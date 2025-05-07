From 9am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160) is hosting a Mother’s Day Spring Sip & Shop, which is complimentary to attend with your garden admission. Shop with the 50+ vendors from Wandering Roots Market while enjoying a Mother’s Day card craft station and live music. The park’s on-site restaurant, Rock Springs Cafe, will have drinks available to purchase via a mobile bar cart. Dogs are welcome, too, as it’s also the first Dog Day of the season. Admission is $12 for adult humans, $6 for kids ages 6 to 15, and $5 per dog.

Saturday is also when Rusty Nickel IceHouse (2836 Stanley Av, Fort Worth, 817-528-1682) is hosting Mother’s Day Sip ’N Bloom noon-3pm at the bar’s outdoor turf area, with complimentary Tito’s drinks (for those 21+) and a bouquet-making class hosted by Megnolia’s. Tickets are $40 on Eventbrite.com.

Fort Worth Community Market is back for the season at the South Main MicroPark (105 S Main St, Fort Worth, @HoneySuckleRoseEvents) every second Sunday of the month from 10am to 2pm. This one falls on Mother’s Day, so bring her to do a little shopping. She’ll be proud of you for stocking up on your fruits and veggies. Along with the handmade/homegrown items from area artisans, expect to find MOM-osas, bath/body items, flowers, health/wellness products, jewelry, pottery, and more. There is no cost to attend. Free street parking and paid parking in several lots are available. Carpooling is always recommended.

Now, let’s talk brunch.

Brazilian steakhouse Chamas do Brazil (4606 S Cooper St, Arlington, 817-375-0250) still has reservations available for Sunday starting at 11:30am. Cuts of meat served churrasco-style include beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, plus the salad bar is mouthwatering. Reservations can be made at ChamasdoBrazil.com, but if your party is 12 or larger, you will need to call. The cost is $42.99 per person.

Kava Culture NFW (3529 Heritage Trace Pky, Ste 155, Fort Worth) is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch 10am-2pm Sun featuring a Brunch Flight Menu and booths with local vendors. No reservations are needed.

Flying Fish restaurants are celebrating Mother’s Day all day Sunday with the choice of a complimentary margarita, frozen Tito’s and lemonade, or a slice of key lime pie for Mom. All eight locations are participating, including Fort Worth (2913 Montgomery St, 817-989-2277) and Arlington (300 E Abram St, Ste 170, 817-303-3335). The menu includes Southern specialties like po’boys, jambalaya, grits, and gumbo, but a variety of grilled plates are available as well.

Local caterers Motte & Lavine Home Cooking are hosting Mother’s Mimosa Brunch at G&M Magnolia Event Center (1821 Everman Pky, Fort Worth) noon-3pm Sun. Sip, savor, and celebrate with cocktails by Silver Star Distillery, plus Champagne, coffee, and complimentary gifts. The brunch menu features Eggs Benedict with smoked salmon, French omelets, quiche, prime rib, and more. Tickets are $60 on Eventbrite.com.

Thirsty Lion, with five locations in North Texas, including Glade Parks (1220 Chisholm Trl, Ste 100, Euless, 817-283-9000), is serving a prix fixe menu of scratch-made multicultural cuisine 10am-2pm Sun, starting at $49 (per person). Each course menu will be served with a glass of Kendall-Jackson chardonnay, Conundrum red blend, or La Marca prosecco. See the full menu and make reservations at ThirstyLionRestaurant.com/Texas.