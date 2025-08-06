All Weekend

In The Book of Mormon, we’re all simply doomed. Running Fri-Sun at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280), the comedy musical from the South Park guys follows “a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.” Miscommunications and hilarity ensue. If you act fast, you can score $25 tickets for the Friday show in a digital lottery at 9am Thu. Visit BassHall.com/lottery for more information. Otherwise, tickets start at $67.50 at BassHall.com/mormon.

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Celebrate National IPA Day at Our Taphouse (1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-0431) with live music by Panthy-winning “brewed-up” rapper J/O/E with Seshun on the ones and twos. Music starts at 7pm. No cover to this family-friendly event, and there are many beer and nonalcoholic options on tap.

Saturday, August 9, 2025

On the second Saturday of every month, Liberty Lounge (515 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, @LibertyLoungeFWTX) hosts Lit Liberty Book Club. From 4pm to 6pm, the group will discuss the August book, The Fuck-Up, by Arthur Nersesian. Considered an underground classic, this novel portrays the darkly humorous journey of an unnamed slacker navigating the gritty realities of New York City life, a series of personal setbacks, and a life spiraling downward.

Monday, August 11, 2025

Oh, so you think you’re funny? Test that theory at Big Laugh Comedy Club (604 Main St, Ste 100, 512-817-9535) every Monday at 7:30pm as part of the Big Laugh Open Mic. Cover is only $2. In the late 2000s, Weekly scribe Steve Steward dabbled in standup and participated in several open-mic nights around town. Naturally, when this one launched, he wanted to check it out for himself. Read about his experience in “Belly Achin’ ” at FWWeekly.com.

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Does the name Robert Gallagher ring a bell? This music industry legend has worked at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) since its opening in 1981 and has been its entertainment director since 1988. While he stepped down in 2015 to spend more time with his family, he remains involved as a consultant. Gallagher is celebrating his 80th birthday at the club at 7pm. All ticket proceeds will be donated to local Fort Worth music scene causes. Tickets start at $15 at BillyBobsTexas.com.