While often associated with images of dogs panting in the heat, the term “dog days of summer” actually originates from ancient astronomy, specifically the star Sirius, also known as the Dog Star. Here in Texas, that heat is no joke, y’all. If you invite me to any upcoming outdoor events, there had better be a swimming pool. Otherwise, I’ll be indoors beating the heat and working on the to-do list below. As an animal-loving person with an aquarium, turtles (both land and water), a cat named Hank, and an inordinate amount of dinosaur toys in my home decor, I assure you that these are all creature-oriented ideas.

1.) Watch the ‘Blue Dog’ Documentary

If you’ve ever seen a picture of a blue dog at a Cajun restaurant, then you know artist George Rodrigue (1944-2013). The “Blue Dog” painter has a legacy that endures, and his works are quite collectible. A new documentary film about his life and artistic contributions, Blue: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue, has been available for streaming on PBS.org and the free PBS app since late May. Blue features exclusive interviews with Emeril Lagasse and Drew Brees, exploring the artist’s Cajun roots and his journey to global fame. The streaming availability on PBS.org ends Wed, Jul 30, but you will still be able to access it with a PBS Passport. (PBS really needs your money right now. Please consider a PBS Passport.)

2.) Catch Some Cats in the Cliff

And by that, I don’t mean rounding up strays. Oscilloscope Laboratories is hosting its annual cat video festival in theaters across the country, and Texas Theatre (231 Jefferson Blvd, Oak Cliff, 214-948-1546) is the location for North Texas. This Friday thru Tuesday, CatVideoFest 2025 will feature compilations of the latest and best cat videos, culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses. Showtimes are 6:50pm Fri, 2:30pm Sat-Sun, and 6:50pm Tue. Tickets are $13 at TexasTheatre.com, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to nearby cat-focused charities, animal welfare associations, and shelters in need.

3.) Attend the Night Barket at The Cicada

OK, fine. In the cool of the evening, I will attend this one outdoor event, but only because it’s for the doggos. On the night of Sat, Aug 16, The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth) is hosting a Night Barket where you can meet adoptable dogs from FWACC, shop from local vendors, enjoy craft cocktails, and get irie to live music from local reggae masters Pablo & The Hemphill 7. There will be a raffle to win items from the vendors. Raffle tickets are $5 each or complimentary with the donation of unopened pet food, treats, or toys.

4.) It’s Doggie Dive-In Day!

If I had dogs, this is where we’d be next weekend. The annual Doggie Dive-In Day is happening at the Central Aquatics Center (715 Mary Dr, Hurst, 817-788-7000) from 10am to 2pm on Sat, Aug 9. Treats and toys for your pup will be available while they cool off in the pool. All dogs must be spayed/neutered. Proof of up-to-date vaccinations, including a current rabies shot, is required upon entrance to the event. Admission is $10 per person. Dogs are admitted free of charge, but there is a limit of two dogs per adult.

5.) Have the Herds & Horses Experience

The Old West comes to life before your eyes during the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive presented by the Fort Worth Herd. Real Texas cowhands drive a herd of Texas longhorns down East Exchange Avenue in the Stockyards every day from 11:30am to 4pm. Every detail of the cattle drive — from the saddles and chaps to the boots and hats — is authentic and historically accurate.

There isn’t a dedicated indoor viewing area specifically for the cattle drive, as it takes place on the street. However, you can still enjoy the Stockyards in air-conditioned comfort before or after the cattle drive. For example, I’m heading behind the scenes for the Fort Worth Herd Experience, located behind the Livestock Exchange Building (131 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-822-5219) 1:30pm-2:30pm Fri-Sun. There is no cost to attend. For the most up-to-date schedule, please check the social media pages (@FortWorthHerd).

Another Stockyards cattle destination is the Cowtown Coliseum (121 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-1025), an air-conditioned venue that hosts rodeos and other Western events. You can experience the rodeo and learn about Western culture in a cool environment. Including the PBR and Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, August is full of choices. For dates and ticket information, visit CowtownColiseum.com/events-tickets.

6.) Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Jaws

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the ultimate creature feature. Jaws made history in 1975 by establishing the “summer blockbuster” concept, which revolutionized the film industry and made a young Steven Spielberg famous. The film tells the tale of the seaside community of Amity, which finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark. The town’s police chief (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss), and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again and ruins the Fourth of July. Featuring an Academy Award-winning score that evokes pure terror, Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history and a personal favorite.

While the events in the movie take place over the Fourth of July, I’m about to make your Labor Day Weekend complete. Universal is rereleasing Jaws in theaters, so you can see it on the big screen starting Thu, Aug 28. With last week being Shark Week, there’s also a ton of shark programming you can stream, including every movie in this franchise.

7.) Meet Shoey the Shoebill!

Shoebill Storks look quite menacing when you see one straight on, especially considering they are 3 to 5 feet tall and hunt by ambushing their prey. With a perturbed look like that, it may just be my spirit animal. Seeing their side profile explains why they are named for a Dutch shoe, which seems friendlier. As I’m fascinated with these guys, I googled where to see one, and it turns out the answer is right here in North Texas. Shoey the Shoebill resides at the Dallas World Aquarium (1801 N Griffin St, Dallas, 214-720-2224), one of only a few places in the United States to house the Balaeniceps Rex. The aquarium is open 8:30am-5pm Mon-Sun, with a final entry time of 4pm. Admission is $31.95 for adults, $26.95 for seniors, and $21.95 for children ages 3-12, and admission is free for children under 2.