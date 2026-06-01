Trinity Metro is preparing an enhanced mobility plan to support increased travel demand during the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in North Texas in June and July, with expanded connections between Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, and DFW International Airport. If you’re looking to get on board, see all the details at RideTrinityMetro.org/TheCup.

The agency has spent several years coordinating with regional and event partners to prepare for the tournament and is planning enhanced service throughout the event. Trinity Metro’s plan includes additional service during peak travel periods, schedule adjustments around matches and events, and the deployment of additional vehicles and operational resources to support increased regional demand.

The plan is designed to support both soccer visitors and Trinity Metro’s frequent customers throughout the tournament.“This is one of the largest international events North Texas has hosted, and Trinity Metro is prepared to move people safely and efficiently on the Trinity Metro system,” said Rich Andreski, President and CEO of Trinity Metro.

Match-Day Services

Trinity Metro services connect visitors to tournament activities and regional destinations with match-day TRE service between Fort Worth and CentrePort Station, connecting tournament activities and Arlington stadium transportation provided by the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee.

There will also be TRE service between Fort Worth and Dallas Fan Fest activities via DART light rail connection and TEXRail service between Downtown Fort Worth and DFW International Airport, plus Trinity Metro is introducing a special motorcoach shuttle service to Fort Worth destinations and Arlington’s Entertainment District.

On matchdays, Trinity Metro plans enhanced TRE service designed to provide a clear and reliable transit option for customers traveling between Fort Worth and Arlington. Service begins up to six hours before kickoff, with return service operating up to three hours after matches to support post-game departures.

Non-Match Day Excursions

Trinity Metro is helping to position Fort Worth as the premier non-match-day destination for soccer tournament visitors. With remarkable attractions, award-winning restaurants, and cultural landmarks within easy reach of its transit network, Fort Worth delivers an experience that goes well beyond the stadium.

“Fort Worth offers visitors an experience distinct from any other city in the region,” said Mitch Whitten, President and CEO, Visit Fort Worth. “Fans can experience authentic Texas culture, hospitality, and attractions while using Trinity Metro to move throughout the area.”

As part of a new, limited-time service, Cowtown Visitor Shuttle Motorcoaches, operated in partnership with Trinity Metro, will provide convenient connections between Fort Worth and Arlington, linking visitors to some of North Texas’ most popular destinations.

The special shuttle service will connect riders to the Fort Worth Stockyards, Sundance Square, Fort Worth Zoo, Fort Worth Botanic Garden (and other destinations in the cultural district), while also providing access to Arlington’s Entertainment District, including Texas Live!, Globe Life Field (home of the Texas Rangers), Six Flags Over Texas, and the National Medal of Honor Museum.

Additional stops will include shopping destinations such as Tanger Outlets and Buc-ee’s, as well as dining, entertainment, and attractions throughout Fort Worth and Arlington.

About Trinity Metro

Trinity Metro serves Fort Worth and Tarrant County, providing safe, reliable public transit across North Texas. The agency operates buses, TEXRail, Trinity Railway Express (TRE) jointly with DART, On-Demand paratransit and micro transit, bikes, and vanpool services, and provides direct access to DFW International Airport via TEXRail and connects downtown Fort Worth and downtown Dallas through TRE. Fort Worth Central Station serves as the region’s primary transit hub.

For more promotional information about TRE’s services during the FIFA World Cup, including route details, go to RideTrinityMetro.org/TheCup.