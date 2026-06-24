With soccer in your face at every turn, it’s hard to imagine anything else is going on. And yet, here we are.

Wednesday – Sunday, June 24-28, 2026

Broadway at the Bass presents The Notebook: The Musical. Based on the bestselling novel that inspired the iconic film, the story follows Allie and Noah, from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite forces that threaten to pull them apart. Entertainment Weekly says the musical is “full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” and is “a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.” Tickets to the show at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) start at $50 at BassHall.com.

Wednesday – Tuesday, June 24-30, 2026

The next biggest classic rawwwk! gigs (plural) are by Rush, all four concerts — Jun 24, 26, 28, and 30 — at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000). As a fan of the Canadian power trio since “Tom Sawyer” first flipped my wig in sixth grade (circa 1981), I admit I will crap my ridiculous, some would say “overworn” cargo shorts if Geddy or Alex addresses the crowd as “Fort Worth” instead of “Dallas,” since the guys haven’t played the Fort in decades if at all (maybe the convention center back in the day?) but have done Big D dozens of times in the intervening years. And, y’know, since Fort Worth — now the country’s 10th largest city — gets lumped in with Dallas all the time, and I’m sorry for having some civic pride. Geddy, Alex, you’ll be in Fort Worth, not Dallas. Geddy, Alex, I don’t think any place in town serves poutine, but I know where to get some killer Mexican food. Text me! — Anthony Mariani

Thursday, June 25, 2026

From noon to 4pm, Topgolf (2201 E 4th St, Fort Worth, 817-349-4002) and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce invite you to a patriotic celebration of America’s 250th, “bringing Fort Worth together to party like it’s 1776.” This isn’t your typical golf tournament. No early tee times, no lost balls, and no waiting on the group ahead of you. Not really a tournament! You and your teammates can participate in a little friendly rivalry and a lot of fun. Let Freedom Swing! offers branded bays, contests, networking, music, great food, and friendly competition — fostering connection and celebration the whole time. Spots are limited. The event is open to both members and nonmembers of the Fort Worth Chamber. For registration info, team fees, and other details, go to Business.FortWorthChamber.com.

Friday – Saturday, June 26-27, 2026

It’s also time for the biggest cannabis-oriented event of the year. The two-day Lucky Leaf Expo at the Irving Convention Center (500 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, 800-247-8464) is Fri-Sat, Jun 26-27. This major cannabis conference and expo features more than 100 exhibitors, speakers, and networking opportunities for industry professionals. Learn about the new laws, markets, and business opportunities 10am-5pm Fri and 10am-4pm Sat. Two-day passes start at $35 at LuckyLeafExpo.com.

All Weekend

In celebration of its 46th anniversary, Jubilee Theatre (506 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-338-4411) presents Sassy Mamas. Onstage Fri-Sun, Jun 26-28, and directed by Davian Jackson, the play follows three accomplished women who, later in life, boldly step back into the dating world — seeking younger men they proudly call “tenders.” Written in 2007, the play has earned multiple awards. Though playful and sexy on the surface, the story is ultimately about empowerment: three women refusing society’s rules about age, love, and who they’re allowed to desire. Each finds her own path to rediscovering joy, confidence, and freedom. This show is for mature audiences only (18+). Tickets start at $28 at JubileeTheatre.org/SassyMamas.