, Fort Worth, 817-920-9616) is everyone’s favorite hangout for cold beer and great tunes. For the latest happenings, check out their Instagram page (@TheBoiledOwlTavern).

Buffalo Bros (TCU and Sundance Square) has consistently been recognized as an award-winning establishment since its inception. For over a decade, it has garnered accolades such as Best Sports Bar and Best Wings in Fort Worth Weekly’s annual Best-Of Editions. Buffalo Bros maintains its commitment to delivering exceptional food and refreshing beverages daily. Renowned for its delectable wings, the establishment also excels in crafting pizzas, sandwiches, and daily specials, ensuring a diverse and satisfying dining experience for patrons.

Cafe Modern (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-840-2157) has Friday night dinner seating on the patio from 5pm to 8:30pm. Chef Mora combines his love for creative cuisine with local flavors to deliver a menu featuring comfort food rooted in global influences.

Crystal Springs Hideaway (113 Roberts Cut Off Road, Fort Worth, TX, (682) 224-2583) invites you to unwind in its laid-back Texas beer garden, which features 25 draft beers, cocktails, mouthwatering burgers, and a unique wine, cheese, and charcuterie shop. The raw character of the original bungalow and carriage house, combined with TV, live music, and a shaded beer garden, creates the perfect vibe for enjoying a cold beer and a good time.

Don’t Forget To Feed Me, North Texas’ only pet food bank, supplies local agencies to support pet owners while educating the public about pet food insecurity. By providing pet food for those in need during challenging financial times and increasing awareness, we offer an alternative to surrendering—or worse, abandoning—a family pet. To donate or seek help, go to DontForgetToFeedMe.org or call 817-334-0727.

Enchiladas Ole (6473 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76116, 817-386-4555) prepares enchiladas just like the owner Mary’s mother used to make. They offer freshly made, authentic dishes daily without any preservatives, additives, or lard. As they launch their third location on West Camp Bowie, they are committed to continuing to delight the locals with their delicious enchiladas.

Enduro Coffee Roasters (400 Oakhurst Scenic Dr, Fort Worth, 817-773-8576) provides the local service and attention to detail you won’t find at the big box suppliers. All coffee is roasted to order, and new shipments are received monthly. It also leases equipment. Cafe Enduro features a full espresso bar, various iced teas, and other refreshments, including food from Leaves Bakery for the hikers and bikers off the trail.

Exhibit Café is located inside the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History (1600 Gendy St, Fort Worth, 817-255-9300), offering an array of fresh fruit bowls, rice bowls, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads, and more to museum guests in an affordable price range ($4.95 to $14.95. Dine with them 11am-3pm Tue-Fri, 10:30am-3pm Sat, or noon-3pm Sun.

Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café (781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-704-7444) is a great place to watch your favorite sports team, get a burger and fries, or dance the night away to live music. Along with great appetizers, burgers, and bar bites, the menu includes a variety of fresh chef-made entrées, sandwiches, pizzas, wraps, tacos, specialty spuds, desserts, and more. The brunch and dinner menus are available online.

Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth, 817-923-8000) was founded in 2018 with the vision of bringing exceptional craft beer, great food, great wine, and fantastic live entertainment to our community. Fort Brewery is all about bringing people together in a fun, laid-back, and family-friendly environment.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen (5733 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, 817-551-3713) has lunch specials daily starting at $7.99. Come see Mamma and Papa Giovanni for an authentic Italian experience!

GUSTOS Burger Bar + More (1229 7th Av, Fort Worth, @___gustos) is a neighborhood burger spot serving mouthwatering burgers and fantastic cocktails in a relaxed atmosphere. They host weekly karaoke, open mic nights, live music acts, and DJ nights. Pull up a chair at the bar, order a Gustos burger with some tasty tots, and enjoy a cold beer — you’ll instantly feel at home.

Green’s Produce (3001 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-274-2435) is now stocking fresh pasture-raised eggs from Happy Chick Farms (4120 Old McMahan Rd, Lockhart, 512-217-9634) whose hens are raised outdoors with care. Pick up some while you’re in the store shopping for fruits, vegetables, gourmet items, and garden supplies.

Hoppin’ FTW (2625 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 682-224-0621) is THE perfect spot if you’re looking for a new, fun, and exciting place to spend time on any given night. With a self-pour craft beer wall (Fort Worth’s first), a full cocktail bar with daily specials, and diverse entertainment options like comedy, game nights, trivia, and vendor markets, Hoppin’ FTW will become your favorite weekend hangout or office party location. For updates and event info, follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

J&J Oyster Bar (612 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-367-9792) is a local restaurant and bar that serves crawfish (when in season), oysters, seafood, and ice-cold beer. Wine is also available.

The Kimbell Cafe offers in-house dining and to-go lunch options in the Kahn Building at Kimbell Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451). Prepared by Chef Peter Kreidler, the Café menu has a rotating selection of soups, sandwiches, and quiche. Lunch hours are 11:30am-2pm, Tue/Wed/Thu/Sat, and noon-2pm, Fri/Sun. Afternoon tea, beverages, boxed lunches, and desserts are available 2pm-4pm, Tue-Sun, and happy hours are each Fri, 5pm-7pm.

Kincaid’s Hamburgers (six Tarrant County locations) are made from the very best USDA Choice chuck available. Top your burger with bacon or chili, and add a side of fried okra or onion rings. Kincaid’s deviled eggs are world-famous, so don’t leave without throwing a couple of those down the hatch.

Kintaro Ramen (2801 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-887-9013) serves award-winning Ramen and Japanese-based cuisine in downtown Fort Worth. Their creative takes on Ramen, and more are amazingly delicious.

The Lazy Moose (1404 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-708-3833) is a neighborhood bar located in the heart of historic Near Southside. It offers a cozy atmosphere perfect for bringing your friends, grabbing a cocktail, playing pool, and nibbling on delicious food. Plus, it has a dog-friendly patio.

Liberty Lounge (515 S. Jennings, Fort Worth, @liberty.lounge.fw) is a comfortable neighborhood bar in the Near Southside to meet old friends and create new ones at a place with a great patio and lively event calendar.

Lili’s Bistro (1310 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-877-0700) has been serving a delightful array of comforting, global dishes in a warm and relaxed atmosphere for an impressive 17 years! Enjoy the nightly live piano melodies that accompany your meal as you indulge in their award-winning treats while soaking up the ambiance.

Nizza Pizza (401 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-877-3900) offers pizza, pasta, and other Italian selections for dine-in, delivery, and drive-thru. For the full menu, visit HysensNizzaPizza.com. “The only real Nizza is Hysen’s!”

Oscar’s Pub (6323 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 125, Fort Worth, (817-732-3833) is one of FW’s most iconic neighborhood bars. Oscar’s, which recently turned 15 years old, is the perfect happy hour spot with live music on weekends and drink specials every day, along with sports on multiple TVs, Golden Tee, an amazing patio, and super friendly staff. Their bartender, Reva, won Best Bartender in the Weekly’s annual Best Of Edition in 2024. It is a perfect place for a drink with friends on West Camp Bowie.

Rex’s Bar & Grill (1501 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-207-4741) offers an express lunch menu, happy hour specials, and late-night dining from 11am to midnight, 7 days a week. For more information, RexsFTW.com.

Rogers Roundhouse (1616 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, 817-367-9348) is designed to be an extension of your own backyard. The dog-friendly patio features TVs and picnic tables — great for large groups! — as well as live music. The casual yet wildly flavorful food menu puts a spin on classic Texas favorites and Mexican staples.

Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-2116) has the best, most creative burgers in town. In addition to specialty burgers and sides, they serve fresh salads and sandwiches. While Shaw’s is a family establishment, it also has a full bar with great happy hour specials, weekly events, and a dog-friendly patio.

Southside Cellar (125 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-703-2184) is a distinctive pub that offers cozy seating, welcoming staff, and a wide selection of craft beers and wines. Their knowledgeable team is eager to assist you in discovering a drink that suits your taste. They are committed to satisfying all your craft beer and wine desires. Tell Shawn we sent you!

Sundance Square (420 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-222-1111) is a great place to eat, drink, and enjoy flavorful experiences. Check out some of the dining choices on page 20 of this issue or visit SundanceSquare.com.

Taqueria Temo (2611 NE 28th St, Fort Worth, 817-625-4561) has two locations in Tarrant County. These folks will show you how Birria and Barbacoa Tacos are done! More info at TaqueriaTemo.com.

Tarantula Tiki Lounge (117 South Main St. Fort Worth, @tarantula_tiki) is a Near Southside Polynesian cocktail destination. It debuted in 2020, offering an array of signature classic tiki and nautical cocktails infused with a hint of the macabre.

Thai Select (4630 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-731-0455) strives for the perfect balance on and off the plate. Innovative creations, local products, and real pure flavors cultivated from traditional Thai spices.

Tres Amigos Tacos & Tequila (909 W Magnolia Av, Ste 10, Fort Worth, 682-224-2554) offers mouthwatering Tex-Mex cuisine along with enticing daily specials. Savor the pleasant weather on their patio while enjoying one of their refreshing margaritas. If you’re employed at the hospital, feel free to come in wearing your scrubs for a dine-in discount. Don’t miss Happy Hour on weekdays from 3pm to 7pm!

Wild Salsa (300 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 682-316-3230) offers authentic regional Mexican cuisine, including street tacos and Lamb Shank Barbacoa, all made from scratch daily with fresh, local ingredients. Guests can enjoy signature drinks like the Wild Rita and choose from over 100 tequilas available in tasting flights.

Winslow’s Wine Cafe (4101 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-546-6843) offers a full-service bar and an enhanced menu featuring braised short ribs, a catch of the day, and options for indoor and outdoor dining and cocktails. There is also a brunch menu served until 2pm on weekends. If you’re in the Arts District for FWADA’s Spring Gallery Night this Saturday, stop by 10am-11pm. For days, hours and specials, visit WinslowsWineCafe.com.