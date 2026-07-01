We have guests, y’all, so be on your best behavior. Do not shoot your guns into the air. Leave no dog unattended in the backyard. Don’t set anything on fire. EMS is too busy with the World Cup for your Yankee-doodle foolishness, and the shelters are already full of animals needing homes. There’s no room for your freaked-out Frenchie. Now, after you clean your room, get out there and have a good time! You turn 250 only once.

FIFA’s on Fire

Spectacular fireworks displays will be hosted during the World Cup this holiday, including massive shows to celebrate Independence Day. While the next Dallas Stadium match in Arlington is Fri, Jul 3, between Australia and Egypt, it’s at 1pm, so the official FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park will host fireworks immediately following the fest’s screening of the Colombia/Ghana match that evening.

As for July 4 proper, there are two World Cup matches in the United States. Canada/Morocco is in Houston at noon, and Paraguay vs. France will be at 5pm in Philadelphia, home of the Liberty Bell and a lot of other juicy history, so I’m sure there will be fireworks in the undisputed birthplace of America, which will be just as good or better than the fireworks videos your cousin tries to take every year with his phone.

Crosstown Sounds

Local punks LABELS are doing a summer tour this year which kicks off on Fri, Jul 3, at The Post (2736 W 6th St, Fort Worth, 817-945-8890) with Heavy Petal, Love Cuts, and Flower Bed. Two Guys Walk Into a Bar also have a show on Fri, Jul 3, at Second Rodeo in the Stockyards (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 340, Fort Worth, 877-517-7548).

On Sat, Jul 4, Historic Downtown Killeen (200 E Avenue D, 254-501-7600) hosts its annual Red, White & Blue Music Festival. The festivities start at 7pm, and the Bronson Louis Band is the headliner. For more July gig info, check out Crosstown Sounds in the Calendar drop-down at FWWeekly.com later this week.

Proceed with Caution

Town squares just love a parade, and Saturday is full of them. With the Texas weather doing what Texas weather does (hot, miserable), stay hydrated and wear comfortable shoes. Speaking of shoes, if the pavement is too hot for your bare foot, it’s too hot for Fido’s foot, too. They make dog shoes now. Dog. Shoes.

Downtown Arlington has its 62nd Annual Independence Day Parade on Sat, Jul 4, from 9am to noon. It starts at City Hall (101 W Abram St, 817-265-3311) and winds throughout the nearby UTA campus. For more information, visit Arlington4th.org.

Other morning parades on Saturday include the Yankee Doodle Parade at 9am in Denton Square (110 W Hickory St) and the Parade Down Parkway in Coppell, beginning at Sandy Lake Road and Samuel Boulevard and ending at the Tom Thumb (106 N Denton Tap Rd, 972-304-3223).

Dog Days of Summer

Speaking of dogs, here are three more nuggets to consider.

1.) Now thru Sun, Jul 5, Lazy Dog (several area locations) is hosting Paws on the Patio. Bring your furry friends to the restaurant’s dog-friendly patio and receive a free Dog Bowl from the food menu for pups — and a special bandana — while supplies last.

2.) I wasn’t kidding about the animal shelters being full. Fort Worth Animal Services is in crisis mode as both shelter campuses exceed capacity, with hundreds of dogs and cats — many of them kittens — packed into overcrowded spaces and temporary kennels. Officials are urgently asking the community to adopt or foster, saying every placement frees up lifesaving room for animals arriving daily. Supplies are provided for fosters, and residents are encouraged to step in now to help relieve the pressure. Interested residents can start by visiting FortWorthTexas.gov/departments/code-compliance/animals.

3.) Did you know that the Weekly has an annual animal-oriented special issue? On Wed, Jul 29, be sure to pick up a copy of Creature Comforts in the stands. Meanwhile, send your ideas to Marketing@FWWeekly.com. Woof!