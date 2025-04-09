As part of the Hedary family’s 50th anniversary celebration, Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant (1406 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-625-9667) is proud to showcase local artist Jeff Wenger from Thu, Apr 10 thru Sat, 12 with a showing called Still Kicking, which coincides with the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Fest and other local art events. (To meet the artist, stop by on Thursday or Friday 6pm-10pm.)

Byblos owner Marios Hedary and his family are proud to be part of the North Texas community and excited to participate in the local art scene. ”This year marks the 50th anniversary of my family’s arrival in the United States,” he says. “My brothers and sisters all grew up working in our parents’ restaurants.”

Original works of several local artists, including his own, hang on the walls of the restaurant. Hedary says that he took up art on a whim. “I was happy with the creative act, and people were kind about the finished product.” He’s just as happy with other people‘s art on his walls, too.

Hedary has had a long professional relationship with local expressionist artist Jeff Wenger. “We wanted to do something bigger for our anniversary year,” said Hedary. “We think Jeff’s art feels international and modern, but is also rooted in Texas and the American West. It speaks to the family, and we’re sure it’ll be a hit with our guests.”

Wenger has been making art for decades, but has only recently made painting his full-time job. “I love the creative process of painting, of putting shapes and colors together until it represents what I’m thinking and feeling,” he says. “When the viewer taps into that, too. It’s a wonderful feeling.”