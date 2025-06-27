We all enjoy good music as it helps us pass the time, relax our minds, and even improve our mood. But sometimes, you may not have internet. For that, offline music apps are useful. These apps let you download and play your favorite songs anytime, even without using the internet. In this article, we will share the five best offline music apps to use in 2025. Let’s have a look!

1. Amazon Music: One of the best music apps is Amazon Music. If you are a prime member, you will get Amazon Music too. You can listen to a range of songs and can also download them to play offline. Amazon Music is really simple to use. You can easily search for songs, artists, or albums, and can even make playlists.

2. Deezer: One of the best things about Deezer is its simple user interface. It is easy to use. You can download a range of songs, albums, or playlists. Moreover, Deezer has a unique feature called “Flow.” It plays songs based on your mood and past choices. Deezer is also a great app to enjoy offline music.

3. Spotify: The next best app for offline music is Spotify. It is one of the most popular music apps and has millions of songs. With the Premium version of Spotify, you can download songs and listen to them offline. You can also make your own playlists based on your vibe or mood. Click here to download Spotify for your Mac devices.

4. Pandora: One of the best things about Pandora is that it selects songs for you. You just need to choose one song or artist, and then Pandora creates a station for you. With the premium version of Pandora, you can download songs and listen offline. It is also simple and easy to use. Pandora is also a good option for offline music. If you prefer playing your own music files offline, you can try VLC Media Player . It is an great option for enjoying offline music as it supports many audio formats.

5. YouTube Music: YouTube Music is best for those who like music videos. With YouTube Music, you can enjoy both videos and songs. Also, with the premium version, you can download music to listen to offline. It also gives you playlists based on your past searches.