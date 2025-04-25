Now through the end of July, the Weekly has some big special magazine-style editions, like Summertime 2025, Pride Month Edition, and Creature Comforts, plus many seasonal sections available. Click the links below to check out examples from last year.

APRIL & MAY

April 30 & 7: Cinco de Madre

(Sections celebrating Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day)

May 21: Summertime Edition 2025*

JUNE & JULY

June 4: Pride Month Edition

June 11: Dads & Grads Section

June 18: Juneteenth Section

June 25 & July 2: Independence Day Sections

July 30: Creature Comforts Edition 2025**

*Yes. It’s almost time for SUMMERTIME 2025!

May is when our annual coffee-table-styled guide to everything summertime is published. This piece will hit the stands on Wed, May 21, a week ahead Memorial Day Weekend, and will be kept by our readers as a reference throughout the season for where to dine, imbibe, and hunt for warm-weather fun.

**It’s also time to think about CREATURE COMFORTS 2025!

On the last week of July, ahead of National Dog Month in August, we publish our annual animal-friendly reference to all things furry and scaly in our Creature Comforts edition. From animal resources to zoo happenings, this cover-to-cover special edition covers it all.

If our readers wear out their print copies of Summer Edition and Creature Comforts — we know that they will — never fear. Both live on FWWeekly.com in our magazine drop-down for a full year! That means you can check them out there too. 😉

Have a special event coming up?

Along with the special dates above, each week, we highlight one event for each day of the week in Night & Day and feature food and booze events in Ate Day8 a Week . Do you have any events or offers coming up that we need to know about? Please email marketing@fwweekly.com for consideration.

