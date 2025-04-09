Wednesday, April 9, 2025

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks at 6:30pm at American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, 214-222-3687), and Fort Worth muralist Juan Velazquez is down for it. His famous Luka Doncic mural in Trinity Groves (353 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, 214-744-0100) got a recent update to reflect Doncic’s new digs. Or did it? Nope. It was just an April Fools’ joke on Juan’s socials. For viewing and in-person ticket options for the game, visit Mavs.com/Schedule or download the Victory app.

Thursday, April 10, 2025

At 5pm, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) hosts an evening of cocktails, conversation, and live music. The theme of this month’s Second Thursdays at the Carter is Drink & Draw. Cocktails will be available for purchase in the atrium. Then, head to the Lounge from 5pm to 8pm to draw your own sketch themed around works in the museum’s permanent collection. RSVP for free at CarterMuseum.com.

Tonight is also the first night of Evenings on Oak Street. The City of Roanoke and ArtsNET welcome the 2025 concert series to Austin Street Plaza (221 North Oak St, Roanoke, @CityofRoanokeTX) 6:30pm-8pm Thursdays thru June. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy dinner along Oak Street before heading to the plaza for a free performance. Fort Worth’s Squeezebox Bandits kick things off tonight. You can also catch the band 1pm-2:30pm Sat at the Main Street Arts Festival (MainStreetArtsFest.org). For future Evenings on Oak Street performance dates, look for our recent Crosstown Sounds story at FWWeekly.com.

Friday, April 11, 2025

Today is National Pet Day, and in honor of that, let’s not forget to feed them. Beyond the Hungry Hound Hustle benefit event in late April — see more at HungryHoundHustle.org — you can help on a daily basis through Don’t Forget to Feed Me (5825 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-334-0727). The nonprofit is the only pet food bank in North Texas, feeding our furry or scaly friends in difficult times. To donate or to learn how to get help from them, visit DontForgettoFeedMe.org.

Saturday, April 12, 2025

The Matthew Show is playing as a quartet at Truck Yard Alliance (3101 Prairie Vista Dr, Fort Worth, 877-221-3936), which is like playing five restaurants at once. The food trucks put the “truck” in the yard, so there’s barbecue, Indian, tacos, and more, and the bar serves a wide array of beverages.

With next weekend being Easter, there are a ton of Easter egg hunts going on, like this one at St. John Lutheran Church (1218 E Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-473-4889). This come-and-go event is for children in fourth grade and younger from 10am to noon. Every child will receive a personal egg carton to collect 18 eggs. There will also be bible adventures, food for sale, a petting zoo, and spring photo ops. There is no cost to attend. For more Easter happenings, including brunch options, see our Easter spread on pages 14 and 15.

All Weekend

To quote a phrase used often by my husband and me, #TogetherIsBetter. (Give us a break. We’re still #Newlyweds, so no vomit emojis, please.) Yes, everyone’s two favorite humongous local art events are convening at the same time again this year. The Fort Worth Art Fair and Main Street Arts Festival intersect literally and figuratively downtown. The third annual Fort Worth Art Fair runs 10am-11pm daily thru Sun in Sundance Square Plaza (420 Main St, @FWArtFair) in celebration of all things local, including the city’s art, cuisine, culture, music, and more. For more info, visit FortWorthArtFair.com. The 37th annual Main Street Arts Festival is 10am-10pm Thu, 10am-11pm Fri-Sat, and 10am-8pm Sun, with food, music, and works from more than 200 juried local, regional, and national artists. For more info, visit MainStreetArtsFest.org. Both events are free to attend.

Weekends thru Memorial Day

Scarborough Renaissance Festival (2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, @SRFestival) is now open for the 2025 season 10am-7pm every Sat-Sun, plus Memorial Monday. Along with an artisan market, turkey legs, jousting shows, and fun for the kids, every weekend boats a different theme. This weekend is the Artisan’s Showcase. Shop and vote for the Artisan’s Best in Show Contest from among the hundreds of vendors who sell one-of-a-kind and handmade items like blown glass, fine art, jewelry, leather goods, metal works, tapestries, and more. Every day, you can also see demonstrations of artisan skills like candle-making, blacksmithing, and sword-making, to name a few. Tickets are $38 for adults, $28 for children 5-12, and free for kids 4 and under at SRFestival.com.

Week from Wednesday

Ice-T (yes, that Ice-T) headlines the next installment of the UTA Speaker Series next Wednesday. While I’m disappointed to learn there’s no Body Count performance, I am still fangirling over here and looking forward to hearing what he has to say. Beyond the music, Ice-T is an accomplished actor and author, and he is in town to share his story of resilience and success. From his rough childhood on the streets of Los Angeles to his controversial music career to his iconic stint on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ice-T has become a cultural icon and an influential spokesman for America’s youth, regardless of color. Ice-T’s Overcoming Adversity: From the Streets to Stardom will be at Texas Hall on the campus of UTA (701 W Nedderman Dr, Arlington, 817-272-5584) 7:30pm Wed, Apr 16. Tickets are free for students, faculty, and staff and $5 for community members and alums at UTATickets.com.

At Your Leisure

“The dress became a uniform, and we became an army.” — June Osborne

As we’re sort of living it — portions of it, at least — watching The Handmaid’s Tale seems more truthful now and less fictional than when the Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novel first began. But here we are. The sixth and final season started Tue, Apr 8.