One of the biggest problems for gamers is their hot PC. Gaming uses a lot of power, which creates heat. If your PC gets too hot during a gaming session, it can slow down and impact your gameplay. But, there are many simple ways to cool down a PC, such as upgrading the fan or controlling the temperature. In this article, we will share five simple ways to cool your PC during gaming sessions. Let’s have a look!

1. Monitor and Control Temperatures

One of the best ways to cool your PC is to monitor and control its temperature. By checking the temperature, you can tell if your PC is getting too hot. Also, try to keep the temperature under 80°C. If the temperature rises, you may experience issues such as slowdown or interrupted gameplay, and need to pause your game. So, keep an eye on your PC’s temperature and manage it accordingly.

2. Put Your PC in a Suitable Location

Your PC location also matters a lot. Put your PC in an open area. This helps air move around it and prevents it from getting hot during intense gaming sessions. Do not place your PC in a small or tight place, on a closed desk, or near a wall. Also, avoid putting it near a heater or a window with direct sunlight.

3. Upgrade the Fans

Another helpful tip to keep the PC cool during gaming is to upgrade the fans. Most PCs come with basic fans, which are only suitable for normal use. These fans are not enough for hard gaming sessions. So, upgrade the fans for a better and uninterrupted gameplay. Also, if you are taking a break from heavy gaming, you can enjoy something simple like play Solitaire , which does not stress your system and keeps your PC running cool.

4. Leave Space Around Your PC

The simple way to prevent your PC from getting hot is to leave space around it. Do not place it too close to walls or other things. Leave at least a few inches of space on each side. This helps the air flow properly, which keeps your PC cool. Also, do not block the fans.

5. Clean Your PC Often

Lastly, dust can also block air flow and stop fans from working well. So, make sure to properly clean your PC regularly, especially fans, vents, and filters. Less dust means better airflow and a cooler PC.