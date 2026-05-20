Your children stand a greater-than-normal chance of taking an interest in the sport of soccer this summer, thanks to the buzz around a U.S.-hosted FIFA Men’s World Cup. So, it might make sense to enroll them in a soccer camp in anticipation of their getting inspired by the professionals they see excelling on the pitches. To help you get an idea of what to expect, we spoke to two players who have seen both sides. They’ve looked up to the advanced competitors they admired when they were young, and, as professional athletes, they’ve inspired younger generations. The two women, Sam Estrada and Cyera Hintzen, play for Dallas Trinity FC in the Gainbridge Super League. Besides their pro pedigrees, they both served as instructors in the youth camp their team held last summer.

Estrada, who grew up in El Paso before playing at SMU, remembered attending a University of Texas at-El Paso camp at age 10. Her experience was shaped by the attitude of the staff.

“The coaches were really into it and wanted us to be there,” she said. “They seemed really interactive with us, and I loved it.”

Hintzen also observed the impact coaches can have when they exhibit enthusiasm. “A big one is the coaches being involved. I know sometimes coaches at camps will just be like, ‘OK, everyone go over here,’ jumping through the cones. Actually being active and doing it with them, it just brings a different energy out of them.”

Making the kids feel at ease in the camp environment is a crucial part of an instructor’s job.

“It’s early in the morning, and you kind of have to get it out of them and connect with them in that way,” Estrada said. “When you’re like, ‘Hey, come on. Let’s go kick the ball, OK? Let’s juggle,’ and then they’ll finally get into it.”

“It is scary — they’re leaving their parents,” Hintzen added, “so it’s just making them feel comfortable and, like, ‘Hey, you’re going to come here, and it’s going to be fun.’”

Both players agreed that making a camp feel enjoyable while also developing skills is a crucial combination.

“This is the age where they’re supposed to enjoy the sport,” Estrada said, “and I know we’re here to get better, but they also need to come to have fun. I want to make sure that you are having fun, and you’re not just sitting on the bench.”

For Estrada, her own UTEP camp experience reinforced the need to ensure young players have a good time. “The drills that they ran, it was meant to be fun, and at the end of the camp, we had a water day where they just sprayed us with water and went crazy. And I loved that part. It was a good end to a long week of camp.”

When she coaches, Hintzen tries to stay alert for children who may need a little extra prompting to join in the fun. “Make sure everyone’s included as well. You see the ones that are quiet and aren’t maybe making friends, or they’re here by themselves. It’s taking them under your wing and, like, ‘Hey, how can we get them involved in the group?’ ”

Estrada also watches out for chances to encourage young people who show an aptitude for her position: goalkeeper. “You look at kids, and when they want to hop in goal, you’re, like, ‘OK, this kid is brave. This kid is courageous.’ You go and you help: ‘Try diving this way or shooting your hand out in this direction, you know what I mean?’ And just little coaching mechanisms here and there.”

The expertise that pros like Estrada and Hintzen can convey to their charges will help the developing players improve their skills. Giving them someone to look up to can have value as well, as Estrada experienced through the presence of the Division I UTEP players with whom she interacted at the Miners’ camps. “It was inspiring, actually. You look at these girls, and you’re like, ‘Hey, I kind of want to be like them one day.’ ”

Kids they’ve met at camp have later sought out Estrada and Hintzen for autographs and photos when attending a DTFC game. Such interactions could perhaps be an indicator of the effect a good instructor, especially one who plays professional soccer, can have in helping children develop some motivation to continue to pursue their sport.

“A lot of younger kids, we’re the first face that they’re seeing who either have played in college or are professional athletes,” said Hintzen, who earned all-conference honors during her collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns. “So, just to try to bring good energy and inspire them that this is possible, like, you’re seeing someone that looks like you and that you can achieve this. So, just bringing that good energy, really trying to motivate them and encourage them.”

A Partial List of North Texas Summer Soccer Camps

All Saints’ Co-Ed Soccer

Info: summeryou.org/2026-camps

Location: All Saints’ Episcopal School, Fort Worth

Grades K-6, providing instruction on both the fundamentals and advanced techniques of play.

9am-noon June 22-26

All Saints’ Soccer and Cultures Collide

Info: summeryou.org/2026-camps

Location: All Saints’ Episcopal School, Fort Worth

Grades 4-6, weaves in lessons about World Cup cultures and traditions alongside soccer instruction.

12:30pm-3:30pm June 8-12

Eric Bell Soccer Academy

Info: ericbellsocceracademy.com

Location: TCU Soccer Stadium, Fort Worth

Instruction from TCU Head Coach Eric Bell plus current and former players and coaches.

June 1- 4, July 20-23; day camp (ages 7-13) and half-day camp (ages 4-6)

Dallas Trinity FC Summer Soccer Day Camp

Info: dallastrinityfc.com

Location: The Hockaday School in Dallas

Players of all skill levels and ages.

Half-day camp (Grades 1st-4th) 9am-noon June 8-12; full-day camp (Grades 3rd-10th) 9am-3:30pm June 8-12

FC Dallas Young Player Development Soccer Camps

Info: fcdallascamps.com

Location: FC Dallas Indoor Performance Center in Frisco

Ages 6-10, with a number of other options for advanced and older players.

10am-1pm June 8-11, June 22-25, July 13-16, Aug 3-6

Fort Worth Country Day School Soccer Camps

Info: falconsportscamps.org

Location: Fort Worth Country Day School, Fort Worth

Soccer skills camp, boys and girls Grades 1st-5th

9am-noon June 8-12; advanced soccer camp 9am-3pm June 15-18 (boys and girls Grades 5th-12th)

Fort Worth Vaqueros Youth Summer Camps

Info: fortworthvaqueros.com

Location: Sycamore Park in Fort Worth

Boys and girls ages 7-14

9am-11am May 25–27, June 22–24, July 20–22

Fort Worth Youth Soccer Association Day Camps

Info: fwyouthsoccer.org

Location: FWYSA Benbrook Complex in Benbrook

Full- and half-day for ages 9-18

June 1-5, June 8–12, July 20–24

GameOn Indoor Soccer Camps and Clinics

Info: gameonfw.com/camp-soccer

Location: GameOn Arena Sports, Fort Worth

GameOn hosts multiple indoor soccer camps and one-day clinics for a wide variety of ages.

Nike Soccer Camp

Info: ussportscamps.com

Location: Upper 90 Soccer Center in Arlington

Ages 5-16, grouped by age

Half-day camp 9am-noon June 22-25, June 27-30; full-day camp 9am-3pm June 22-25, June 27-30

Location: Christ’s Haven, Keller

Boys and girls ages 6-16

9am-noon June 15-18, July 20-23

Paris Saint-Germain Academy Camps

Info: psgacademydfw.com/camps

Age-appropriate training sessions focusing on the core fundamentals of the PSG methodology.

Location: Nova Sports Arena in Alvarado

9am-3pm June 1-5, June 22-26

Location: Lake Worth

9am-noon June 8-12

Location: Gateway Park in Fort Worth

9am-3pm July 6-10