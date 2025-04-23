Thin Line Festival takes its name from the space between two seemingly contrary and competing ideas. The organizers say it’s where you find the drama. “This is where the real work is done to explore, to understand, and to bridge. These ideas guide our programming, instruct our planning, and strengthen our relationships.”

Thin Line Photo features hundreds of photographs displayed across downtown galleries and online, while Thin Line Music serves as the festival’s soundtrack, offering a mix of styles with regional and national acts performing on small stages throughout downtown Denton. Read more about that in Night & Day. The main attraction, of course, is Thin Line Film, the longest-running documentary festival in Texas, showcasing both local and international creators.

Throughout the weekend, most of the documentaries below will be screened at three key venues: Campus Theatre (214 W Hickory St, 940-382-1915), Greater Denton Arts Council (GDAC, 400 E Hickory St, 940-382-2787), or the Performing Arts Building at UNT (UNT Film, 1179 Union Cir, Room 184, 940-565-2000).

THURSDAY

Following Harry (Campus Theatre, 5pm, 90 min): This film explores the last 12 years of Harry Belafonte’s life as the legendary artist and civil rights leader embarked on a deeply personal and reflective journey while inspiring the next generation of entertainers and activists to disrupt injustice across the globe and strive for impactful change.

The Long Quiet (UNT Film, 7pm, 94 min): Somewhat of a “horse whisperer,” Irish-born Hugh MacDermott is no ordinary young man. Rejecting conformity and materialism, the troubled but determined 19-year-old goes on a two-year journey alone, on horseback, across the vast and varied landscapes of Argentina in search of something greater in life.

Meanwhile (Campus Theatre, 7:30pm, 88 min): A docu-poem in six parts directed by Catherine Gund, Meanwhile intertwines art and resistance. It traces the dark histories of American white supremacy through the eyes of iconic Black activists and contemporary artists, unflinchingly asking its audience to be present in a moment of active rebellion. By weaving poetry, dance, and history, the film is a nonlinear love letter to the community and the power of collective protest.

What Ravens Do (GDAC, 8pm, 60 min): This film dives deep into the intricate tapestry of raven life, capturing moments that unveil their profound intelligence, intricate social dynamics, lifelong bonds, and complex communication skills. From their playful nature to the tender bonds they forge, What Ravens Do promises to transport you into the heart of their realm, offering a glimpse into a world both extraordinary and awe-inspiring.

FRIDAY

Drowned Land (GDAC, 8pm, 86 min): In the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the Kiamichi River is a bastion of eco-diversity. A Texas corporation seeks to dam and build a hydroelectric plant on the river. The river’s advocates — residents, Choctaw culture-keepers, and scientists — have come together to protect it.

Night of the Coyotes (GDAC, 5pm, 79 min): A small indigenous Mexican village is slowly turning into a ghost town as many of its inhabitants emigrate. To survive this, residents create a role-playing simulation that offers tourists the chance to experience illegal migration across the U.S. border, complete with border police and human traffickers. Night of the Coyotes is a raw, eye-opening film that explores the complex and intricate lives of these village residents and the unsettling tourist paradise they’ve created 1,000 kilometers south of the border.

Racing for Recovery (Campus Theatre, 4pm, 87 min): This film explores the life of Todd Crandell, a former addict who turned his battle with substance abuse into a mission to help others.

Playing the Part (Campus Theatre, 6:30pm, 78 min): In this documentary, we meet six aspiring New York actors and follow them over seven years to see who “makes it” or what they make of it.

Third Act (UNT Film, 6pm, 91 min): Generations of artists call Robert A. Nakamura “the godfather of Asian-American media,” but filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura calls him Dad. What begins as a documentary about his father’s career takes a turn with a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis and evolves into an exploration of art, activism, grief, and fatherhood.

Zurawksi v Texas (Campus Theatre, 9pm, 99 min): A group of women denied abortions, even at the brink of death, band together with a fearless attorney to sue the state of Texas in an extraordinary effort to regain their rights and reproductive futures — not only for themselves but millions of others.

SATURDAY

BAR (GDAC, 8pm, 88 min): BAR focuses on five people from around the country who descend on the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, along with 70 other students, to participate in the BAR five-day course, the world’s premier educational program on distilled spirits and mixology.

The Highland Sound Date (Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St, 940-808-0008, 106 min): Witness the enduring passion of a group of young Texas musicians as they navigate the rapidly changing music world from the ’90s to today. This documentary captures their journey, struggles, and triumphs, proving that while music trends shift, the drive to create remains constant.

My Bad Sister (GDAC, 4:30pm, 42 min): Polly and Sophie Duniam are Southeast London’s infamous twin sisters. Performing together since early childhood, the singing, rapping, and synchronized-dancing duo has made a name for itself on the underground rave and festival circuit with their zany, hyperactive performances. But a decade of being the biggest wreck-heads in the rave has begun to take its toll. Joe Magowan’s intimate documentary follows the twins as they embark on a new journey of sobriety while tackling intense sibling rivalry, the COVID pandemic, and a dwindling fan base due to their controversial views. At this crucial point in their lives, the sisters must decide whether they have what it takes to take their lives seriously and grow beyond a world that’s holding them back.

The Path of Uhuru (Campus Theatre, 10am, 44 min): In this film, a group of veterans come together to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro as we hear stories of the mountains in their own lives that they’ve climbed, supporting a variety of causes aimed to help veterans receive the help they need.

S/He Is Still Her/e (Harvest House, 331 E Hickory St, 940-218-6148, 11:59pm, 97 min): Genesis P-Orridge lived her art and died three times for it. Persecuted by Queen Elizabeth, this disciple of Burroughs, Leary, Nepalese monks, and African witch doctors influenced and revolutionized music, art, and gender, all without most of the world even knowing — at least not the whole story.

SHAHID (GDAC, 2pm, 83 min): This film is a political drama and a desperate comedy. It features historical heroes, contemporary criminals, and modern women who have to deal with both. SHAHID is a personal film that questions all kinds of radical ideologies while not taking itself too seriously.

Testament (Campus Theatre, 9pm, 71 min): As Ukrainians settle into the rhythm of war, those under everyday threat find ways to rebuild the world around them. A soldier returns home for 10 days, a chaplain grapples with the weight of responsibility, and a mother grieves the loss of her family while reconstructing her destroyed home. The stories in Testament, amid others, are just that: a testament to Ukraine’s history, perseverance, and plea to be remembered.

SUNDAY

Forbidden Sound (Campus Theatre, 3:30pm, 42 min): This film highlights the art, culture, and politics of Chinese hip-hop.

I’m Your Venus (Campus Theatre, 1pm, 85 min): Venus Xtravaganza emerged as a global trans icon after being featured in the groundbreaking 1991 documentary Paris Is Burning. Venus was murdered before that film’s release, and I’m Your Venus picks up the story of a trail gone cold as her two families — biological and ballroom — come together to seek answers and celebrate her legacy.

Speak (Campus Theatre, 6pm, 103 min): Five top-ranked high school oratory students spend a year crafting spellbinding spoken-word performances with the dream of winning one of the world’s largest and most intense public speaking competitions.

There are also short film and music video screenings throughout the weekend. For the full schedule and festival map, go to ThinLine.us. As for passes, general admission wristbands are complimentary, but a suggested donation of $10 is appreciated to support this all-volunteer nonprofit event. It is best to preregister at ThinLine.us/passes.