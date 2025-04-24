The Fort Worth Weekly Classifieds includes all sorts of stuff. Let’s start with astrology!.

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

While you typically prefer direct action, now is a favorable phase to coordinate your desire to get what you need with life’s changing conditions. What advantages might you gain by waiting for the perfect moments to arrive?

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

I see this upcoming phase of your cycle as being wind-like, Taurus. You won’t necessarily have to be vivid and obvious to spread your influence. You will be able to work behind the scenes in potent ways.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 20)

What may initially seem disruptive could ultimately generate positive outcomes. I hope you prime yourself to transform challenging situations into opportunities for growth. For best results, set aside your fixed beliefs about what’s necessary for maximum progress.

CANCERIAN (Jun 21-Jul 22)

Now would be an excellent time for you to organize, host, or encourage similar gatherings, Cancerian. You have extra power to facilitate the stellar socializing that generates zesty connections and spreads invigorating influences.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 22)

I suspect you will soon have access to extraordinary courage and help from unusual or even supernatural sources. Use these gifts wisely, Leo!

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

You will align yourself with cosmic rhythms if you spend more time than usual exploring the frontiers. It’s time to expand and extend yourself!

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Your precious processes and creations might thrive best when allowed to grow free from undue attention. You may benefit from maintaining privacy and silence about certain matters as they develop.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

In the coming weeks. It will be crucial for you to maintain an acute awareness of what’s genuine and what’s illusory.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

You must directly observe people’s actions rather than simply believing what they say about themselves—or what others say about them. You must look beyond surface declarations to understand the deeper rhythms and patterns. Be a devoted participant, not an uninvolved judge.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

I have high hopes that you will discover deep truths about yourself that have previously been unavailable.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20- Feb 18)

I suspect that in the coming weeks, you may experience a metaphorical breakthrough and unveiling. What mysterious parts of your life story would you like to have illuminated?

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Your ability to discern and appreciate multiple perspectives will enable you to create an intriguing kind of harmony. You will have the power to notice and reveal beauty that has been veiled or unnoticed.

EXPANDED HOROSCOPES

For unabridged versions of the horoscopes above by Rob Brezsny, go to FreeWillAstrology.com.

BULLETIN BOARD

Are You Road-Trip Ready?

CALL COWTOWN ROVER!

With our handy pick-up and drop-off services, having your car checked out could not be easier.

( www.CowtownRover.com , 3958 Vickery, 817.731.3223).

HEALTHY KIDS DAY

This Saturday, April 26, from 10am to 1ppm, head to the Downtown Fort Worth YMCA for a FREE community event celebrating healthy habits with fun, fitness, and family! Activities include art projects, karoake, live animals, yoga, bounce house, free swim assessment, with snowcones, games and giveaways. You will have to see it to believe it!

NEED A FRIEND?

Ronnie D. Long Bail Bonds

Immediate Jail Release 24 Hour Service. City, County, State and Federal Bonds. Located Minutes from Courts. 6004 Airport Freeway. Call 817-834-9894 or visit RonnieDLongBailBonds.com today.

PHYSICAL MEDIA ROCKS!

Looking for Cassettes, CDs, DVDs & Vinyl? Come dig around, we have TONS!

The Published Page Bookstop (10 E Chambers St, Cleburne, 817-349-6366) is open 10am-6pm Wed-Sat and 1pm-6pm Sun. An authentic “Old School” bookstore on the courthouse square of Historic Downtown Cleburne, TX, just 20 minutes south of FW, it’s a true Texas treasure. For more info, visit PublishedPage.com or find us on Facebook (@BiblioTreasures).

