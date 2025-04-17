In today’s highly competitive iGaming market, success requires more than just flashy games and bonus systems. It demands vision, relentless innovation, and a deep understanding of what players want. This is where Soft2Bet stands out — a powerhouse driven by strategy, gamification, and an entrepreneurial spirit that continually raises the industry standard.

Meet Uri Poliavich – The Mind Behind Soft2Bet’s Meteoric Rise

The story of Soft2Bet is inextricably linked to its founder, Uri Poliavich , a Ukrainian-born entrepreneur whose career path is anything but conventional. Born in 1981, Poliavich moved to Israel at the age of 14, where he later completed military service and earned a law degree from Bar-Ilan University.

His early professional life was rooted in commercial and real estate law, but his ambitions quickly led him into the business development sector, eventually intersecting with the gaming world. Through strategic roles, including work with leading platform provider Playtech, Poliavich gained deep expertise in emerging gaming markets across Central Asia and Europe.

The Birth of Soft2Bet and Its Rapid Expansion

Foundation and Mission: Soft2Bet was founded in 2016 with a mission to create dynamic, fully licensed iGaming brands that deliver immersive, compliant, and gamified user experiences. With a strong focus on technological agility and user engagement, it has become one of the fastest-growing B2B providers in the sector.

Key Milestone: Soft2Bet has launched over 15+ unique brands; obtained 16 international licenses; opened offices across Cyprus, Malta, and Bulgaria; and has employed over 500 specialists worldwide.

Gamification at the Core: The MEGA Platform

What Is MEGA? — Soft2Bet’s breakthrough innovation is the Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA) — a gamification engine designed to revolutionize user interaction with casino and sportsbook platforms. MEGA empowers operators to craft customized challenges, player quests, and reward systems that drive retention and engagement.

Award-Winning Innovation — The MEGA platform earned the “Product Launch of the Year” title at the 2025 Global Gaming Awards (EMEA) — a testament to its impact on elevating user experiences.

Soft2Bet Invest – Fueling the Future of iGaming Startups

In 2024, Uri Poliavich launched Soft2Bet Invest, a $52 million venture fund aimed at backing early-stage gaming and tech companies. Its core goals include supporting innovation in iGaming technology, providing strategic mentorship, and encouraging collaboration across global markets.

The fund made headlines after receiving the “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming” award at the prestigious SIGMA 2024 event.

Philanthropy with Purpose: The Yael Foundation

Beyond business, Poliavich’s vision extends to education and social welfare. In 2020, he established the Yael Foundation, alongside his wife Yael, dedicated to promoting Jewish education and youth safety worldwide.

Today, the foundation operates in 37 countries, supports 13,500+ children, funds schools, camps, and educational materials, and partners with global leaders like Ronald Lauder.

Top 5 Impact Areas of the Yael Foundation:

Funding Jewish education institutions

2. Supporting summer learning camps

3. Enhancing school safety infrastructure

4. Providing educational supplies and content

5. Emergency relief for Jewish communities under threat

How Soft2Bet Stands Out in the Crowded iGaming Landscape

Core Advantages include a multi-brand strategy that allows for targeting different markets and player segments, as well as regulatory excellence through extensive licensing, ensuring trust and global compliance; and a “gamification-first” approach that boosts retention and time-on-site.

Looking Ahead: Soft2Bet is actively planning further expansion into LATAM and North America, while continuing to evolve MEGA and support startups via its investment arm.

Key Takeaways About Soft2Bet’s Role in the iGaming Ecosystem

Soft2Bet is no longer just an iGaming operator — it is a technological, financial, and social force. Founded in 2016, it’s now a top-tier iGaming solutions provider. Key takeaways include that Soft2Bet: is led by Uri Poliavich, a legal expert and visionary innovator; developed MEGA — a gamification engine reshaping user experiences; created a $52M fund to invest in iGaming startups; and actively uplifts communities through global educational philanthropy.

Through a rare combination of strategic leadership, gamified technology, and social impact, Soft2Bet is shaping the next generation of online entertainment.