From September 10th to 23rd, customers can explore unexpected flavors, regional specialties, and the art, music, and dance that make German food culture so rich, surprising, and worth discovering. Started in 2010, the Passport series has honored such countries and regions as Greece, Mexico, Italy, France, Brazil, Spain, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and the Southern United States. The culinary celebrations reinforce Central Market’s promise to be a destination for expanding taste. This year, Central Market will showcase that there is much more to German food than beer, bratwurst, and pretzels. Prost!

Dishing on Deutschland Tasting Stroll

To bring Germany to the Lone Star State, CM is hosting a Dishing on Deutschland Tasting Stroll on Fri, Sep 12, from 4pm to 7pm. This free celebration of German culture will feature cheerful music, delicious bites, and a chance to discover new favorites inspired by Deutschland’s rich culinary traditions. To fully embrace the spirit of the event, guests are encouraged to wear festive German attire. Attendees will receive a special coupon and commemorative shopping bag.

Kids’ Kinderkarneval Stroll

Little revelers are invited to attend the Kids’ Kinderkarneval Stroll on Sat, Sep 20 from 10am to 1pm. This free celebration is designed just for kids, with festive costumes encouraged to bring the spirit of Kinderkarneval to life. Along the stroll, children can enjoy hands-on activities, like designing their own shield, decorating a traditional Lebkuchen heart, completing a Germany map scavenger hunt, and painting a pumpkin. Each participant will receive a special coupon and commemorative shopping bag to take home.

Savor the Culture of Germany at Cooking School

The Central Market Cooking School is offering an exceptional lineup of Passport Germany classes at various locations. These Hands-On and Demonstration classes explore the depth and diversity of German cuisine, with offerings such as An Evening in Germany: Classic Cuisine, In the German Kitchen: An Intensive, Parent & Child: German Cookies & Marzipan Pigs, and Kaffee und Kuchen: Mid-morning & Afternoon Sweets. Select locations will also host appearances by two remarkable guest chefs: Sophie Sadler, a Kansas City-based food blogger and author behind Dirndl Kitchen, and Simon Cordes, a New York-based chef with experience at top European restaurants, including Noma, who is known for reinventing German food in the U.S. For a complete schedule of cooking school activations at participating stores, visit CentralMarket.com.

Top Passport Germany Items

For the complete list of 25 featured items, visit CentralMarket.com . Meanwhile, here are 8 for your consideration.

1.) Allendorf Save Water Drink Riesling is alcohol-free and full of flavor with fresh citrus, pineapple, and apricot notes with a crisp finish.

2.) Apple Torte & Bee Sting Cake – Bee Sting is custard-filled cake topped with caramelized honey crust and Apple Torte is a spiced cake layered with tender apples and custard.

3.) Chef-Made Currywurst is Germany’s most famous street food, consisting of grilled sausage topped with the famous spiced curry-ketchup.

4.) Frikadelle & Rouladen is a hearty, time-honored German comfort food that evokes the warmth of home cooking.

5.) Known as “Breze,” the German Pretzel is a staple in Germany, often served with mustard or cheese spread. The twisted shape is a symbol of hospitality and good luck.

6.) Marzipan Pig is a traditional sweet made with almond paste and sugar. The pig symbolizes good luck and fortune.

7.) Sauerbraten is a tangy-sweet, marinated beef roast, slow-braised in rich German tradition.

8.) As always, be sure to pick up a themed Shopping Tote. Central Market’s exclusive tote for Passport Germany – A fun play on “Hello” in German with a Texas twist.

About Central Market

