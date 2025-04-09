With Easter right around the corner, there are a ton of community events this weekend and next. “Get that Easter bunny over here now!” (Yes, more Steel Magnolias.)

EASTER EGG HUNTS

ST JOHN LUTHERAN (Sat, Apr 12)

St. John Lutheran Church (1218 E Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-473-4889) has a free come-and-go event is for children in 4th grade and younger 10am-noon. Kids will receive a personal egg carton to collect 18 eggs, enjoy bible adventures, a petting zoo, and spring photo opps. Food will be available for purchase.

FIRST UMC BURL (Sun, Apr 13)

First United Methodist Church of Burleson (590 NE Mcalister Rd,817-295-1166) has its annual Eggstravaganza 2pm-4pm this Sun, Apr 13. This free event for kiddos ages 10 and under will feature activities, games, and Easter eggs, plus visits from the Easter bunny!

HIGHER PURPOSE (Sat, Apr 19)

Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, Fort Worth, 682-207-5351) is celebrating Ostara with a free-to-attend Egg Hunt 2pm-4pm. Bring your inner child and your actual littles. Whoever can find the 3 Golden Eggs will win a big prize! From 7:30pm to 10pm, attend an adults-only scavenger hunt with the character Agnes.

PEACE LUTHERAN (Sat, Apr 19)

Peace Lutheran Church has its free Easter Eggstravaganza 10am-11:30 at Donna Park Elementary (1125 Scott Dr, Hurst, 817-284-1677). Kids will gather candy and prize-filled eggs see Easter bunnies, and enjoy a photo-op.

EASTER FESTIVALS

FIRST UMC HURST (Sun, Apr 13)

First United Methodist Hurst (521 Pipeline Rd, 817-282-7384) hosts its free Easter Party 11:30am-1:30pm featuring an Easter egg hunt, hot dogs, a petting zoo, a photo booth, trackless trains, and more. This is an outdoor party that will take place in the parking lot.

CHRISTIAN ARTS (Fri, Apr 18)

The Christian Arts Museum (3221 Hamilton Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-7878) has a Good Friday Celebration 6pm-7:30pm with free food, live music, and a message from Rev. Lisa Henry.

SOUTHCLIFF (Sat, Apr 19)

Southcliff Church (4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-924-2241) hosts a free Easter Family Festival 11am-2pm, featuring crafts, face painting, giant inflatables, a hot dog cookout, live music, and a photo booth with free prints. Kids can bring Easter baskets (or bags will be provided) to gather carnival candy. For more info, visit Southcliff.com/Easter .

GRACE LUTHERAN (Sun, Apr 20)

Grace Lutheran Church (210 W Park Row Dr, Arlington, 817-274-1626) has a big morning planned for Easter Sunday. Egg Casserole Breakfast is at 8am (free, but donations appreciated). Easter Worship Service is at 9:30am in the sanctuary. Afterwards, meet in the parking lot for a free Easter Egg Hunt at 11:15am. Bring your own basket!

THE POTTER’S HOUSE (Sun, Apr 20)

Join the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) for Super Soul Resurrection Sunday: All That Happens in the Garden 8am-1:30pm. “From Eden to Gethsemane to the empty tomb—God moves in the garden!” Here’s what’s happening: Coffee, Convos & Connections at 8:15am, followed by Morning Worship in the sanctuary, plus games, an Easter egg hunt, and the Easter story for youth ages 3-12 in Destiny Planet. Stay for food, fun, and fellowship after the service.

EASTER SERVICES

CELEBRATION (Holy Week, Apr 13-20)

Celebration Community Church (908 Pennsylvania Av, 817-335-3222) has services for Palm Sunday 10am Sun, Mar 13; Maundy Thursday 7pm Thu, Mar 17; Good Friday 7pm Fri, Mar 18; and Easter Sunday services 7am/10am Sun, Mar 20 followed by an Easter Egg Hunt. Located at), CCC has services on Sundays at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube ( @CelebrationCommunityChurch130 ).

PEACE LUTHERAN (Holy Week, Apr 13-20)

Peace Lutheran Church (941 Bedford Euless Rd, Hurst, 817-284-1677) will have Palm Sunday services at 8:30am (traditional) and 11am (modern) on Sun, Apr 13; Maunday Thursday service 7pm Thu, Apr 17; a Good Friday service 7pm Fri, Apr 18; and Easter Sunday services 9:30am and 11am Sun, Apr 20.

SOUTHCLIFF (Sun, Apr 13+20)

Southcliff Church (4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-924-2241) is celebrating Palm Sunday, Apr 13 with services at 9:30pm and 11am, each featuring communion. Easter Sunday, Apr 20 will feature identical worship services 9:30pm/11am with live music and a message by Dr. Carroll Marr. First-time visitors can visit Southcliff.com/Im-new for more information about the Church

FIELDER CHURCH (Thu-Sun, Apr 17-20)

Along with its original Pioneer campus in Arlington (2011 S Fielder Rd), Fielder Church meets at two additional locations in Arlington (North Arlington and South Oaks), plus a campus in Grand Prairie that also has a Spanish-language service. For Holy Week, there will be Prayer Night 9pm-midnight Thu, Apr 17 (Pioneer); Good Friday services 7pm Fri, Apr 18 (Pioneer, Grand Prairie, and South Oaks); and all locations will be celebrating with multiple service times on Easter Sunday, Apr 20. For times and addresses, visit Fielder.org/Easter . There will also be a one-hour Seder Meal online experience hosted by a Messianic Jewish family who are members of the church at 5:30pm Thu, Apr 17 at Fielder.org/Seder .

FIRST UMC HURST (Thu-Sun, Apr 17-20)

First United Methodist Hurst (521 Pipeline Rd, 817-282-7384) is celebrating Holy Week with a Maundy Thursday soup supper and communion 7pm Thu, Apr 17; a Good Friday music service 7pm Fri, Apr 18 featuring the Chancel Choir; a Holy Saturday service 5pm Sat, Apr 19; and an Easter service 10:30am Sun, Apr 20.

GRACE LUTHERAN (Thu-Sun, Apr 17-20)

Grace Lutheran Church (210 W Park Row Dr, Arlington, 817-274-1626) has Maundy Thursday 6:30pm, Apr 17, at 6:30pm (a solemn service with Holy Communion). On Good Friday 6:30pm, there is a reflective service to remember Christ’s suffering and sacrifice. Then, celebrate the resurrection on Easter Sunday, Apr 20, at 9:30am with a worship service filled with music, joy, and the hope of new life in Christ.

GOSPEL CITY (Fri+Sun, Apr 18+20)

Gospel City Church (2221 W Park Row Dr, Pantego, 817-513-4221) has a Good Friday Reflective Service at 6:30pm Fri, Apr 18, and then three services on Easter Sunday, Apr 29: 8:15am, 9:30am, 10:45am. For more info, visit GospelCityChurch.com .

CHRIST CHAPEL (Sat-Sun, Apr 19-20)

Christ Chapel Bible Church (3701 Birchman Av, Fort Worth) takes RSVPs for their Easter weekend services to ensure there is room for everyone. Choices still available include 3pm and 6pm Sat, Apr 19, and 7:30am Sun, Apr 20. To RSVP and check out dates and times for the West Campus (3910 E I-20 Frontage Rd, Willow Park) or South Campus (390 N Burleson Rd, Burleson), visit My.CCBCFamily.org/EasterRSVP . (Note: Kids Ministry is offered for children in 4th grade and below during all Easter services, except for the 7:30am service.)

FIRST UMC HURST (Sat-Sun, Apr 19-20)

First United Methodist Hurst (521 Pipeline Rd, 817-282-7384) has the following services for Easter Weekend: Sat, Apr 19 starts with a family-styled dinner at 5pm followed by a casual worship service at 5:30pm; Sun, Apr 20 begins with a sunrise service at 7am in the back prayer garden, then continues in the sanctuary with 9am (contemporary) and 11am (traditional) services.

LIVING LOCAL

BLUE EGGS at GREEN’S!

Just in time for Easter, Green’s Produce (3001 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-274-2435) has fresh, free-range, blue eggs from the folks at Cedar Ridge. Their pasture-raised hens live right here in Texas!

HOP HOP, SNIP SNIP!

Texas Coalition for Animal Protection has clinics near you. Schedule an appointment today for a FREE spay or neuter by visiting TexasForThem.org or calling 1-833-636-1757.

SOME BUNNY NEED BOOKS?

Add new books to your Easter basket shopping list! The Published Page Bookstop (10 E Chambers St, Cleburne, 817-349-6366) is open 10am-6pm Wed-Sat and 1pm-6pm Sun. An authentic “Old School” bookstore on the courthouse square of Historic Downtown Cleburne, TX, just 20 minutes south of FW, it’s a true Texas treasure. For more info, visit PublishedPage.com or find us on Facebook (@BiblioTreasures).

NEED YOUR G.E.D.?

Goodwill Can Help! We offer three programs geared toward preparing for and earning your GED. A2 Advancement & Achievement offers GED prep and optional paid work experience for Tarrant County residents (ages 25+). E2 Education & Employment offers the same for Tarrant County youth (ages 16-24). L2 Language & Learning offers an intensive English language instruction program provided by ESL-certified teachers (for ages 18+). Explore your options and get started today by calling 817-332-7866, emailing E2@GoodwillNCT.org, or visiting GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org/Education .

NEXTHOME

Open the door to your next home today. Call Sarah Niehoff, Realtor, at 817-714-7956.

PET FOOD BANK

Don’t Forget To Feed Me (5825 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-334-0727) is a 501c3, and the only pet food bank in North Texas, feeding pets in difficult times. To donate or to learn how to get help from DF2FM, visit DontForgetToFeedMe.org .

MIND-BODY-SPIRIT

THE AURA CLINIC

Full-service wellness, holistic, metaphysical, and psychic sanctuary. New location coming soon! Visit online at MyAuraClinic.com .

HIGHER PURPOSE

Everyone has a higher purpose. Find yours. Visit us at 505 W Northside Dr, FWTX ( HigherPurposeEmporium.com , 682-207-5351).

MASSAGE

Professional Therapeutic Massage by Hannah in Hurst (MT4797). Light to deep techniques. No outcalls, flexible schedule. Call 817-590-2257.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD

We’re not going anywhere. We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now, but we are here with you and we will not stop fighting for YOU. See 6 ways you can join the #BansOffOurBodies fight on FB @PPGreaterTX or visit PPGreaterTX.org .

