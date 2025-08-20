Thursday, August 21, 2025

From March thru September, the third Thursday of every month finds businesses in South Main Village offering a free walkable gallery night. From 5pm to 8pm, 18 locations will exhibit the work of various local artists, including Tatyana Alanis (@French75Studios) at Amphibian Stage (120 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-923-3012). For information about all the artists and locations, follow Third Thursdays on Instagram (@ThirdThursdayFTW).

Friday – Saturday, Aug 22-23, 2025

Would movies like Star Wars be as epic without John Williams’ majestic scores? Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra doesn’t think so either. At 7:30pm Fri-Sat at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280), FWSO will accompany a screening of 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Tickets start at $46.10 at FWSymphony.org.

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Sitting just above the Sunset Strip, Laurel Canyon, one of the most sacred musical places of the 1960s and early ’70s, is practically synonymous with the artists who called the neighborhood home during the era, including Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Joni Mitchell, The Mamas & The Papas, and Buffalo Springfield. The Music of Laurel Canyon, originally staged in the Reid Cabaret Theatre in 2022, returns to the main hall at Casa Mañana (3101 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-2272) at 8pm for one night only. Tickets start at $49 at CasaManana.org.

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Jubilee Theatre (506 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-338-4411) has been doing a production of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds since last week, and the final performance is today. Featuring all the reggae legend’s hits, including “One Love” and the title track, Cedella Marley’s heartwarming musical set in Jamaica follows Ziggy, a young boy who “embarks on a journey of self-discovery and bravery.” —Anthony Mariani

Now thru Sunday

Don’t forget to grab a burger! Tarrant Area Food Bank is the beneficiary of the Seventh Annual Fort Worth Burger Week. Daily thru Sunday, participating eateries will offer $7 specialty burgers to raise funds for the TAFB. For the complete list of options, visit WhatsUpFortWorth.com/FW-Burger-Week.

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Based on the response to our “In Memoriam” article in our annual Creature Comforts animal issue a few weeks back, we understand how deeply felt the loss of a beloved pet can be. The folks at Keith House (4814 Edwards Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, 817-924-4134), a meeting space for nonprofits and community groups, feel the same way. In recognition of this heartache, Keith House invites you to Honoring Our Grief: Celebrating the Lives of Our Pets Memorial, a special program to honor the grief of those who have lost pets and to celebrate the memory of their cherished companions. From 6pm to 7:30pm, pet owners will share stories, reflect, and pay tribute to the lives of their pets through memory-sharing and a pet tribute display. There is no cost to attend. For ways you can participate in honoring your pet at this event, visit KeithHouseConnects.org/pet-memorial-reserve.

Now thru November

While it’s still (or is it “finally”?) hotter than balls outside, the fall bird migration season has actually begun. Did you know that you can help our feathered friends have a safe migration while saving on your electric bill? Now thru the end of November, turn off all the nonessential lights in your home from 11pm to 6am. Reducing the amount of bright light that birds encounter helps them migrate safely at night, as light poses a risk of fatal collisions with buildings and structures. For more information about the Lights Out Texas initiative, visit FortWorthTexas.gov/news/2025/4/lights-out.